Centennial
• Monday, Sept. 16: Assorted meats and cheese omelets, hashbrown patties, celery sticks
• Tuesday, Sept. 17: Sub sandwich, potato salad, fresh vegetable salad
• Wednesday, Sept. 18: Homemade beef and vegetable soup, cheesy croissant, fresh carrots
• Thursday, Sept. 19: Meat and cheese nachos, refried beans, Spanish rice
• Friday Sept. 20: Roast beef gravy on mashed potatoes, creamy green beans
* Milk served daily. A fruit and vegetable bar is available every day. Alternative of chef salad offered daily.
Cross County
• Monday, Sept. 16: Sloppy joes, deli potatoes and fruit
• Tuesday, Sept. 17: Fish sticks, au gratin potatoes, green beans, fruit
• Wednesday, Sept. 18: Corndogs, baked beans, tri-taters, fruit
• Thursday, Sept. 19: Beef tips, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, dinner roll and fruit
• Friday, Sept. 20: Chicken sandwich, tater tots, carrots, fruit
Emmanuel-Faith Lutheran
• Monday, Sept. 16: Fiestada
• Tuesday, Sept. 17: Beef stroganoff
• Wednesday, Sept. 18: Italian dunkers
• Thursday, Sept. 19: Enchilada torte
• Friday, Sept. 20: Chicken alfredo
*Fruit, veggie bar, bread and milk available each day
Exeter-Milligan
• Monday, Sept. 16: Corndog, crinkle cut fries, vegetable, fruit, blonde brownie
• Tuesday, Sept. 17: Quesadilla, potato, vegetable, fruit, cookies
• Wednesday, Sept. 18: Sloppy joes, potato, vegetable, fruit
• Thursday, Sept. 19: Chicken fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, fruit, dinner rolls
• Friday, Sept. 20: Lasagna, garden salad, fruit
* Choice of main entrée or turkey deli sandwich for 7-12; all K-12 lunches include daily salad bar
Fillmore Central
• Monday, Sept. 16: Chicken sandwich, potatoes, green beans, bananas
• Tuesday, Sept. 17: Crispito, salsa, sour cream, lettuce
• Wednesday, Sept. 18: Beef and cabbage roll, broccoli, mixed fruit, cookies
• Thursday, Sept. 19: Chicken fajita, vegetables, oranges, cookies
• Friday, Sept. 20: Grilled hamburger, potatoes, baked beans, peaches
* Salad bar is served at the high school and middle school every day.
Heartland
• Monday, Sept. 16: Taco salad, steamed corn, mini doughnuts
• Tuesday, Sept. 17: Popcorn chicken, scalloped potatoes, steamed peas
• Wednesday, Sept. 18: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, dinner roll
• Thursday, Sept. 19: Enchiladas, green beans, muffins
• Friday, Sept. 20: Spaghetti, garlic bread, green beans
* Milk and fruit/veggie bar served daily.
McCool
• Monday, Sept. 16: Turkey sandwich, carrots, fruit
• Tuesday, Sept. 17: Goulash, green beans, dinner rolls
• Wednesday, Sept. 18: Barbecued pork on a bun, baked beans, fruit
• Thursday, Sept. 19: Stromboli, broccoli, fruit
• Friday, Sept. 20: Beef and noodles, lettuce with dressing, bread
* There are daily salad bar choices
Nebraska Lutheran
Lunch menu
• Monday, Sept. 16: Tacos, rice, refried beans, fruit
• Tuesday, Sept. 17: Scalloped potatoes and ham, bread, peas, fruit
• Wednesday, Sept. 18: Chicken patty, vegetable soup, bread, roasted broccoli, fruit
• Thursday, Sept. 19: Roast beef, rolls, mashed potatoes and gravy, fruit
• Friday, Sept. 10: Hamburgers, green beans, fruit
Supper menu
• Monday, Sept. 16: Beef and noodles, fruit, cherry crisp
• Tuesday, Sept. 17: Spaghetti, breadstick, fruit
• Wednesday, Sept. 18: Popcorn chicken, French fries, fruit, no-bake cookies
• Thursday, Sept. 19: Biscuits and gravy, corn, fried apples
• Friday, Sept. 20: Cook’s choice
* Salad bar is served with all lunches and suppers. Milk and bread are served with all meals.
