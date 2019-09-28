Centennial
• Tuesday, Oct. 1: Roast beef, red potatoes, cooked carrots
• Wednesday, Oct. 2: Homemade goulash, corn, peas
• Thursday, Oct. 3: Scrambled eggs with ham, hashbrown patty, sliced tomatoes
• Friday, Oct. 4: Chili, cornbread, fresh assorted vegetables
* Milk served daily. A fruit and vegetable bar is available every day. Alternative of chef salad offered daily.
Cross County
• Monday, Sept. 30: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, bread and butter
• Tuesday, Oct. 1: Chicken nuggets, baked beans, tri-taters, fruit
• Wednesday, Oct. 2: Grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup, celery, fruit
• Thursday, Oct. 3: Lil’ smokies, macaroni and cheese, peas, carrots, fruit
• Friday, Oct. 4: Hamburger, French fries, winterblend vegetables, fruit
Exeter-Milligan
• Monday, Sept. 30: Chicken strips, potato, vegetable, fruit, dinner roll
• Tuesday, Oct. 1: Tacos with lettuce, cheese and other topping choices, potato, fruit, cookies
• Wednesday, Oct. 2: Ham/bacon/cheese flatbread sandwich, Sunchips, vegetable, fruit
• Thursday, Oct. 3: Creamed chicken, mashed potatoes, corn, fruit, biscuits
• Friday, Oct. 4: Grilled burgers, fries, fruit
* Choice of main entrée or turkey deli sandwich for 7-12; all K-12 lunches include daily salad bar
McCool
• Monday, Sept. 30: Crispitos, corn, fruit, bread
• Tuesday, Oct. 1: Turkey and noodle casserole, peas, fruit
• Wednesday, Oct. 2: Sloppy joes, baked beans, fruit
• Thursday, Oct. 3: Pork patty, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, fruit, dinner roll
• Friday, Oct. 4: Philly cheesesteak on a hoagie bun, carrots, fruit
* There are daily salad bar choices
Nebraska Lutheran
Lunch menu
• Monday, Sept. 30: Spaghetti, bread, broccoli, fruit
• Tuesday, Oct. 1: Roast beef, bread, baked beans, fruit
• Wednesday, Oct. 2: Spy Thai Beef, tortilla chips, corn, fruit
• Thursday, Oct. 3: Chicken patty, vegetable soup, bread, green beans, fruit
• Friday, Oct. 4: Salisbury steak, bread, mashed potatoes and gravy, fruit
Supper menu
• Monday, Sept. 30: Chicken strips, fruit, corn, oatmeal cookies
• Tuesday, Oct. 1: Taco casserole, fruit, vanilla pudding
• Wednesday, Oct. 2: Beef macaroni and cheese, green beans, fruit, cherry delight
• Thursday, Oct. 3: Polish sausage, French fries, fruit
• Friday, Oct. 4: Cook’s choice
* Salad bar is served with all lunches and suppers. Milk and bread are served with all meals.
St. Paul Lutheran
• Monday, Sept. 30: Chicken wraps
• Tuesday, Oct. 1: Sandwich buffet
• Wednesday, Oct. 2: Turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, whole grain rolls
• Thursday, Oct. 3: Spaghetti with meat sauce, whole grain cheese twists
• Friday, Oct. 4: No menu
* Fruit and vegetable bar, along with milk, served daily
York Elementary
• Monday, Sept. 30: Sloppy joes or French toasted sticks and sausage, or crispy chicken salad with roasted flatbread, hashbrown triangle
• Tuesday, Oct. 1: Macaroni and cheese or breaded beef patty sandwich or ham and cheese snackable, peas, cherry crisp
• Wednesday, Oct. 2: Cheese quesadilla with beef enchilada soup or crispy chicken sandwich or turkey and cheddar deli wrap, black beans
• Thursday, Oct. 3: Pizza pasta bake or mini corndogs or fresh baked Italian sub, green beans, gelatin dessert
• Friday, Oct. 4: Barbecued pulled pork sliders or cheese pizza or pizza snackable, corn
* Unlimited fruit/vegetable choices, milk offered daily.
York Middle School
• Monday, Sept. 30: French toast sticks and sausage or breaded beef patty sandwich or teriyaki chicken sandwich or crispy chicken salad with roasted flatbread or turkey combo deli wrap, hashbrown triangles
• Tuesday, Oct. 1: Macaroni and cheese or cheese pizza or beef pizza or baked ham and turkey sub or fajita deli wrap, peas, cherry crisp
• Wednesday, Oct. 2: Cheese quesadilla with beef enchilada soup or crispy chicken sandwich or baked breaded fish sandwich or Southwest salad with tortilla chips or turkey and cheddar deli wrap, black beans
• Thursday, Oct. 3: Mini corndogs or cheese pizza or breakfast pizza or Italian sub or sweet pepper vegetarian salad with roasted flatbread, green beans, gelatin dessert
• Friday, Oct. 4: No school
* Unlimited fruits, vegetables, and milk offered daily. Other daily entrée choices include sandwich, wrap, salad and vegetarian selections.
York High School
• Monday, Sept. 30: French toast sticks and sausage or oven-roasted hot dog or crispy chicken sandwich, hashbrown triangles
• Tuesday, Oct. 1: Macaroni and cheese with dinner roll or breaded beef patty sandwich, peas, cherry crisp
• Wednesday, Oct. 2: Sloppy joes or crispy chicken sandwich, black beans
• Thursday, Oct. 3: Mini corndogs or grilled chicken sandwich, green beans, gelatin dessert
• Friday, Oct. 4: Barbecued pulled pork sliders or crispy chicken sandwich, corn
* Unlimited fruits, vegetables, and milk offered daily.
* Hot grill sandwich choices every day: Cheeseburger, hot dog, crispy chicken sandwich, spicy chicken sandwich; also sub station
* Pizza every day: Mondays, pepperoni or hamburger; Tuesdays, taco pizza available; Wednesdays, sausage or beef; Thursdays, barbecued chicken or breakfast pizza; Fridays, supreme or buffalo ranch
* Sub station available with choice of toppings
* Deli style wraps: Mondays, combo; Tuesday, fajita chicken; Wednesdays, turkey; Thursdays, ham; Fridays, grilled chicken
* Salad choices: Mondays, grilled chicken salad; Tuesdays, southwest salad; Wednesdays, chef salads; Thursdays, taco salad; Fridays, crispy chicken salad
* Vegetarian choices: Mondays and Wednesdays, vegetarian salad with breadsticks; Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, fruit, yogurt and cheese plates with graham cookies
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.