Centennial
• Monday, Feb. 10: Hot cheese and croissant sandwich, potato and ham soup
• Tuesday, Feb. 11: Chicken, broccoli, cheesy rice casserole, green beans
• Wednesday, Feb. 12: Beef tips and noodles, cheesy corn, peas
• Thursday, Feb. 13: Hot dogs, French fries and baked beans
• Friday, Feb. 14: No school
* Milk served daily. A fruit and vegetable bar is available every day. Alternative of chef salad offered daily
Cross County
• Monday, Feb. 10: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, corn, dinner roll, fruit
• Tuesday, Feb. 11: Sloppy joes, tri-taters, baked beans, fruit
• Wednesday, Feb. 12: Chicken nuggets, deli potatoes, green beans, fruit
• Thursday, Feb. 13: Chicken noodle soup, vegetables, maxsticks, fruit
• Friday, Feb. 14: No school
Exeter-Milligan
• Monday, Feb. 10: Southwest chicken wrap, lettuce, cheese, topping choices, potato, fruit, cookies
• Tuesday, Feb. 11: Hot ham and cheese sandwich, potato, vegetable, fruit
• Wednesday, Feb. 12: Macaroni and cheese, popcorn chicken, vegetable, fruit
• Thursday, Feb. 13: Chili, cinnamon rolls, carrots and celery, fruit
• Friday, Feb. 14: Hamburger/pepperoni or chicken/bacon/ranch pizza, vegetable, fruit, Valentine poke cake
* Choice of main entrée or turkey deli sandwich for 7-12; all K-12 lunches include daily salad bar
Fillmore Central
• Monday, Feb. 10: Walking tacos, lettuce, salsa, sour cream
• Tuesday, Feb. 11: Goulash, garlic bread, mixed vegetables, peaches
• Wednesday, Feb. 12: Peanut butter and jelly sandwiches for elementary, philly steak sandwiches for middle and high schools, potatoes, carrots, mixed fruit
• Thursday, Feb. 13: Chili, cinnamon rolls
• Friday, Feb. 14: Hot dogs, potatoes, baked beans, pineapple
* Salad bar is served at the high school and middle school every day.
Heartland
• Monday, Feb. 10: Max cheese sticks, marinara sauce, steamed peas
• Tuesday, Feb. 11: Barbecued meatballs, muffin, honey glazed carrots
• Wednesday, Feb. 12: Pork tenderloin, mashed potatoes and gravy, dinner roll
• Thursday, Feb. 13: Teriyaki chicken or sweet/sour chicken, steamed broccoli, brown rice
• Friday, Feb. 14: No school
* Milk and fruit/veggie bar served daily.
McCool Jct.
• Monday, Feb. 10: Cheesy shells and hamburger, green beans, fruit, bread
• Tuesday, Feb. 11: Chicken fajitas, corn, fruit
• Wednesday, Feb. 12: Hot dogs, baked beans, fruit
• Thursday, Feb. 13: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, carrots, fruit, dinner roll
• Friday, Feb. 14: Chicken nuggets, peas, fruit, brownies
Nebraska Lutheran
Lunch menu
• Monday, Feb. 10: Chicken fajitas, carrots, fruit
• Tuesday, Feb. 11: Sloppy joes, peas, fruit
• Wednesday, Feb. 12: Pork roast, bread, mashed potatoes and gravy, fruit
• Thursday, Feb. 13: Turkey and noodles, bread, baked beans, fruit
• Friday, Feb. 14: Hamburger/pepperoni pizza, corn, fruit
Supper menu
• Monday, Feb. 10: Pancakes, sausage patties, fruit, peach crisp
• Tuesday, Feb. 11: Nachos, rice, fruit
• Wednesday, Feb. 12: Raspberry chicken, green beans, brownies
• Thursday, Feb. 13: Hot dogs, tri-taters, fruit
• Friday, Feb. 14: Cook’s choice
* Salad bar is served with all lunches and suppers. Milk and bread are served with all meals.
