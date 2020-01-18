Centennial
• Monday, Jan. 20: Chicken day, tater tots, mixed vegetables
• Tuesday, Jan. 21: Cheesy hamburger scramble, hashbrown patty, celery sticks
• Wednesday, Jan. 22: Beef tips and noodles, corn, vegetable salad
• Thursday, Jan. 23: Spaghetti with meat sauce, bread sticks, fresh carrots, cheesy corn
• Friday, Jan. 24: Chicken, broccoli and rice casserole, creamy green beans
* Milk served daily. A fruit and vegetable bar is available every day. Alternative of chef salad offered daily.
Cross County
• Monday, Jan. 20: Chicken nuggets, tri-taters, carrots, fruit
• Tuesday, Jan. 21: Chili, cinnamon rolls, green beans, fruit
• Wednesday, Jan. 22: Hot dog on a bun, deli potatoes, baked beans, fruit
• Thursday, Jan. 23: Orange chicken, lettuce, rice, broccoli, fruit
• Friday, Jan. 24: Breaded beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, dinner roll, fruit
Emmanuel-Faith Lutheran
• Monday, Jan. 20: No school
• Tuesday, Jan. 21: Goulash
• Wednesday, Jan. 22: French toast casserole
• Thursday, Jan. 23: Beef stroganoff
• Friday, Jan. 24: Chicken strips
* Salad bar available daily.
Exeter-Milligan
• Monday, Jan. 20: No school
• Tuesday, Jan. 21: Sloppy joes, potato, vegetable, fruit
• Wednesday, Jan. 22: Macaroni and cheese, mini corndogs, vegetable, fruit
• Thursday, Jan. 23: French dip sandwich, tri-taters, vegetable, fruit
• Friday, Jan. 24: Mandarin orange chicken, rice or noodles, stir-fry vegetables, egg rolls, fruit, fortune cookies
* Choice of main entrée or turkey deli sandwich for 7-12; all K-12 lunches include daily salad bar
Fillmore Central
• Monday, Jan. 20: No school
• Tuesday, Jan. 21: Crispito, salsa, sour cream, lettuce
• Wednesday, Jan. 22: Beef and cabbage rolls, broccoli, mixed fruit, cookies
• Thursday, Jan. 23: Chicken fajitas, vegetables, oranges, cookies
• Friday, Jan. 24: Hamburger, potatoes, baked beans, peaches
* Salad bar is served at the high school and middle school every day.
Heartland
• Monday, Jan. 20: Chicken alfredo, steamed broccoli, dinner rolls
• Tuesday, Jan. 21: Taco salad, steamed corn, mini doughnuts
• Wednesday, Jan. 22: Sweet and sour chicken, steamed broccoli, brown rice
• Thursday, Jan. 23: Pizza, steamed corn, slushies
• Friday, Jan. 24: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, French bread
* Milk and fruit/veggie bar served daily.
McCool Jct.
• Monday, Jan. 20: Goulash, lettuce with dressing, bread, fruit
• Tuesday, Jan. 21: Deli ham on a bun, carrots, fruit
• Wednesday, Jan. 22: Turkey tetrazzini, mixed vegetables, fruit, dinner roll
• Thursday, Jan. 23: Chicken patty, mashed potatoes and gravy, carrots, fruit, bread
• Friday, Jan. 24: Beef and noodles, green beans, fruit, dinner roll
* Salad bar available each day
Nebraska Lutheran
Lunch menu
• Monday, Jan. 20: Hamburgers, corn, fruit
• Tuesday, Jan. 21: Ham and noodles, bread, green beans, fruit
• Wednesday, Jan. 22: Turkey ala king, fruit, carrots
• Thursday, Jan. 23: Raspberry chicken breast, bread, peas, fruit
• Friday, Jan. 24: Taco soup, bread, broccoli, fruit
Supper menu
• Monday, Jan. 20: Chicken strips, vegetable soup, fruit, jello cake
• Tuesday, Jan. 21: Sloppy joes, fruit
• Wednesday, Jan. 22: Baked potato bar, rice krispies treat
• Thursday, Jan. 23: Tuna and noodle casserole, corn, fruit
• Friday, Jan. 24: Cook’s choice
* Salad bar is served with all lunches and suppers. Milk and bread are served with all meals.
