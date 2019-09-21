Centennial
• Monday, Sept. 23: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, cheesy cauliflower
• Tuesday, Sept. 24: Bronco sticks with meat sauce, assorted fresh vegetables, green beans
• Wednesday, Sept. 25: Assorted meats, scrambled eggs, hashbrown patties, celery sticks
• Thursday, Sept. 26: Baked potato bar, chili, cheesy broccoli
• Friday, Sept. 27: Chicken fajitas, tater tots, lettuce salad
* Milk served daily. A fruit and vegetable bar is available every day. Alternative of chef salad offered daily.
Cross County
• Monday, Sept. 23: Spaghetti with meat sauce, green beans, lettuce, bread sticks, fruit
• Tuesday, Sept. 24: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, bread and butter, fruit
• Wednesday, Sept. 25: Chicken tenders, potato wedges, carrots, fruit
• Thursday, Sept. 26: Pizza, lettuce, fresh vegetables, fruit
• Friday, Sept. 27: No school
Emmanuel-Faith Lutheran
• Monday, Sept. 23: Ham and noodle soup
• Tuesday, Sept. 24: Tacos
• Wednesday, Sept. 25: Meatball sub
• Thursday, Sept. 26: Chicken fried rice
• Friday, Sept. 27: No school
*Fruit, veggie bar, bread and milk available each day
Exeter-Milligan
• Monday, Sept. 23: Macaroni and cheese, popcorn chicken, peas, fruit
• Tuesday, Sept. 24: Pizza sticks, meat sauce, vegetable, fruit, poke cake
• Wednesday, Sept. 25: Mandarin orange chicken, stir fry vegetables, noodles or rice, fruit, egg rolls, fortune cookies
• Thursday, Sept. 26: Beef and noodles, cinnamon rolls, cheesy green beans, fruit
• Friday, Sept. 27: Turkey/lettuce/cheese wrap, topping choices, nacho chips and cheese, vegetable, fruit
* Choice of main entrée or turkey deli sandwich for 7-12; all K-12 lunches include daily salad bar
Fillmore Central
• Monday, Sept. 23: Chicken tenders, potatoes, mixed vegetables, applesauce
• Tuesday, Sept. 24: Deli sandwich, chips, lettuce, tropical fruit
• Wednesday, Sept. 25: Ham, mashed potatoes, corn, watermelon
• Thursday, Sept. 26: Chicken and noodles, green beans, pears, cake
• Friday, Sept. 27: Sloppy joes, potatoes, carrots, apples
* Salad bar is served at the high school and middle school every day.
Heartland
• Monday, Sept. 23: Chicken patty sandwich, French fries, steamed peas
• Tuesday, Sept. 24: Hot dogs, baked beans, steamed broccoli
• Wednesday, Sept. 25: Tater tot casserole, green beans, dinner rolls
• Thursday, Sept. 26: Sweet and sour chicken, steamed broccoli, brown rice
• Friday, Sept. 27: Sloppy joes, French fries, slushies
* Milk and fruit/veggie bar served daily.
McCool
• Monday, Sept. 23: Spaghetti bake, lettuce salad, bread stick
• Tuesday, Sept. 24: Hot dogs, baked beans
• Wednesday, Sept. 25: Chicken tetrazzini, peas, fruit, bread
• Thursday, Sept. 26: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, carrots, fruit, dinner roll
• Friday, Sept. 27: Taco soup, corn, bread
* There are daily salad bar choices
St. Joseph’s Catholic
• Monday, Sept. 23: Chef’s choice
• Tuesday, Sept. 24: Chicken sandwich, baked beans
• Wednesday, Sept. 25: Salisbury steak, baked potatoes, rolls
• Thursday, Sept. 26: Noon dismissal
• Friday, Sept. 27: No school
* Students in grades 1-8 have choices daily of the entrée, yogurt and a side, or chef salad. Fruits and vegetables are offered daily. White, chocolate and strawberry milk are offered daily.
