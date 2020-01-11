Centennial
• Monday, Jan. 13: Scalloped potatoes with ham, broccoli, corn
• Tuesday, Jan. 14: Taco salad, refried beans, Spanish rice
• Wednesday, Jan. 15: Pork roast or roast beef, mashed potatoes and gravy, creamy green beans
• Thursday, Jan. 16: Cowboy beans, corn
• Friday, Jan. 17: Hot dogs, celery sticks, creamy peas
* Milk served daily. A fruit and vegetable bar is available every day. Alternative of chef salad offered daily.
Cross County
• Monday, Jan. 13: Rib patty on a bun, smiley potatoes, baked beans, fruit
• Tuesday, Jan. 14: Beef and noodles, mashed potatoes, corn, dinner roll, fruit
• Wednesday, Jan. 15: Shredded pork on a bun, French fries, carrots, fruit
• Thursday, Jan. 16: Chicken noodle soup, peas, maxsticks, fruit
• Friday, Jan. 17: Walking tacos, fresh vegetables, rice, fruit
Emmanuel-Faith Lutheran
• Monday, Jan. 13: Chicken alfredo
• Tuesday, Jan. 14: Italian dunkers
• Wednesday, Jan. 15: Pork enchiladas
• Thursday, Jan. 16: Teriyaki chicken
• Friday, Jan. 17: Pizza
* Salad bar available daily.
Exeter-Milligan
• Monday, Jan. 13: Chicken strips, potato, vegetable, fruit, muffin
• Tuesday, Jan. 14: Turkey/bacon/cheese flatbread sandwich, potato, vegetable, fruit
• Wednesday, Jan. 15: Beef and noodles, cinnamon rolls, cheesy green beans, fruit
• Thursday, Jan. 16: Chicken fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetables, fruit, dinner roll
• Friday, Jan. 17: Homemade hamburger/pepperoni or chicken/bacon/ranch pizza, vegetable, fruit, bar
* Choice of main entrée or turkey deli sandwich for 7-12; all K-12 lunches include daily salad bar
Fillmore Central
• Monday, Jan. 13: Walking taco, lettuce, salsa, sour cream
• Tuesday, Jan. 14: Goulash, garlic bread, mixed vegetables, peaches
• Wednesday, Jan. 15: Peanut butter and jelly sandwich for elementary school, philly steak sandwich for middle school and high school, potatoes, carrots, mixed fruit
• Thursday, Jan. 16: Chili, cinnamon rolls
• Friday, Jan. 17: Hot dog, potatoes, baked beans, pineapple
* Salad bar is served at the high school and middle school every day.
Heartland
• Monday, Jan. 13: Tacos, long johns, steamed corn
• Tuesday, Jan. 14: Pork tenderloin, mashed potatoes and gravy, dinner roll
• Wednesday, Jan. 15: French toast sticks, eggs, sausage patties, juice, tri-taters
• Thursday, Jan. 16: Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes and gravy, French bread
• Friday, Jan. 17: Sloppy joes, French fries, slushies
* Milk and fruit/veggie bar served daily.
McCool Jct.
• Monday, Jan. 13: Barbecued pork on a bun, baked beans, fruit
• Tuesday, Jan. 14: Ham and cheesy potatoes, green beans, fruit, bread
• Wednesday, Jan. 15: Corndog on a stick, mini corndogs for K-5, carrots, cookies, fruit
• Thursday, Jan. 16: Taco salads, corn, fruit
• Friday, Jan. 17: Chicken and rice casserole, peas, fruit, bread
* Salad bar available each day
Nebraska Lutheran
Lunch menu
• Monday, Jan. 13: Spaghetti, bread, broccoli, fruit
• Tuesday, Jan. 14: Roast beef, pumpkin soup, rolls, baked beans, fruit
• Wednesday, Jan. 15: Spy Thai Beef, tortilla chips, corn, fruit
• Thursday, Jan. 16: Chicken enchilada pasta, bread, green beans, fruit
• Friday, Jan. 17: Salisbury steak, bread, mashed potatoes and gravy, fruit
Supper menu
• Monday, Jan. 13: Vegetable soup, chicken patty, fruit, oatmeal cookies
• Tuesday, Jan. 14: Polish sausage, corn casserole, fruit
• Wednesday, Jan. 15: Breakfast wrap, fruit, cherry delight
• Thursday, Jan. 16: Three-cheese helper, green beans, fruit, vanilla pudding
• Friday, Jan. 17: Cook’s choice
* Salad bar is served with all lunches and suppers. Milk and bread are served with all meals.
