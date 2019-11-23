Centennial
• Monday, Nov. 25: Chicken day, tater tots, homemade potato salad
• Tuesday, Nov. 26: Turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing, corn, dinner roll, pumpkin dessert
• Wednesday, Nov. 27: No school
• Thursday, Nov. 28: No school
• Friday, Nov. 28: No school
* Milk served daily. A fruit and vegetable bar is available every day. Alternative of chef salad offered daily
Cross County
• Monday, Nov. 25: Sloppy joes, deli potatoes, winterblend vegetables, fruit
• Tuesday, Nov. 26: Chicken gravy over mashed potatoes, corn, dinner roll, fruit
• Wednesday, Nov. 27: Corndogs, baked beans, tri-taters
• Thursday, Nov. 28: No school
• Friday, Nov. 29: No school
Emmanuel Lutheran
• Monday, Nov. 25: Chicken fried rice
• Tuesday, Nov. 26: Tacos
• Wednesday, Nov. 27: No school
• Thursday, Nov. 28: No school
• Friday, Nov. 29: No school
* Salad bar available daily.
Exeter-Milligan
• Monday, Nov. 25: Fiestada, vegetable, fruit, cake
• Tuesday, Nov. 26: Beef burrito, lettuce and cheese, topping choices, potato, fruit, cookies
• Wednesday, Nov. 27: No school
• Thursday, Nov. 28: No school
• Friday, Nov. 29: No school
* Choice of main entrée or turkey deli sandwich for 7-12; all K-12 lunches include daily salad bar
Fillmore Central
• Monday, Nov. 25: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, pineapple
• Tuesday, Nov. 26: Spaghetti, broccoli, grapes
• Wednesday, Nov. 27: No school
• Thursday, Nov. 28: No school
• Friday, Nov. 29: No school
* Salad bar is served at the high school and middle school every day.
Heartland
• Monday, Nov. 25: Cheeseburger macaroni and cheese, steamed broccoli, dinner roll
• Tuesday, Nov. 26: Deli sandwich, chips, cookies
• Wednesday, Nov. 27: No school
• Thursday, Nov. 28: No school
• Friday, Nov. 29: No school
* Milk and fruit/veggie bar served daily.
McCool Junction
• Monday, Nov. 25: Sliced turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing, green bean casserole, pumpkin dessert, dinner rolls (no salad bar)
• Tuesday, Nov. 26: Peanut butter and jelly sandwich, fresh carrots (limited salad bar)
• Wednesday, Nov. 27: Pizza (no salad bar)
• Thursday, Nov. 28: No school
• Friday, Nov. 29: No school
* Milk and salad bar choices offered daily.
Nebraska Lutheran
Lunch menu
• Monday, Nov. 25: Scalloped potatoes and ham, bread, peas, fruit
• Tuesday, Nov. 26: Hamburgers, green beans, fruit
• Wednesday, Nov. 27: No school
• Thursday, Nov. 28: No school
• Friday, Nov. 29: No school
Supper menu
• Monday, Nov. 25: Beef and noodles, fruit, cherry crisp
• Tuesday, Nov. 26: No supper
• Wednesday, Nov. 27: No school
• Thursday, Nov. 28: No school
• Friday, Nov. 29: No school
* Salad bar is served with all lunches and suppers. Milk and bread are served with all meals.
St. Joseph’s Catholic School
• Monday, Nov. 25: Turkey, gravy, mashed potatoes, rolls, pumpkin pie or cheesecake
• Tuesday, Nov. 26: Chef’s choice
• Wednesday, Nov. 27: No school
• Thursday, Nov. 28: No school
• Friday, Nov. 20: No school
* Students in grades 1-8 have choices daily of the entrée, yogurt and a side, or chef salad. Fruits and vegetables are offered daily. White, chocolate and strawberry milk are offered daily.
St. Paul Lutheran
• Monday, Nov. 25: Pulled or barbecued pork on whole grain buns
• Tuesday, Nov. 26: Hot dogs
• Wednesday, Nov. 27: No school
• Thursday, Nov. 28: No school
• Friday, Nov. 29: No school
* Fruit and vegetable bar, along with milk, served daily
York Elementary
• Monday, Nov. 25: Sloppy joes or French toast sticks and sausage or nacho snackable, hashbrown triangle
• Tuesday, Nov. 26: Creamy macaroni and cheese or crispy chicken sandwich or fresh baked ham and turkey sub, peas, brownies
• Wednesday, Nov. 27: No school
• Thursday, Nov. 28: No school
• Friday, Nov. 20: No school
* Unlimited fruit/vegetable choices, milk offered daily. There are also sandwich choices on Mondays, sub sandwiches choices Tuesdays and Thursdays, entrée salad choices on Wednesdays and wrap/sub sandwich choices on Fridays.
York Middle School
• Monday, Nov. 25: Stuffed French toast or crispy chicken sandwich or oven-roasted hot dog or combo sub or crispy chicken salad with roasted flatbread, hashbrown triangle
• Tuesday, Nov. 26: Creamy macaroni and cheese or taco pizza or cheese pizza or grilled chicken deli wrap or chef salad with roasted flatbread, peas, brownies
• Wednesday, Nov. 27: No school
• Thursday, Nov. 28: No school
• Friday, Nov. 29: No school
* Unlimited fruits, vegetables, and milk offered daily. Other daily entrée choices include sandwich, wrap and vegetarian selections.
York High School
• Monday, Nov. 25: Stuffed French toast, hashbrown triangle
• Tuesday, Nov. 26: Macaroni and cheese with dinner roll or pork fritter sandwich, peas, brownies
• Wednesday, Nov. 27: No school
• Thursday, Nov. 28: No school
• Friday, Nov. 29: No school
* Unlimited fruits, vegetables, and milk offered daily.
* Hot grill sandwich choices every day: Cheeseburger, hot dog, crispy chicken sandwich, spicy chicken sandwich; also sub station
* Pizza every day: Mondays, pepperoni or hamburger; Tuesdays, taco pizza available; Wednesdays, sausage or beef; Thursdays, barbecued chicken or breakfast pizza; Fridays, supreme or buffalo ranch
* Sub station available with choice of toppings
* Deli style wraps: Mondays, combo; Tuesday, fajita chicken; Wednesdays, turkey; Thursdays, ham; Fridays, grilled chicken
* Salad choices: Mondays, grilled chicken salad; Tuesdays, southwest salad; Wednesdays, chef salads; Thursdays, taco salad; Fridays, crispy chicken salad
* Vegetarian choices: Mondays and Wednesdays, vegetarian salad with breadsticks; Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, fruit, yogurt and cheese plates with graham cookies
