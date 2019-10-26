Centennial
• Monday, Oct. 28: Pork tenderloin on a whole grain bun, tater tots, creamy green beans
• Tuesday, Oct. 29: Hamburger and scrambled eggs with cheese, hashbrown patties, celery sticks
• Wednesday, Oct. 30: Hamburger noodle stroganoff, peas, cheesy broccoli
• Thursday, Oct. 31: Spaghetti, bread sticks, cheesy cauliflower, fresh vegetables
• Friday, Nov. 1: Cheesy cream potato soup, cheesy croissant, sliced tomatoes
* Milk served daily. A fruit and vegetable bar is available every day. Alternative of chef salad offered daily
Cross County
• Monday, Oct. 28: Goulash, green beans, lettuce, bread sticks, fruit
• Tuesday, Oct. 29: Grilled chicken on a bun, baked beans, tri-taters, fruit
• Wednesday, Oct. 30: Pizza, lettuce, fresh vegetables, fruit
• Thursday, Nov. 1: Vegetable beef soup, cornbread, peas and fruit
Emmanuel-Faith Lutheran
• Monday, Oct. 28: French toast casserole
• Tuesday, Oct. 29: Teriyaki chicken
• Wednesday, Oct. 30: Pizzaburger
• Thursday, Oct. 31: Goulash
* Salad bar available daily.
Exeter-Milligan
• Monday, Oct. 28: Grilled chicken sandwich, baked potato, steamed broccoli with cheese, fruit
• Tuesday, Oct. 29: Fiestada, vegetable, fruit, apple crisp
• Wednesday, Oct. 30: Hamburger gravy, mashed potatoes, vegetables, fruit, dinner rolls
• Thursday, Oct. 31: White squiggly worms, swamp monster sauce, ghost fingers, crispy slime, monster mash
* Choice of main entrée or turkey deli sandwich for 7-12; all K-12 lunches include daily salad bar
Fillmore Central
• Monday, Oct. 28: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, pineapple
• Tuesday, Oct. 29: Lasagna, broccoli and grapes
• Wednesday, Oct. 30: Fish, potatoes, vegetables, fruit
• Thursday, Oct. 31: Barbecued pork sandwich, potatoes, vegetables, fruit
* Salad bar is served at the high school and middle school every day.
Heartland
• Monday, Oct. 28: Sloppy joes, French fries, slushies
• Tuesday, Oct. 29: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, dinner rolls
• Wednesday, Oct. 30: Chicken fajitas, green beans, long johns
• Thursday, Oct. 31: Grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup, tri-taters
* Milk and fruit/veggie bar served daily.
McCool Jct.
• Monday, Oct. 28: Goulash, green beans, dinner rolls, fruit
• Tuesday, Oct. 29: Deli ham on a bun, carrots, fruit
• Wednesday, Oct. 30: Corndog on a stick (mini corndogs for K-5), corn, cookies, fruit
• Thursday, Oct. 31: Beef stew, celery, fruit, cornbread
• Friday, Nov. 1: Breaded chicken patty, French fries, fruit, bread
* Milk and salad bar choices daily.
Nebraska Lutheran
Lunch menu
• Monday, Oct. 28: Chicken fajita, tortilla shell, refried beans, carrots, fruit
• Tuesday, Oct. 29: Pork roast, bread, mashed potatoes and gravy, fruit
• Wednesday, Oct. 30: Sloppy joes, peas, fruit
• Thursday, Oct. 31: Turkey and noodles, pumpkin bread, bread, baked beans, fruit
• Friday, Nov. 1: Hamburger pizza, corn, fruit
Supper menu
• Monday, Oct. 28: Pancakes, sausage patties, fruit, oatmeal cookies
• Tuesday, Oct. 29: Three-Cheese Helper, bread, fruit
• Wednesday, Oct. 30: Grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup, green beans, brownies
• Thursday, Oct. 31: Hot dogs, French fries, fruit
• Friday, Nov. 1: Cook’s choice
* Salad bar is served with all lunches and suppers. Milk and bread are served with all meals.
St. Joseph’s Catholic School
• Monday, Oct. 28: Plain chicken sandwich, corn
• Tuesday, Oct. 29: Pulled pork sandwich, baked beans
• Wednesday, Oct. 30: Chef’s choice
• Thursday, Oct. 31: Chicken noodle soup, crackers
* Students in grades 1-8 have choices daily of the entrée, yogurt and a side, or chef salad. Fruits and vegetables are offered daily. White, chocolate and strawberry milk are offered daily.