St. Joseph’s Catholic
• Monday, Jan. 13: Chili, cinnamon rolls
• Tuesday, Jan. 14: Beef nachos, corn
• Wednesday, Jan. 15: Chicken casserole
• Thursday, Jan. 16: Beef goulash, green beans
• Friday, Jan. 17: Broccoli cheese soup, bread sticks
* Students in grades 1-8 have choices daily of the entrée, yogurt and a side, or chef salad. Fruits and vegetables are offered daily. White, chocolate and strawberry milk are offered daily.
St. Paul Lutheran
• Monday, Jan. 13: Hot ham and cheese sandwiches
• Tuesday, Jan. 14: Pasta buffet
• Wednesday, Jan. 15: Pork roast, mashed potatoes and gravy, rolls
• Thursday, Jan. 16: Chili, cheese twists
• Friday, Jan. 17: Chicken nuggets, rolls
* Fruit and vegetable bar, along with milk, served daily
York Elementary
• Monday, Jan. 13: Italian dunkers with marinara dipping sauce or baked breaded fish sandwich or pizza snackable, steamed carrots, homestyle pineapple coleslaw
• Tuesday, Jan. 14: Chili cheese fritos or ham/egg/cheese biscuit sandwich or fresh baked turkey and cheese sub, ranch potatoes, apple crisp
• Wednesday, Jan. 15: Pork fritter sandwich or taco salad with tortilla chips or lasagna, corn
• Thursday, Jan. 16: Beef fajitas or ham and cheese sub or chicken nuggets, calico beans, carnival cookies
• Friday, Jan. 17: Cuban hot dog or pepperoni pizza or pretzel snackable, broccoli
* Unlimited fruit/vegetable choices, milk offered daily.
York Middle School
• Monday, Jan. 13: Italian dunkers with marinara dipping sauce or oven-roasted hot dogs or baked breaded fish sandwich or roasted chicken and cheddar deli wrap, steamed carrots, pineapple coleslaw
• Tuesday, Jan. 14: Chili cheese fritos or pizza or ham and cheese sub, ranch potatoes, cinnamon sticks
• Wednesday, Jan. 15: Lasagna or pork fritter sandwich or ham/egg/cheese biscuit sandwich, fajita deli wrap, corn
• Thursday, Jan. 16: Chicken nuggets or pizza or roasted chicken sub, calico beans, carnival cookies
• Friday, Jan. 17: Chicken fried rice or barbecued rib sandwich or breaded beef patty sandwich or Asian salad with roasted flatbread, broccoli florets
* Unlimited fruits, vegetables, and milk offered daily. Other daily entrée choices include sandwich, pizza, wrap, salad and vegetarian selections
York High School
• Monday, Jan. 13: Italian dunkers with marinara dipping sauce or baked fish and cheese sandwich, carrots, pineapple coleslaw
•Tuesday, Jan. 14: Chili cheese fritos or ham/egg/cheese biscuit sandwich, ranch potatoes, fresh baked cinnamon stick
• Wednesday, Jan. 15: Lasagna with garlic bread stick or pork fritter sandwich, corn
• Thursday, Jan. 16: Chicken nuggets with dinner roll, calico beans, carnival cookies
• Friday, Jan. 17: Jacked stacked or teriyaki chicken sandwich, broccoli
* Unlimited fruits, vegetables, and milk offered daily.
* Hot grill sandwich choices every day: Cheeseburger, hot dog, crispy chicken sandwich, spicy chicken sandwich; also sub station
* Pizza every day: Mondays, pepperoni or hamburger; Tuesdays, taco pizza available; Wednesdays, sausage or beef; Thursdays, barbecued chicken or breakfast pizza; Fridays, supreme or buffalo ranch
* Sub station available with choice of toppings
* Deli style wraps: Mondays, combo; Tuesday, fajita chicken; Wednesdays, turkey; Thursdays, ham; Fridays, grilled chicken
* Salad choices: Mondays, grilled chicken salad; Tuesdays, southwest salad; Wednesdays, chef salads; Thursdays, taco salad; Fridays, crispy chicken salad
* Vegetarian choices: Mondays and Wednesdays, vegetarian salad with breadsticks; Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, fruit, yogurt and cheese plates with graham cookies
