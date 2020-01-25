Centennial
•Monday, Jan. 27: Homemade hamburger and vegetable soup, ham and cheese on a croissant
• Tuesday, Jan. 28: Chicken alfredo, creamy peas, cheesy corn
• Wednesday, Jan. 29: Hamburger gravy on mashed potatoes, green beans
• Thursday, Jan. 30: Soft shell tacos, refried beans, Spanish rice
• Friday, Jan. 31: Pork tenderloin on whole grain bun, waffle fries, baked beans
• Milk served daily. A fruit and vegetable bar is available every day. Alternative of chef salad offered daily.
Cross County
•Monday, Jan. 27: Chicken sandwich, potato wedge, baked beans, fruit
• Tuesday, Jan. 28: Breaded pork, mashed potatoes and gravy, winterblend vegetables, bread and butter
• Wednesday, Jan. 29: No school
• Thursday, Jan. 30: Vegetable beef soup, biscuits, peas, fruit
• Friday, Jan. 31: Tater tot casserole, green beans, lettuce, garlic bread, fruit
Emmanuel-Faith Lutheran
• Monday, Jan. 27: Macaroni and cheese
• Tuesday, Jan. 28: Tacos
• Wednesday, Jan. 29: Spaghetti
• Thursday, Jan. 30: Ham and noodle soup
• Friday, Jan. 31: Beef and cheese fold-over
• Salad bar available daily.
Exeter-Milligan
• Monday, Jan. 27: Pizza sticks, meat sauce, vegetable, fruit, pudding dessert
• Tuesday, Jan. 28: Chicken fajitas, lettuce and cheese, topping choices, potato, fruit, cookies
• Wednesday, Jan. 29: Fiestada, vegetable, fruit, apple crisp
• Thursday, Jan. 30: Breaded chicken sandwich, potato, vegetable, fruit
• Friday, Jan. 31: Turkey/ham/cheese hoagie, nacho chips and cheese, vegetable, fruit
• Choice of main entrée or turkey deli sandwich for 7-12; all K-12 lunches include daily salad bar
Fillmore Central
• Monday, Jan. 27: Chicken tenders, potatoes, mixed vegetables, applesauce
•Tuesday, Jan. 28: Deli sandwich, chips, lettuce, tropical fruit
• Wednesday, Jan. 29: Ham, mashed potatoes, corn, watermelon
• Thursday, Jan. 30: Chicken and noodle soup, green beans, pears, cake
• Friday, Jan. 31: Sloppy joes, potatoes, carrots, apples
• Salad bar is served at the high school and middle school every day.
Heartland
• Monday, Jan. 27: Mini corndogs, baked beans, steamed broccoli
• Tuesday, Jan. 28: Chili, cinnamon rolls, saltines
• Wednesday, Jan. 29: Chicken patty sandwich, French fries, steamed peas
• Thursday, Jan. 30: Cheeseburger macaroni and cheese, steamed broccoli, dinner rolls
• Friday, Jan. 31: Enchiladas, green beans, muffins
• Milk and fruit/veggie bar served daily.
McCool Jct.
• Monday, Jan. 27: Tater tot casserole, green beans, fruit, bread
•Tuesday, Jan. 28: Meatball sub, peas, fruit
• Wednesday, Jan. 29: Hot ham and cheese on a bun, lettuce with dressing, fruit
• Thursday, Jan. 30: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, fruit, dinner roll
• Friday, Jan. 31: Peanut butter and jelly sandwich, carrots
• Milk and salad bar choices offered daily.
Nebraska Lutheran
Lunch menu
• Monday, Jan. 27: Tater tot casserole, bread, broccoli, fruit
• Tuesday, Jan. 28: Biscuits and gravy, sausage patties, bread, corn, fruit
• Wednesday, Jan. 29; Rigatoni pasta bake, bread, peas, fruit
• Thursday, Jan. 30: Pork loin, oriental noodles, bread, carrots, fruit
• Friday, Jan. 31: Chicken casserole, bread, green beans, fruit
Supper menu
• Monday, Jan. 27: Burritos, baked beans, fruit salad
• Tuesday, Jan. 28: Hot dogs, French fries, fruit
• Wednesday, Jan. 29: Shepherd’s pie, fruit, chocolate chip cookies
• Thursday, Jan. 30: Lasagna, bread sticks, fruit
• Friday, Jan. 31: Cook’s choice
• Salad bar is served with all lunches and suppers. Milk and bread are served with all meals.