St. Paul Lutheran
• Monday, Oct. 28: Pork rib patties on whole grain buns
• Tuesday, Oct. 29: Chicken buffet with rice and rolls
• Wednesday, Oct. 30: Ham, whole grain rolls
• Thursday, Oct. 31: Lasagna, garlic bread
• Friday, Nov. 1: Sloppy joes, snickerdoodle cookies
* Fruit and vegetable bar, along with milk, served daily
York Elementary
• Monday, Oct. 28: Ham and cheese bagel melt or popcorn chicken bites with dinner roll or nacho snackable, stir fry vegetable medley
• Tuesday, Oct. 29: Soft shell beefy tacos or fresh baked ham and cheese sub or mini corndogs, chili lime corn, rice crispy treats
• Wednesday, Oct. 30; Crispy chicken sandiwh or southwest salad with tortilla chips or loaded hashbrowns with dinner roll, garlic herb roasted carrots
• Thursday, Oct. 31: Pork fritter sandwich or fresh baked Italian sub or chicken ranch pasta with dinner roll, western green beans, fresh baked holiday cookie
• Friday, Nov. 1: Cheese pizza or pepperoni pizza or beefy taquito or dual cheese snackable, barbecued baked beans
* Unlimited fruit/vegetable choices, milk offered daily. There are also sandwich choices on Mondays, sub sandwiches choices Tuesdays and Thursdays, entrée salad choices on Wednesdays and wrap/sub sandwich choices on Fridays.
York Middle School
• Monday, Oct. 28: Spicy Thai chicken over rice or baked breaded fish sandwich or oven-roasted hot dogs or fresh baked combo sub or crispy chicken salad with roasted flatbread, stir fry vegetable medley
• Tuesday, Oct. 29: Mini corndogs or cheese pizza or supreme pizza or ham and cheese sub or grilled chicken deli wrap, chili lime corn, rice crispy treat
• Wednesday, Oct. 30: Loaded hashbrowns with dinner roll or crispy chicken sandwich or oven-roasted hot dog or Italian sub or Southwest salad with tortilla chips, garlic herb roasted carrots
• Thursday, Oct. 31: Chicken ranch pasta with dinner roll or cheese pizza or Thai Chicken pizza or roasted chicken sub or fajita salad with tortilla chips, western green beans, holiday cookies
• Friday, Nov. 1: Taquito grande with dipping sauce or cheeseburger or crispy chicken sandwich or ham and turkey sub or Asian salad with roasted flatbread, barbecued baked beans
* Unlimited fruits, vegetables, and milk offered daily. Other daily entrée choices include sandwich, wrap and vegetarian selections.
York High School
• Monday, Oct. 28: Chicken and roasted tomato pasta, stir fry vegetables
• Tuesday, Oct. 29: Mini corndogs, chili lime corn, rice crispy treats
• Wednesday, Oct. 30: Loaded hashbrowns with dinner roll, garlic herb roasted carrots
• Thursday, Oct. 31: Chicken ranch pasta with dinner roll, western green beans, holiday cookies
• Friday, Nov. 1: Taquito grande with dipping sauce, barbecued baked beans
* Unlimited fruits, vegetables, and milk offered daily.
* Hot grill sandwich choices every day: Cheeseburger, hot dog, crispy chicken sandwich, spicy chicken sandwich; also sub station
* Pizza every day: Mondays, pepperoni or hamburger; Tuesdays, taco pizza available; Wednesdays, sausage or beef; Thursdays, barbecued chicken or breakfast pizza; Fridays, supreme or buffalo ranch
* Sub station available with choice of toppings
* Deli style wraps: Mondays, combo; Tuesday, fajita chicken; Wednesdays, turkey; Thursdays, ham; Fridays, grilled chicken
* Salad choices: Mondays, grilled chicken salad; Tuesdays, southwest salad; Wednesdays, chef salads; Thursdays, taco salad; Fridays, crispy chicken salad
* Vegetarian choices: Mondays and Wednesdays, vegetarian salad with breadsticks; Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, fruit, yogurt and cheese plates with graham cookies
