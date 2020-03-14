Centennial
• Monday, March 16: No school
• Tuesday, March 17: Softshell taco, refried beans, Spanish rice
• Wednesday, March 18: Spaghetti with meat sauce, bread sticks, vegetable salad
• Thursday, March 19: Creamed turkey over mashed potatoes, creamy green beans
• Friday, March 20: Tuna and noodles, corn, cooked carrots
* Milk served daily. A fruit and vegetable bar is available every day. Alternative of chef salad offered daily
Cross County
• Monday, March 16: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, corn, dinner roll, fruit
• Tuesday, March 17: Tater tot casserole, green beans, garlic bread, fruit
• Wednesday, March 18: Rib patty on a bun, baked beans, smiley fries, fruit
• Thursday, March 19: Chicken fajita, rice, lettuce, fresh vegetables, fruit
• Friday, March 20: Cheese pizza, lettuce salad, vegetables, fruit
Exeter-Milligan
• Monday, March 16: Breaded chicken sandwich, baked potato (regular or sweet), vegetable, fruit
• Tuesday, March 17: Corndogs for K-6, Funzas for 7-12, crinkle cut fries, vegetable, fruit, Leprechaun treat
• Wednesday, March 18: Mandarin orange chicken, rice or noodles, stir fry vegetables, egg rolls, fruit, fortune cookies
• Thursday, March 19: Beef and noodles, cinnamon rolls, cheesy green beans, fruit
• Friday, March 20: Cheese or pepperoni pizza, vegetable, fruit, pudding dessert
* Choice of main entrée or turkey deli sandwich for 7-12; all K-12 lunches include daily salad bar
Fillmore Central
• Monday, March 16: Chicken sandwich, potatoes, green beans, bananas
• Tuesday, March 17: Crispito, salsa, sour cream, lettuce
• Wednesday, March 18: Beef and cabbage, rolls, broccoli, mixed fruit, cookies
• Thursday, March 19: Chicken fajitas, vegetables, oranges, cookies
• Friday, March 20: Fish for elementary and high school, grilled cheese and tomato soup for middle school, potatoes, vegetables, fruit
* Salad bar is served at the high school and middle school every day.
Heartland
• Monday, March 16: Crispitos, nachos, steamed broccoli
• Tuesday, March 17: Pizza, steamed corn, slushies
• Wednesday, March 18: Tater tot casserole, green beans, dinner roll
• Thursday, March 19: Deli sandwich, chips, cookies
• Friday, March 20: Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, gravy, dinner roll
* Milk and fruit/veggie bar served daily.
McCool Jct.
• Monday, March 16: Sloppy Joe on bun, baked beans, fruit
• Tuesday, March 17: Crispitos, corn, fruit, bread
• Wednesday, March 18: Pork patty, mashed potato with gravy, carrots, fruit, bread
• Thursday, March 19: Turkey and noodle casserole, green beans, fruit, bread
• Friday, March 20: Popcorn shrimp, peas, fruit, bread
* Milk and salad bar choices offered daily.
Nebraska Lutheran
Lunch menu
• Monday, March 16: Chicken fajita, tortilla shells, carrots, fruit
• Tuesday, March 17: Sloppy Joes, bun, peas, fruit
• Wednesday, March 18: Country fried steak, bread, mashed potatoes and gravy, fruit
• Thursday, March 19: Turkey and noodles, bread, baked beans, fruit
• Friday, March 20: Hamburger/pepperoni pizza, corn, fruit
Supper menu
• Monday, March 16: Pancakes, sausage patty, fruit
• Tuesday, March 17: Nachos, rice, fruit
• Wednesday, March 18: Chicken patty, green beans, brownie
• Thursday, March 19: Hot dogs, bun, fruit
*Salad bar is served with all lunches and suppers. Milk and bread are served with all meals.
St. Joseph’s Catholic
• Monday, March 16: No lunch
• Tuesday, March 17: Chef’s choice
• Wednesday, March 18: Beef casserole, green beans
• Thursday, March 19: Meatless lunch
• Friday, March 20: Macaroni and cheese
* Students in grades 1-8 have choices daily of the entrée, yogurt and a side, or chef salad. Fruits and vegetables are offered daily. White, chocolate and strawberry milk are offered daily.
St. Paul Lutheran
• Monday, March 16: No school
• Tuesday, March 17: Chicken buffet
• Wednesday, March 18: Ham
• Thursday, March 19: Lasagna, garlic bread
• Friday, March 20: Hamburgers
* Fruit and vegetable bar, along with milk, served daily
York Elementary
• Monday, March 16: No school
• Tuesday, March 17: Macaroni and cheese or crispy chicken sandwich or fresh baked ham and turkey sub, peas, brownies
• Wednesday, March 18: Country potato bowl with fresh baked biscuits or beef and bean burritos or southwest salad with tortilla chips, corn
• Thursday, March 19: Pizza pasta bake or mini corndogs or Italian subs, green beans, frozen fruit slush
• Friday, March 20: Barbecued pulled pork sliders or cheese pizza or dual cheese snackable, barbecued baked beans
* Unlimited fruit/vegetable choices, milk offered daily. There are also sandwich choices on Mondays, sub sandwiches choices Tuesdays and Thursdays, entrée salad choices on Wednesdays and wrap/sub sandwich choices on Fridays.
York Middle School
• Monday, March 16: No school
• Tuesday, March 17: Creamy macaroni and cheese, peas, brownies
• Wednesday, March 18: Thai chicken over rice or beef/bean burrito or breaded beef patty sandwich or teriyaki chicken sandwich, corn
• Thursday, March 19: Pancakes and sausage, green beans, cinnamon roll bread pudding
• Friday, March 20: Barbecued pulled pork sliders or baked fish and cheese sandwich, baked beans
* Unlimited fruits, vegetables, and milk offered daily. Other daily entrée choices include sandwich, wrap and vegetarian selections.
York High School
• Monday, March 16: No school
• Tuesday, March 17: Creamy macaroni and cheese with dinner roll, peas, brownies
• Wednesday, March 18: Country potato bowl with fresh baked biscuit, corn
• Thursday, March 19: Pizza pasta bake with garlic breadstick, green beans, frozen fruit slush
• Friday, March 20: Barbecued pulled pork sliders, barbecued baked beans
* Unlimited fruits, vegetables, and milk offered daily.
* Hot grill sandwich choices every day: Cheeseburger, hot dog, crispy chicken sandwich, spicy chicken sandwich; also sub station
* Pizza every day: Mondays, pepperoni or hamburger; Tuesdays, taco pizza available; Wednesdays, sausage or beef; Thursdays, barbecued chicken or breakfast pizza; Fridays, supreme or buffalo ranch
* Sub station available with choice of toppings
* Deli style wraps: Mondays, combo; Tuesday, fajita chicken; Wednesdays, turkey; Thursdays, ham; Fridays, grilled chicken
* Salad choices: Mondays, grilled chicken salad; Tuesdays, southwest salad; Wednesdays, chef salads; Thursdays, taco salad; Fridays, crispy chicken salad
* Vegetarian choices: Mondays and Wednesdays, vegetarian salad with breadsticks; Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, fruit, yogurt and cheese plates with graham cookies
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.