Centennial
• Monday, Feb. 17: Chili, cornbread, fresh carrots
• Tuesday, Feb. 18: Chicken strips, tater tots, cooked carrots
• Wednesday, Feb. 19: Turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans
• Thursday, Feb. 20: Tater tot casserole, celery sticks, corn
• Friday, Feb. 21: No school
Milk served daily. A fruit and vegetable bar is available every day. Alternative of chef salad offered daily.
Cross County
• Monday, Feb. 17: Turkey and cheese sandwich, French fries, winterblend vegetables, fruit
• Tuesday, Feb. 18: Chili, cinnamon rolls, green beans, fruit
• Wednesday, Feb. 19: Hot dogs, tater tots, baked beans, fruit
• Thursday, Feb. 20: Chicken and cheese quesadilla, lettuce, fresh vegetables, fruit
• Friday, Feb. 21: Breaded pork, mashed potatoes, corn, gravy, dinner roll, fruit
Emmanuel-Faith Lutheran School
• Salad bar available daily.
Exeter-Milligan
* Monday, Feb. 17: Grilled chicken sandwich, baked potato, cheesy vegetables, fruit
* Tuesday, Feb. 18: Tacos with toppings, potato, fruit, cookies
* Wednesday, Feb. 19: Teriyaki chicken, rice or noodles, stir-fry vegetables, egg rolls, fruit, fortune cookies
* Thursday, Feb. 20: Spaghetti, meat or alfredo sauce, bread sticks, lettuce salad, fruit
* Friday, Feb. 21: Sloppy joes, potatoes, vegetables, fruit
* Choice of main entrée or turkey deli sandwich for 7-12; all K-12 lunches include daily salad bar
Fillmore Central
• Monday, Feb. 17: Chicken sandwich, potatoes, green beans, bananas
• Tuesday, Feb. 18: Crispito, salsa, sour cream, lettuce
• Wednesday, Feb. 19: Beef and cabbage rolls for high school and elementary school, tater tot casserole for middle school, broccoli, mixed fruit, cookies
• Thursday, Feb. 20: Chicken fajitas, vegetables, oranges, cookies
• Friday, Feb. 21: No school
• Salad bar is served at the high school and middle school every day.
Heartland
• Monday, Feb. 17: No school
• Tuesday, Feb. 18: Chicken patty sandwich, French fries, steamed peas
• Wednesday, Feb. 19: Tater tot casserole, green beans, French bread
• Thursday, Feb. 20: Taco salad, steamed corn, mini doughnuts
• Friday, Feb. 21: Chili or chicken noodle soup, cinnamon rolls, saltines
• Milk and fruit/veggie bar served daily.
McCool Junction
• Monday, Feb. 17: Tater tot casserole, green beans, fruit, bread
• Tuesday, Feb. 18: Popcorn chicken, peas, fruit, bread
• Wednesday, Feb. 19: Mandarin orange chicken, rice, peas, fruit, bread
• Thursday, Feb. 20: Hamburgers, baked beans, fruit
• Friday, Feb. 21: Cheese pizza, lettuce, fruit
• Milk and salad bar choices offered daily.
Nebraska Lutheran
Lunch menu
• Monday, Feb. 17: Chicken enchilada pasta, bread, green beans, fruit
• Tuesday, Feb. 18: Roast beef, pumpkin soup, rolls, baked beans, fruit
• Wednesday, Feb. 19: Spy Thai Beef, tortilla chips, corn, fruit
• Thursday, Feb. 20: Salisbury steak, bread, mashed potatoes and gravy, fruit
• Friday, Feb. 21: Spaghetti, bread, broccoli, fruit
Supper menu
• Monday, Feb. 17: Vegetable soup, chicken patty, fruit, oatmeal cookies
• Tuesday, Feb. 18: Polish sausage, corn casserole, fruit
• Wednesday, Feb. 19: Chicken drumsticks, green beans, fruit, cake
• Thursday, Feb. 20: Corndog, French fries, fruit, vanilla pudding
• Friday, Feb. 21: Cook’s choice
• Salad bar is served with all lunches and suppers. Milk and bread are served with all meals.
