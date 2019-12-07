Centennial
• Monday, Dec. 9: Barbecued pork on a bun, French fries, baked beans
• Tuesday, Dec. 10: Homemade lasagna, fresh vegetable salad, corn
• Wednesday, Dec. 11: Taco spaghetti, green beans, cooked carrots
• Thursday, Dec. 12: Turkey gravy over mashed potatoes, creamy peas
• Friday, Dec. 13: Macaroni and cheese with ham, broccoli, cauliflower
* Milk served daily. A fruit and vegetable bar is available every day. Alternative of chef salad offered daily
Cross County
• Monday, Dec. 9: Goulash, green beans, lettuce, garlic bread, fruit
• Tuesday, Dec. 10: Chicken tenders, tri-taters, carrots, fruit
• Wednesday, Dec. 11: Vegetable beef soup, biscuits, peas, fruit
• Thursday, Dec. 12: Fried chicken, mashed potatoes, corn, dinner rolls, fruit
• Friday, Dec. 13: Little Smokies, macaroni and cheese, peas and carrots, fruit
Exeter-Milligan
• Monday, Dec. 9: Grilled chicken sandwich, baked potato (regular or sweet), vegetable, fruit
• Tuesday, Dec. 10: Tacos (hard or soft shells), lettuce, cheese, toppings, potato, fruit, bar
• Wednesday, Dec. 11: Teriyaki chicken, stir fry vegetables, rice or noodles, egg rolls, fruit, fortune cookies
• Thursday, Dec. 12: Rotini, meat sauce or alfredo sauce, bread sticks, lettuce salad, fruit
• Friday, Dec. 13: Pepperoni bosco sticks, vegetable, fruit, apple crisp
* Choice of main entrée or turkey deli sandwich for 7-12; all K-12 lunches include daily salad bar
Fillmore Central
• Monday, Dec. 9: Chicken sandwich, potatoes, green beans, bananas
• Tuesday, Dec. 10: Crispito, salsa, sour cream, lettuce
• Wednesday, Dec. 11: Beef and cabbage roll (elementary and high schools), tater tot casserole (middle school), broccoli, mixed fruit, cookies
• Thursday, Dec. 12: Chicken fajitas, vegetables, oranges, cookies
• Friday, Dec. 13: Chili, cinnamon roll
* Salad bar is served at the high school and middle school every day.
Heartland
• Monday, Dec. 9: Hamburgers, baked beans, slushies
• Tuesday, Dec. 10: Grilled chicken sandwich, macaroni and cheese, steamed peas
• Wednesday, Dec. 11: French toast sticks, eggs, sausage patties, juice, tri-taters
• Thursday, Dec. 12: Tacos, long johns, steamed corn
• Friday, Dec. 13: Baked potato bar, chicken strips, muffins
* Milk and fruit/veggie bar served daily.
Nebraska Lutheran
Lunch menu
• Monday, Dec. 9: Spaghetti, bread, broccoli, fruit
• Tuesday, Dec. 10: Roast beef, pumpkin soup, rolls, baked beans, fruit
• Wednesday, Dec. 11: Spy Thai Beef, tortilla chips, corn, fruit
• Thursday, Dec. 12: Salisbury steak, bread, mashed potatoes and gravy, fruit
• Friday, Dec. 13: No menu provided
Supper menu
• Monday, Dec. 9: Vegetable soup, chicken patty, fruit, oatmeal cookies
• Tuesday, Dec. 10: Polish sausage, corn casserole, fruit
• Wednesday, Dec. 11: Three-cheese Helper, green beans, fruit, cherry delight
• Thursday, Dec. 12: Cook’s choice
• Friday, Dec. 13: No menu provided
* Salad bar is served with all lunches and suppers. Milk and bread are served with all meals.