St. Joseph’s Catholic
• Monday, Feb. 10: Chicken noodle soup, roll
• Tuesday, Feb. 11: Chef’s choice
• Wednesday, Feb. 12: Walking tacos, corn
• Thursday, Feb. 13: Chili pork pockets
• Friday, Feb. 14: Homemade cheese pizza, green beans
* Students in grades 1-8 have choices daily of the entrée, yogurt and a side, or chef salad. Fruits and vegetables are offered daily. White, chocolate and strawberry milk are offered daily.
St. Paul Lutheran
• Monday, Feb. 10: Roast beef, whole grain rolls
• Tuesday, Feb. 11: Breakfast buffet
• Wednesday, Feb. 12: Chicken nuggets, whole grain rolls
• Thursday, Feb. 13: Pizza
• Friday, Feb. 14: No school
* Fruit and vegetable bar, along with milk, served daily
York Elementary
• Monday, Feb. 10: No school
• Tuesday, Feb. 11: Super nachos or grilled chicken sandwich or turkey and cheese sub, refried beans, cinnamon sticks
• Wednesday, Feb. 12: Cheeseburger macaroni skillet or chicken nuggets or taco salad, lemon herbed broccoli and cauliflower, roasted ranch garbanzo beans
• Thursday, Feb. 13: Tater hot dish with dinner roll or baked breaded fish sandwich of ham and cheese sub, mixed vegetables
• Friday, Feb. 14: Barbecued hot dog or pepperoni pizza or pretzel snackable, corn, holiday cookies
* Unlimited fruit/vegetable choices, milk offered daily. There are also sandwich choices on Mondays, sub sandwiches choices Tuesdays and Thursdays, entrée salad choices on Wednesdays and wrap/sub sandwich choices on Fridays.
York Middle School
• Monday, Feb. 10: No school
• Tuesday, Feb. 11: Super nachos, refried beans, cinnamon sticks
• Wednesday, Feb. 12: Chicken nuggets or hot dog or barbecued rib sandwich or fajita deli wrap, lemon herbed broccoli and cauliflower, roasted ranch garbanzo beans
• Thursday, Feb. 13: Tater hot dish with dinner roll, mixed vegetables
• Friday, Feb. 14: Chicken and waffles or cheeseburger or ham/egg/cheese biscuit sandwich, corn, fluffy marshmallows
* Unlimited fruits, vegetables, and milk offered daily. Other daily entrée choices include sandwich, wrap and vegetarian selections.
York High School
• Monday, Feb. 10: Buffalo ranch macaroni and cheese with bread sticks, cheeseburger, sweet potato fries
• Tuesday, Feb. 11: Super nachos or barbecued rib sandwich, refried beans, cinnamon sticks
• Wednesday, Feb. 12: Beef stroganoff with dinner roll or pork fritter sandwich, lemon herbed broccoli and cauliflower, roasted ranch garbanzo beans
• Thursday, Feb. 13: Tater hot dish with dinner roll or baked fish and cheese sandwich, mixed vegetables
• Friday, Feb. 14: Barbecued hot dog or ham/egg/cheese biscuit sandwich or barbecued rib sandwich, corn, fluffy marshmallows
* Unlimited fruits, vegetables, and milk offered daily.
* Hot grill sandwich choices every day: Cheeseburger, hot dog, crispy chicken sandwich, spicy chicken sandwich; also sub station
* Pizza every day: Mondays, pepperoni or hamburger; Tuesdays, taco pizza available; Wednesdays, sausage or beef; Thursdays, barbecued chicken or breakfast pizza; Fridays, supreme or buffalo ranch
* Sub station available with choice of toppings
* Deli style wraps: Mondays, combo; Tuesday, fajita chicken; Wednesdays, turkey; Thursdays, ham; Fridays, grilled chicken
* Salad choices: Mondays, grilled chicken salad; Tuesdays, southwest salad; Wednesdays, chef salads; Thursdays, taco salad; Fridays, crispy chicken salad
* Vegetarian choices: Mondays and Wednesdays, vegetarian salad with breadsticks; Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, fruit, yogurt and cheese plates with graham cookies
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.