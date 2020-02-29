Centennial
• Monday, March 2: Barbecued pork on a bun, assorted potatoes, green beans
• Tuesday, March 3: Goulash, cheesy corn, creamy peas
• Wednesday, March 4: Assorted breakfast meats, hashbrown patties, celery sticks
• Thursday, March 5: Hot dog, French fries, baked beans
• Friday, March 6: Alfredo sauce over noodles, bread stick, fresh carrots, cheesy cauliflower
* Milk served daily. A fruit and vegetable bar is available every day. Alternative of chef salad offered daily
Cross County
• Monday, March 2: Corndogs, tri-taters, baked beans, fruit
• Tuesday, March 3: Fried chicken, mashed potatoes, corn, rolls, fruit
• Wednesday, March 4: Goulash, green beans, lettuce, bread sticks, fruit
• Thursday, March 5: Beef and bean burritos, lettuce, carrots, fruit
• Friday, March 6: Fish sandwich, potatoes, peas, fruit
Exeter-Milligan
• Monday, March 2: Turkey/bacon/cheese flatbread sandwich, tri-taters, vegetable, fruit
• Tuesday, March 3: Beefy burrito, lettuce, toppings, nacho chips and cheese, fruit
• Wednesday, March 4: Hamburger gravy over mashed potatoes, vegetable, fruit, dinner roll
• Thursday, March 5: Chicken noodle soup, hot ham and cheese sliders, vegetables, fruit
• Friday, March 6: Pizza sticks, meat or marinara sauce, vegetable, fruit, bar
* Choice of main entrée or turkey deli sandwich for 7-12; all K-12 lunches include daily salad bar
Fillmore Central
• Monday, March 2: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, pineapple
• Tuesday, March 3: Lasagna, broccoli, grapes
• Wednesday, March 4: Fish, potatoes, vegetables, fruit
• Thursday, March 5: Barbecued pork sandwich, potatoes, vegetable, fruit
• Friday, March 6: Cheese pizza for elementary and high school, tuna and noodles for middle school, romaine lettuce salad, pears, cookies
* Salad bar is served at the high school and middle school every day.
Heartland
• Monday, March 2: Tacos, long johns, steamed corn
• Tuesday, March 3: Mini corndogs, baked beans, steamed broccoli
• Wednesday, March 4: French dip sandwich, waffle fries, steamed corn, cake
• Thursday, March 5: Chicken patty sandwich, French fries, steamed peas
• Friday, March 6: French toast sticks, egg and sausage patty, juice, tri-taters
* Milk and fruit/veggie bar served daily.
McCool Jct.
• Monday, March 2: Goulash, lettuce salad, bread, fruit
• Tuesday, March 3: Chicken and noodle casserole, green beans, fruit, bread
• Wednesday, March 4: Sausage patty, cheesy egg omelet, hashbrown patty, Dutch waffle, fruit
• Thursday, March 5: Deli ham on a bun, carrots, fruit
• Friday, March 6: Macaroni and cheese, corn, fruit, bread
St. Joseph’s Catholic
• Monday, March 2: Chef’s choice
• Tuesday, March 3: Pork taco salad
• Wednesday, March 4: Cheeseburger and fries
• Thursday, March 5: Barbecued pork, potato roll
• Friday, March 6: Cheesy pasta, green beans
* Students in grades 1-8 have choices daily of the entrée, yogurt and a side, or chef salad. Fruits and vegetables are offered daily. White, chocolate and strawberry milk are offered daily.
St. Paul Lutheran
• Monday, March 2: Pulled or barbecued pork, whole grain buns
• Tuesday, March 3: Potato buffet
• Wednesday, March 4: Chicken, whole grain rolls
• Thursday, March 5: Pizza
• Friday, March 6: Hot dogs
* Fruit and vegetable bar, along with milk, served daily
York Elementary
• Monday, March 2: Chicken pot pie or cheeseburger or nacho snackable, baked beans
• Tuesday, March 3: Beefy chili and crackers or corndog or fresh baked ham and turkey sub, candied carrots, maple cornbread
• Wednesday, March 4: Country fried steak or homestyle chicken and noodles or chef salad with roasted flatbread, mashed potatoes and country gravy
• Thursday, March 5: Spaghetti or crispy chicken sandwich or combo sub, peas, gelatin dessert
• Friday, March 6: Loaded breakfast tacos or cheese pizza or ham and cheese snackable, green beans
* Unlimited fruit/vegetable choices, milk offered daily. There are also sandwich choices on Mondays, sub sandwiches choices Tuesdays and Thursdays, entrée salad choices on Wednesdays and wrap/sub sandwich choices on Fridays.
York Middle School
• Monday, March 2: Chicken pot pie or grilled chicken sandwich or cheeseburger or combo sub, baked beans
• Tuesday, March 3: Chili with crackers, candied carrots, maple cornbread
• Wednesday, March 4: Chicken and noodles or breaded beef patty sandwich, mashed potatoes and country gravy
• Thursday, March 5: Spaghetti, peas, gelatin dessert
• Friday, March 6: Loaded breakfast tacos or baked breaded fish sandwich or breaded rib sandwich, green beans
* Unlimited fruits, vegetables, and milk offered daily. Other daily entrée choices include sandwich, wrap and vegetarian selections.
York High School
• Monday, March 2: Chicken pot pie, baked beans
• Tuesday, March 3: Chili with crackers or bacon/egg/cheese biscuit sandwich, candied carrots, maple cornbread
• Wednesday, March 4: Chicken and noodle with dinner roll or barbecued rib sandwich, mashed potatoes with country gravy
• Thursday, March 5: Pancakes and sausage with eggs or teriyaki chicken sandwich, hashbrown triangle, gelatin dessert
• Friday, March 6: Loaded breakfast tacos or baked fish and cheese sandwich, green beans
* Unlimited fruits, vegetables, and milk offered daily.
* Hot grill sandwich choices every day: Cheeseburger, hot dog, crispy chicken sandwich, spicy chicken sandwich; also sub station
* Pizza every day: Mondays, pepperoni or hamburger; Tuesdays, taco pizza available; Wednesdays, sausage or beef; Thursdays, barbecued chicken or breakfast pizza; Fridays, supreme or buffalo ranch
* Sub station available with choice of toppings
* Deli style wraps: Mondays, combo; Tuesday, fajita chicken; Wednesdays, turkey; Thursdays, ham; Fridays, grilled chicken
* Salad choices: Mondays, grilled chicken salad; Tuesdays, southwest salad; Wednesdays, chef salads; Thursdays, taco salad; Fridays, crispy chicken salad
* Vegetarian choices: Mondays and Wednesdays, vegetarian salad with breadsticks; Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, fruit, yogurt and cheese plates with graham cookies
