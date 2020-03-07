Centennial
• Monday, March 9: Sausage, scrambled eggs, hashbrown patty, sliced tomatoes
• Tuesday, March 10: Hamburger and scalloped potatoes casserole, cheesy broccoli
• Wednesday, March 11: Pizza, assorted vegetable salad
• Thursday, March 12: No school
• Friday, March 13: No school
* Milk served daily. A fruit and vegetable bar is available every day. Alternative of chef salad offered daily
Cross County
• Monday, March 9: Chicken nuggets, deli potatoes, baked beans, fruit
• Tuesday, March 10: Spaghetti, lettuce salad, green beans, garlic bread, fruit
• Wednesday, March 11: Breaded pork, mashed potatoes, corn, rolls, fruit
• Thursday, March 12: No school
• Friday, March 13: No school
Exeter-Milligan
• Monday, March 9: Hot dogs, nacho chips and cheese, vegetables, fruit
• Tuesday, March 10: Pepperoni bosco sticks, vegetable, fruit, cake
• Wednesday, March 11: Macaroni and cheese, popcorn chicken, vegetable, fruit
• Thursday, March 12: No school
• Friday, March 13: No school
* Choice of main entrée or turkey deli sandwich for 7-12; all K-12 lunches include daily salad bar
Fillmore Central
• Monday, March 9: Walking tacos, lettuce, salsa, sour cream
• Tuesday, March 10: Goulash, garlic bread, mixed vegetables, peaches
• Wednesday, March 11: No school
• Thursday, March 12: No school
• Friday, March 13: No school
* Salad bar is served at the high school and middle school every day.
Heartland
• Monday, March 9: Chicken tacos, black bean salsa, tortilla chips
• Tuesday, March 10: Hamburger, chips, cookie
• Wednesday, March 11: Teriyaki chicken, steamed broccoli, brown rice, egg roll
• Thursday, March 12: Chicken alfredo, steamed broccoli, dinner roll
• Friday, March 13: No school
* Milk and fruit/veggie bar served daily.
McCool Jct.
• Monday, March 9: Oven fried chicken, mashed potatoes, corn, fruit, dinner roll
• Tuesday, March 10: Cook Out
• Wednesday, March 11: Meatballs on hoagie, peas, fruit, milk
• Thursday, March 12: No School
• Friday, March 13: No School
* Milk and salad bar choices offered daily.
St. Joseph’s Catholic
• Monday, March 9: Beef casserole
• Tuesday, March 10: Chef’s choice
• Wednesday, March 11: Crispy chicken wrap
• Thursday, March 12: No lunch
• Friday, March 13: No lunch
* Students in grades 1-8 have choices daily of the entrée, yogurt and a side, or chef salad. Fruits and vegetables are offered daily. White, chocolate and strawberry milk are offered daily.
St. Paul Lutheran
• Monday, March 9: Scalloped potatoes and ham, whole grain cinnamon rolls
• Tuesday, March 10: Mexican buffet
• Wednesday, March 11: Beef roast, whole grain rolls, mashed potatoes and gravy
• Thursday, March 12: No school
• Friday, March 13: No school
* Fruit and vegetable bar, along with milk, served daily
York Elementary
• Monday, March 9: Italian dunkers with marinara dipping sauce or grilled chicken sandwich or pizza snackable, calico beans
• Tuesday, March 10: Chili cheese fritos or fresh baked turkey and cheese sub or baked breaded fish sandwich, steamed broccoli, pineapple coleslaw, fresh baked cinnamon sticks
• Wednesday, March 11: Beef lasagna or pork fritter sandwich or taco salad with tortilla chips, corn
• Thursday, March 12: No school
• Friday, March 13: No school
* Unlimited fruit/vegetable choices, milk offered daily. There are also sandwich choices on Mondays, sub sandwiches choices Tuesdays and Thursdays, entrée salad choices on Wednesdays and wrap/sub sandwich choices on Fridays.
York Middle School
• Monday, March 9: Italian dunkers with marinara dipping sauce or grilled chicken sandwich or bacon/egg/cheese biscuit sandwich, calico beans
• Tuesday, March 10: Chili cheese fritos, pineapple coleslaw, cinnamon sticks
• Wednesday, March 11: Beef lasagna or cheeseburger or pork fritter sandwich, corn
• Thursday, March 12: No school
• Friday, March 13: No school
* Unlimited fruits, vegetables, and milk offered daily. Other daily entrée choices include sandwich, wrap and vegetarian selections.
York High School
• Monday, March 9: Italian dunkers with marinara dipping sauce, calico beans
• Tuesday, March 10: Chili cheese fritos or ham/egg/cheese biscuit sandwich or baked fish and cheese sandwich, steamed broccoli, pineapple coleslaw, fresh baked cinnamon stick
• Wednesday, March 11: Beef lasagna with garlic breadstick or pork fritter sandwich, corn
• Thursday, March 12: No school
• Friday, March 13: No school
* Unlimited fruits, vegetables, and milk offered daily.
* Hot grill sandwich choices every day: Cheeseburger, hot dog, crispy chicken sandwich, spicy chicken sandwich; also sub station
* Pizza every day: Mondays, pepperoni or hamburger; Tuesdays, taco pizza available; Wednesdays, sausage or beef; Thursdays, barbecued chicken or breakfast pizza; Fridays, supreme or buffalo ranch
* Sub station available with choice of toppings
* Deli style wraps: Mondays, combo; Tuesday, fajita chicken; Wednesdays, turkey; Thursdays, ham; Fridays, grilled chicken
* Salad choices: Mondays, grilled chicken salad; Tuesdays, southwest salad; Wednesdays, chef salads; Thursdays, taco salad; Fridays, crispy chicken salad
* Vegetarian choices: Mondays and Wednesdays, vegetarian salad with breadsticks; Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, fruit, yogurt and cheese plates with graham cookies
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.