St. Paul Lutheran
• Monday, Sept. 23: Roast beef, whole grain buns
• Tuesday, Sept. 24: Breakfast buffet
• Wednesday, Sept. 25: Pulled pork, whole grain buns
• Thursday, Sept. 26: Whole grain pizza
• Friday, Sept. 27: Corndogs, whole grain rolls
* Fruit and vegetable bar, along with milk, served daily
York Elementary
• Monday, Sept. 23: Italian dunkers with marinara dipping sauce or baked breaded fish sandwich or Greek chicken salad with fire roasted flatbread, steamed carrots
• Tuesday, Sept. 24: Southwest pulled pork nachos or ham/egg/cheese biscuit sandwich or fresh baked tuna salad sub, refried beans, cinnamon sticks
• Wednesday, Sept. 25: California lasagna or pork fritter sandwich or taco salad with tortilla chips, con
• Thursday, Sept. 26: Kickin’ beef fajita or popcorn chicken bites or nacho snackable, ranch potatoes, carnival cookies
• Friday, Sept. 27: No school
* Unlimited fruit/vegetable choices, milk offered daily.
York Middle School
• Monday, Sept. 23: Italian dunkers with marinara dipping sauce or baked breaded fish sandwich or cheeseburger or Greek chicken salad with fire roasted flatbread or turkey combo deli wrap, steamed carrots
• Tuesday, Sept. 24: Chorizo and egg grilled cheese sandwich or cheese pizza or pepperoni pizza or turkey and cheese sub or vegetarian chef salad with roasted flatbread, refried beans, cinnamon sticks
• Wednesday, Sept. 25: Biscuits and gravy with scrambled eggs or pork fritter sandwich or oven-roasted hot dog or taco salad with tortilla chips or turkey and cheddar deli wrap, corn
• Thursday, Sept. 26: Popcorn chicken bites or cheese pizza or taco pizza or roasted ham and cheddar deli wrap or sweet pepper vegetarian salad with roasted flatbread, ranch potatoes, carnival cookies
• Friday, Sept. 27: No school
* Unlimited fruits, vegetables, and milk offered daily. Other daily entrée choices include sandwich, wrap, salad and vegetarian selections.
York High School
• Monday, Sept. 23: Italian dunkers with marinara dipping sauce, or baked fish and cheese sandwich, steamed carrots
• Tuesday, Sept. 24: Pulled pork Chinese tacos or ham/egg/cheese biscuit sandwich or spicy chicken sandwich, refried beans, cinnamon sticks
• Wednesday, Sept. 25: Pancakes and sausage with eggs or pork fritter sandwich or crispy chicken sandwich or spicy chicken sandwich, hashbrown triangles
• Thursday, Sept. 26: Popcorn chicken bites with dinner roll or crispy chicken sandwich or spicy chicken sandwich, ranch potatoes, carnival cookies
• Friday, Sept. 27: Cuban hot dog or spicy chicken sandwich
* Unlimited fruits, vegetables, and milk offered daily.
* Hot grill sandwich choices every day: Cheeseburger, hot dog, crispy chicken sandwich, spicy chicken sandwich; also sub station
* Pizza every day: Mondays, pepperoni or hamburger; Tuesdays, taco pizza available; Wednesdays, sausage or beef; Thursdays, barbecued chicken or breakfast pizza; Fridays, supreme or buffalo ranch
* Sub station available with choice of toppings
* Deli style wraps: Mondays, combo; Tuesday, fajita chicken; Wednesdays, turkey; Thursdays, ham; Fridays, grilled chicken
* Salad choices: Mondays, grilled chicken salad; Tuesdays, southwest salad; Wednesdays, chef salads; Thursdays, taco salad; Fridays, crispy chicken salad
* Vegetarian choices: Mondays and Wednesdays, vegetarian salad with breadsticks; Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, fruit, yogurt and cheese plates with graham cookies