St. Joseph’s Catholic School
• Monday, Feb. 17: Chef’s choice
• Tuesday, Feb. 18: Beef nachos, corn
• Wednesday, Feb. 19: Chicken mozzarella pockets
• Thursday, Feb. 20: Pigs in a blanket, green beans
• Friday, Feb. 21: Macaroni and cheese
• * Students in grades 1-8 have choices daily of the entrée, yogurt and a side, or chef salad. Fruits and vegetables are offered daily. White, chocolate and strawberry milk are offered daily.
St. Paul Lutheran, Utica
* Monday, Feb. 17: Chicken wraps
* Tuesday, Feb. 18: Sandwich buffet
* Wednesday, Feb. 19: Turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, whole grain rolls
* Thursday, Feb. 20: Spaghetti with meat sauce, cheese twists
* Friday, Feb. 21: Hamburgers
* Fruit and vegetable bar, along with milk, served daily
York Elementary
• Monday, Feb. 17: Ham and cheese bagel melt or popcorn chicken bites with dinner roll or nacho snackable, stir fry vegetable medley
• Tuesday, Feb. 18: Mini corndogs or soft shell beefy tacos or ham and cheese sub, chili lime corn, chocolate chip cookies
• Wednesday, Feb. 19: Loaded hashbrowns with dinner roll or crispy chicken sandwich or southwest salad with tortilla chips, garlic herb roasted carrots
• Thursday, Feb. 20: Chicken ranch pasta with dinner roll or pork fritter sandwich or Italian sub, western green beans, rice crispy treat
• Friday, Feb. 21: Cheese pizza or beefy taquito or dual cheese snackable, barbecued baked beans
* Unlimited fruit/vegetable choices, milk offered daily.
York Middle School
* Monday, Feb. 17: Pancakes and sausage or teriyaki chicken sandwich or breaded beef patty sandwich, stir fry vegetables
* Tuesday, Feb. 18: Soft shell beef tacos, peas, chocolate chip cookies
* Wednesday, Feb. 19: Loaded hashbrowns with dinner roll or pork fritter sandwich, garlic herb roasted carrots
* Thursday, Feb. 20: Chicken ranch pasta with dinner roll, western green beans, rice crispy treats
* Friday, Feb. 21: Taquito grande with dipping sauce or cheeseburger or barbecued rib sandwich, barbecued baked beans
* Unlimited fruits, vegetables, and milk offered daily. Other daily entrée choices include sandwich, pizza, wrap, salad and vegetarian selections.
York High School
* Monday, Feb. 17: Ham and cheese bagel melt or crispy chicken sandwich, stir fry vegetable medley
* Tuesday, Feb. 18: Soft shell beef tacos or barbecued rib sandwich, chili lime corn, chocolate chip cookies
* Wednesday, Feb. 19: Loaded hashbrowns with dinner roll, garlic herb roasted carrots
* Thursday, Feb. 20: Chicken ranch pasta with dinner roll or pork fritter sandwich, western green beans, rice crispy treat
* Friday, Feb. 21: Taquito grande with dipping sauce or baked fish and cheese sandwich, barbecued baked beans
* Unlimited fruits, vegetables, and milk offered daily.
* Hot grill sandwich choices every day: Cheeseburger, hot dog, crispy chicken sandwich, spicy chicken sandwich; also sub station
* Pizza every day: Mondays, pepperoni or hamburger; Tuesdays, taco pizza available; Wednesdays, sausage or beef; Thursdays, barbecued chicken or breakfast pizza; Fridays, supreme or buffalo ranch
* Sub station available with choice of toppings
* Deli style wraps: Mondays, combo; Tuesday, fajita chicken; Wednesdays, turkey; Thursdays, ham; Fridays, grilled chicken
* Salad choices: Mondays, grilled chicken salad; Tuesdays, southwest salad; Wednesdays, chef salads; Thursdays, taco salad; Fridays, crispy chicken salad
* Vegetarian choices: Mondays and Wednesdays, vegetarian salad with breadsticks; Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, fruit, yogurt and cheese plates with graham cookies