St. Joseph’s Catholic
• Monday, Sept. 16: Pork steak sandwich, vegetable soup
• Tuesday, Sept. 17: Turkey hoagie, chips
• Wednesday, Sept. 18: Barbecued chicken, cheese potatoes, rolls
• Thursday, Sept. 19: Chef’s choice
• Friday, Sept. 20: Macaroni and cheese, corn
* Students in grades 1-8 have choices daily of the entrée, yogurt and a side, or chef salad. Fruits and vegetables are offered daily. White, chocolate and strawberry milk are offered daily.
St. Paul Lutheran
• Monday, Sept. 16: Pork rib patties, whole grain buns
• Tuesday, Sept. 17: Chicken buffet
• Wednesday, Sept. 18: Ham, whole grain rolls
• Thursday, Sept. 19: Lasagna, garlic bread
• Friday, Sept. 20: Hamburgers, whole grain buns
* Fruit and vegetable bar, along with milk, served daily
York Elementary
• Monday, Sept. 16: Chicken and waffle breakfast burrito or cheeseburger or fajita deli wrap, candied carrots
• Tuesday, Sept. 17: Homestyle chicken chili with crackers or corndog or roasted chicken and cheese snackable, green beans, apples, cinnamon buns
• Wednesday, Sept. 18: Chicken and noodles or country fried steak or chef salad with roasted flatbread, mashed potatoes and gravy
• Thursday, Sept. 19: Spaghetti or crispy chicken sandwich or combo sub, peas, gelatin dessert
• Friday, Sept. 20: Beef and bean burrito or cheese pizza or ham and cheese sandwich, refried beans
* Unlimited fruit/vegetable choices, milk offered daily.
York Middle School
• Monday, Sept. 16: Beef and broccoli stir fry or cheeseburger or crispy chicken sandwich or Asian salad with roasted flatbread or turkey combo deli warp, candied carrots
• Tuesday, Sept. 17: Cowboy beans over biscuits or cheese pizza or sausage pizza or baked ham and turkey sub or fajita deli wrap, green beans, apples, cinnamon buns
• Wednesday, Sept. 18: Chicken and noodles or breaded beef patty sandwich or barbecued rib sandwich or chef salad with roasted flatbread of turkey and cheddar deli wrap, mashed potatoes and gravy
• Thursday, Sept. 19: Spaghetti or cheese pizza or chicken alfredo pizza or combo sub or sweet pepper vegetarian salad with roasted flatbread, peas, gelatin dessert
• Friday, Sept. 20: Chicken chili crispitos or spicy chicken sandwich or ham/egg/cheese biscuit sandwich or grilled chicken deli wrap, refried beans
* Unlimited fruits, vegetables, and milk offered daily. Other daily entrée choices include sandwich, wrap, salad and vegetarian selections.
York High School
• Monday, Sept. 16: Chicken and waffle breakfast burritos or crispy chicken sandwich, candied carrots
• Tuesday, Sept. 17: Corndogs or crispy chicken sandwich, tuna salad deli wrap, apples, cinnamon buns
• Wednesday, Sept. 18: Chicken and noodles with dinner rolls or crispy chicken sandwich or spicy chicken sandwich, mashed potatoes and gravy
• Thursday, Sept. 19: Spaghetti with garlic breadstick or spicy chicken sandwich, peas, gelatin dessert
• Friday, Sept. 20: Mozzarella bosco sticks with marinara dipping sauce
* Unlimited fruits, vegetables, and milk offered daily.
* Hot grill sandwich choices every day: Cheeseburger, hot dog, crispy chicken sandwich, spicy chicken sandwich; also sub station
* Pizza every day: Mondays, pepperoni or hamburger; Tuesdays, taco pizza available; Wednesdays, sausage or beef; Thursdays, barbecued chicken or breakfast pizza; Fridays, supreme or buffalo ranch
* Sub station available with choice of toppings
* Deli style wraps: Mondays, combo; Tuesday, fajita chicken; Wednesdays, turkey; Thursdays, ham; Fridays, grilled chicken
* Salad choices: Mondays, grilled chicken salad; Tuesdays, southwest salad; Wednesdays, chef salads; Thursdays, taco salad; Fridays, crispy chicken salad
* Vegetarian choices: Mondays and Wednesdays, vegetarian salad with breadsticks; Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, fruit, yogurt and cheese plates with graham cookies