St. Joseph’s Catholic
• Monday, Jan. 20: No school
• Tuesday, Jan. 21: Walking tacos, corn
• Wednesday, Jan. 22: Turkey melts on flat bread, baked beans
• Thursday, Jan. 23: Chicken noodle soup, cookies
• Friday, Jan. 24: Chili, cinnamon rolls
* Students in grades 1-8 have choices daily of the entrée, yogurt and a side, or chef salad. Fruits and vegetables are offered daily. White, chocolate and strawberry milk are offered daily.
St. Paul Lutheran
• Monday, Jan. 20: Barbecued pork, buns
• Tuesday, Jan. 21: Potato buffet
• Wednesday, Jan. 22: Chicken, whole grain rolls
• Thursday, Jan. 23: Pizza
• Friday, Jan. 24: Hot dogs
* Fruit and vegetable bar, along with milk, served daily
York Elementary
• Monday, Jan. 20: No school
• Tuesday, Jan. 21: Macaroni and cheese or crispy chicken sandwich or ham and turkey sub, peas, brownie
• Wednesday, Jan. 22: Country potato bowl with biscuit or beef and bean burrito or southwest salad with tortilla chips, corn
• Thursday, Jan. 23: Pizza pasta bake or mini corndogs or Italian sub, green beans, frozen fruit slush
• Friday, Jan. 24: Barbecued pulled pork sliders or pepperoni pizza or dual cheese snackable, barbecued baked beans
* Unlimited fruit/vegetable choices, milk offered daily.
York Middle School
• Monday, Jan. 20: No school
• Tuesday, Jan. 21: Macaroni and cheese or pizza or ham and cheese sub or chef salad with roasted flatbread, peas, brownies
• Wednesday, Jan. 22: Country potato bowl with biscuit or teriyaki chicken sandwich or cheeseburger or Italian sub or fajita deli wrap, corn
• Thursday, Jan. 23: Mini corndogs or pizza or fajita salad with tortilla chips, green beans, frozen fruit slush
• Friday, Jan. 24: Barbecued pork sliders or spicy chicken sandwich or oven-roasted hot dogs or ham and turkey subs, barbecued baked beans
* Unlimited fruits, vegetables, and milk offered daily. Other daily entrée choices include sandwich, pizza, wrap, salad and vegetarian selections
York High School
• Monday, Jan. 20: No school
• Tuesday, Jan. 21: Macaroni and cheese with dinner roll, peas, brownies
• Wednesday, Jan. 22: Country potato bowl with biscuits, corn
• Thursday, Jan. 23: Pizza pasta baked with garlic breadstick, green beans, frozen fruit slush
• Friday, Jan. 24: Barbecued pulled pork sliders, baked beans
* Unlimited fruits, vegetables, and milk offered daily.
* Hot grill sandwich choices every day: Cheeseburger, hot dog, crispy chicken sandwich, spicy chicken sandwich; also sub station
* Pizza every day: Mondays, pepperoni or hamburger; Tuesdays, taco pizza available; Wednesdays, sausage or beef; Thursdays, barbecued chicken or breakfast pizza; Fridays, supreme or buffalo ranch
* Sub station available with choice of toppings
* Deli style wraps: Mondays, combo; Tuesday, fajita chicken; Wednesdays, turkey; Thursdays, ham; Fridays, grilled chicken
* Salad choices: Mondays, grilled chicken salad; Tuesdays, southwest salad; Wednesdays, chef salads; Thursdays, taco salad; Fridays, crispy chicken salad
* Vegetarian choices: Mondays and Wednesdays, vegetarian salad with breadsticks; Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, fruit, yogurt and cheese plates with graham cookies