St. Paul Lutheran
• Monday, Dec. 9: Pork rib patty on a bun
• Tuesday, Dec. 10: Chicken buffet
• Wednesday, Dec. 11: Beef roast, mashed potatoes and gravy, rolls
• Thursday, Dec. 12: Lasagna, garlic bread
• Friday, Dec. 13: Sloppy joes
* Fruit and vegetable bar, along with milk, served daily
York Elementary
• Monday, Dec. 9: Honey garlic glazed chicken over rice or nacho snackable or oven-roasted hot dog, garlic herb roasted carrots
• Tuesday, Dec. 10: Beef stroganoff or corndogs or ham and turkey sub, baked beans, cinnamon buns
• Wednesday, Dec. 11: Turkey and gravy with dinner roll or baked breaded steak fingers with dinner roll or chef salad with roasted flatbread, mashed potatoes and chicken gravy
• Thursday, Dec. 12: Baked spaghetti with garlic breadstick or crispy chicken sandwich or combo sub, green beans, gelatin dessert
• Friday, Dec. 13: Mexi tots with dinner roll or pepperoni pizza or ham and cheese snackable
* Unlimited fruit/vegetable choices, milk offered daily. There are also sandwich choices on Mondays, sub sandwiches choices Tuesdays and Thursdays, entrée salad choices on Wednesdays and wrap/sub sandwich choices on Fridays.
York Middle School
• Monday, Dec. 9: Honey garlic glazed chicken over rice or pork fritter sandwich or barbecued rib sandwich or combo sub, garlic herb roasted carrots
• Tuesday, Dec. 10: Beef stroganoff or pizza, baked beans, cinnamon buns
• Wednesday, Dec. 11: Baked breaded steak fingers with dinner roll or crispy chicken sandwich or Italian sub, mashed potatoes and gravy
• Thursday, Dec. 12: Baked spaghetti with garlic breadstick or pizza or fajita salad, green beans, gelatin dessert
• Friday, Dec. 13: Chicken ranch pasta or breaded beef patty sandwich or grilled chicken sandwich or ham/turkey sub, corn
* Unlimited fruits, vegetables, and milk offered daily. Other daily entrée choices include sandwich, wrap and vegetarian selections.
York High School
• Monday, Dec. 9: Honey garlic glazed chicken over rice or pork fritter sandwich or crispy chicken sandwich, garlic herb roasted carrots
• Tuesday, Dec. 10: Beef stroganoff or baked fish and cheese sandwich or cheeseburger, baked beans, cinnamon sticks
• Wednesday, Dec. 11: Baked breaded steak fingers with dinner roll or spicy chicken sandwich or crispy chicken sandwich or breaded beef patty sandwich, mashed potatoes with chicken gravy
• Thursday, Dec. 12: Baked ham with dinner roll or crispy chicken sandwich or cheeseburger or oven-roasted hot dog, green bean casserole, scalloped potatoes, holiday cookies
• Friday, Dec. 13: Mexi tots with dinner roll or grilled chicken sandwich or ham/egg/cheese biscuit sandwich, corn
* Unlimited fruits, vegetables, and milk offered daily.
* Hot grill sandwich choices every day: Cheeseburger, hot dog, crispy chicken sandwich, spicy chicken sandwich; also sub station
* Pizza every day: Mondays, pepperoni or hamburger; Tuesdays, taco pizza available; Wednesdays, sausage or beef; Thursdays, barbecued chicken or breakfast pizza; Fridays, supreme or buffalo ranch
* Sub station available with choice of toppings
* Deli style wraps: Mondays, combo; Tuesday, fajita chicken; Wednesdays, turkey; Thursdays, ham; Fridays, grilled chicken
* Salad choices: Mondays, grilled chicken salad; Tuesdays, southwest salad; Wednesdays, chef salads; Thursdays, taco salad; Fridays, crispy chicken salad
* Vegetarian choices: Mondays and Wednesdays, vegetarian salad with breadsticks; Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, fruit, yogurt and cheese plates with graham cookies
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.