St. Joseph’s Catholic
• Friday, Jan. 24: Chili, cinnamon rolls
• Monday, Jan. 27: Family picnic lunch
• Tuesday, Jan. 28: Chef’s choice
• Wednesday, Jan. 29: Chicken casserole
• Thursday, Jan. 30: Italian volcano, green beans
• Friday, Jan. 31: No school
* Students in grades 1-8 have choices daily of the entrée, yogurt and a side, or chef salad. Fruits and vegetables are offered daily. White, chocolate and strawberry milk are offered daily.
St. Paul Lutheran
• Monday, Jan. 27: Scalloped potatoes and ham, cinnamon rolls
• Tuesday, Jan. 28: Mexican buffet
• Wednesday, Jan. 29: Beef roast, mashed potatoes and gravy, whole grain rolls
• Thursday, Jan. 30: Rotini, meat sauce, cheese twists
• Friday, Jan. 31: Chicken patties, whole grain buns
• Fruit and vegetable bar, along with milk, served daily
York Elementary
• Monday, Jan. 27: Scalloped potatoes with ham and dinner roll or cheeseburger or pizza snackable, green beans
• Tuesday, Jan. 28: Taco in a bag or oven-roasted hot dog or ham/cheese sub, black beans, cherry crisp
• Wednesday, Jan. 29: Meatloaf with dinner roll or popcorn chicken bites with dinner roll or grilled chicken salad with roasted flatbread, mashed potatoes and brown gravy
• Thursday, Jan. 30: California lasagna or breaded beef patty sandwich of roasted chicken sub, coleslaw, pasta salad, frosted chocolate cake
• Friday, Jan. 31: Pizza or baked breaded fish sandwich or roasted chicken and cheese snackable, mixed vegetables
* Unlimited fruit/vegetable choices, milk offered daily.
York Middle School
• Monday, Jan. 27: Scalloped potatoes and ham, cheeseburger or barbecued rib sandwich or roasted chicken and cheddar deli wrap, green beans
• Tuesday, Jan. 28: Taco in a bag or pizza or ham and cheese sub or chef salad, black beans, cherry crisp
• Wednesday, Jan. 29: Popcorn chicken bites with dinner rolls or pork fritter sandwich or bacon/egg/cheese biscuit sandwich or fajita deli wrap or southwest salad with tortilla chips, mashed potatoes with brown gravy
• Thursday, Jan. 30: Chicken lo mein or Italian melt or pizza or roasted chicken sub, coleslaw, pasta salad, chocolate cake
• Friday, Jan. 31: Stuffed French toast or cheeseburger or breaded beef patty sandwich or turkey combo deli wrap or Asian salad, mixed vegetables
* Unlimited fruits, vegetables, and milk offered daily. Other daily entrée choices include sandwich, pizza, wrap, salad and vegetarian selections.
York High School
• Monday, Jan. 27: Scalloped potatoes and ham with dinner roll, green beans
• Tuesday, Jan. 28: Taco in a bag or teriyaki chicken sandwich or ham/egg/cheese biscuit sandwich, black beans, cherry crisp
• Wednesday, Jan. 29: Meatloaf with dinner roll or barbecued rib sandwich, mashed potatoes with brown gravy
• Thursday, Jan. 30: Hot pepperoni sub or breaded beef patty sandwich, coleslaw, pasta salad, chocolate cake
• Friday, Jan. 31: Crunchy fish tacos or crispy chicken sandwich, mixed vegetables
• Unlimited fruits, vegetables, and milk offered daily.
• Hot grill sandwich choices every day: Cheeseburger, hot dog, crispy chicken sandwich, spicy chicken sandwich; also sub station
• Pizza every day: Mondays, pepperoni or hamburger; Tuesdays, taco pizza available; Wednesdays, sausage or beef; Thursdays, barbecued chicken or breakfast pizza; Fridays, supreme or buffalo ranch
• Sub station available with choice of toppings
• Deli style wraps: Mondays, combo; Tuesday, fajita chicken; Wednesdays, turkey; Thursdays, ham; Fridays, grilled chicken
• Salad choices: Mondays, grilled chicken salad; Tuesdays, southwest salad; Wednesdays, chef salads; Thursdays, taco salad; Fridays, crispy chicken salad
• Vegetarian choices: Mondays and Wednesdays, vegetarian salad with breadsticks; Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, fruit, yogurt and cheese plates with graham cookies
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.