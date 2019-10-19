Centennial
• Monday, Oct. 21: No school
• Tuesday, Oct. 22: Tater tot taco casserole, Spanish rice, refried beans
• Wednesday, Oct. 23: Cheesy hamburger potato casserole, fresh carrots
• Thursday, Oct. 24: Chicken salad on a croissant, chicken noodle soup, fruit
• Friday, Oct. 25: Taco salad, Mexican corn, lettuce salad
* Milk served daily. A fruit and vegetable bar is available every day. Alternative of chef salad offered daily
Cross County
• Monday, Oct. 21: Beef and bean burrito, lettuce, rice, winterblend vegetables, fruit
• Tuesday, Oct. 22: Chili, cinnamon roll, green beans, fruit
• Wednesday, Oct. 23: Hot dog on a bun, French fries, carrots, fruit
• Thursday, Oct. 24: Chicken sandwich, smiley potatoes, baked beans, fruit
• Friday, Oct. 25: Walking Taco, rice, lettuce, fresh vegetables, fruit
Emmanuel-Faith Lutheran
• Monday, Oct. 21: Spaghetti
• Tuesday, Oct. 22: Beef and broccoli
• Wednesday, Oct. 23: Taco burger
• Thursday, Oct. 24: Chicken noodle casserole
• Friday, Oct. 25: Pork steak
* Salad bar available daily.
Exeter-Milligan
• Monday, Oct. 21: Homemade beefy burrito, lettuce and cheese, toppings, potato, fruit, cookies
• Tuesday, Oct. 22: Turkey/ham/cheese deli sandwich, nacho chips and cheese, vegetable, fruit
• Wednesday, Oct. 23: Teriyaki chicken, stir-fry vegetables, pineapple rice or noodles, egg rolls, fruit, fortune cookies
• Thursday, Oct. 24: Beef and noodles, cinnamon rolls, cheesy green beans, fruit
• Friday, Oct. 25: Chicken strips, potato, vegetable, fruit, muffins
* Choice of main entrée or turkey deli sandwich for 7-12; all K-12 lunches include daily salad bar
Fillmore Central
• Monday, Oct. 21: Chicken tenders, potatoes, mixed vegetables, applesauce
• Tuesday, Oct. 22: Deli sandwich, chips, lettuce, tropical fruit
• Wednesday, Oct. 23: Roast beef, mashed potatoes, corn, watermelon
• Thursday, Oct. 24: Chicken and noodles, green beans
• Friday, Oct. 25: Hot ham and cheese sandwich, potatoes, carrots, apples
* Salad bar is served at the high school and middle school every day.
Heartland
• Monday, Oct. 21: Chili or chicken noodle soup, cinnamon rolls, saltines
• Tuesday, Oct. 22: Sweet and sour chicken, steamed broccoli, brown rice
• Wednesday, Oct. 23: Cheeseburger macaroni and cheese, steamed broccoli, dinner roll
• Thursday, Oct. 24: Mini corndogs, baked beans, steamed broccoli
• Friday, Oct. 25: Beef and noodles, dinner rolls, green beans
* Milk and fruit/veggie bar served daily.
McCool Jct.
• Monday, Oct. 21: Barbecued pork on a bun, baked beans, fruit
• Tuesday, Oct. 22: Ham and cheesy potatoes, green beans, fruit, bread
• Wednesday, Oct. 23: Glazed chicken breast, rice, peas, fruit, dinner roll
• Thursday, Oct. 24: Taco salads, corn, fruit
• Friday, Oct. 25: Chicken noodle soup, carrots, fruit, bread
* Milk and salad bar choices daily.
Nebraska Lutheran
Lunch menu
• Monday, Oct. 21: Pizza hot dish, bread, refried beans, fruit
• Tuesday, Oct. 22: Scalloped potatoes and ham, bread, peas, fruit
• Wednesday, Oct. 23: Beef stroganoff, bread, roasted broccoli, fruit
• Thursday, Oct. 24: Turkey, rolls, mashed potatoes and gravy, fruit
• Friday, Oct. 25: Chicken casserole, bread, green beans, fruit
Supper menu
• Monday, Oct. 21: Beef and noodles, peach crisp, fruit
• Tuesday, Oct. 22: Spaghetti, bread sticks, fruit
• Wednesday, Oct. 23: Popcorn chicken, tri-taters, fruit, no-bake cookies
• Thursday, Oct. 24: Biscuits and gravy, corn, fried apples
• Friday, Oct. 25: Cook’s choice
* Salad bar is served with all lunches and suppers. Milk and bread are served with all meals.
St. Joseph’s Catholic School
• Monday, Oct. 21: Chef’s choice
• Tuesday, Oct. 22: Chicken fajita bar, refried beans
• Wednesday, Oct. 23: Pulled pork sandwich, baked beans
• Thursday, Oct. 24: Salisbury steak, green beans, rolls
• Friday, Oct. 25: Macaroni and cheese, corn
* Students in grades 1-8 have choices daily of the entrée, yogurt and a side, or chef salad. Fruits and vegetables are offered daily. White, chocolate and strawberry milk are offered daily.
St. Paul Lutheran
• Monday, Oct. 21: Scalloped potatoes and ham, whole grain cinnamon rolls
• Tuesday, Oct. 22: Mexican buffet
• Wednesday, Oct. 23: Roast beef, mashed potatoes and gravy, whole grain rolls
• Thursday, Oct. 24: Rotini with meat sauce
• Friday, Oct. 25: Chicken sandwich
* Fruit and vegetable bar, along with milk, served daily
York Elementary
• Monday, Oct. 21: Buffalo ranch macaroni and cheese or cheeseburger or pizza snackable, sweet potato fries
• Tuesday, Oct. 22: Super nachos or grilled chicken sandwich or turkey and cheese sub, refried beans, fresh baked cinnamon stick
• Wednesday, Oct. 23: Cheeseburger macaroni skillet or chicken nuggets or taco salad with tortilla chips, lemon herbed broccoli and cauliflower
• Thursday, Oct. 24: Homestyle tater hot dish with dinner roll or baked breaded fish sandwich or fresh baked ham and cheese sub, mixed vegetables, fresh baked carnival cookies
• Friday, Oct. 25: Pizza or country fried steak or pretzel snackable, corn
* Unlimited fruit/vegetable choices, milk offered daily. There are also sandwich choices on Mondays, sub sandwiches choices Tuesdays and Thursdays, entrée salad choices on Wednesdays and wrap/sub sandwich choices on Fridays.
York Middle School
• Monday, Oct. 21: Buffalo ranch macaroni and cheese or cheeseburger or grilled chicken sandwich or combo sub or roasted chicken and cheddar wrap, sweet potato fries
• Tuesday, Oct. 22: Super nachos or cheese pizza or pepperoni pizza or ham and cheese sub or chef salad with roasted flatbread, refried beans, cinnamon sticks
• Wednesday, Oct. 23: Smothered burrito or oven-roasted hot dog or ham, egg and cheese biscuit sandwich or Italian sub or southwest salad, lemon herbed broccoli and cauliflower
• Thursday, Oct. 24: Tater hot dish with dinner roll or cheese pizza or veggie taco pizza or chicken sub, mixed vegetables, carnival cookies
• Friday, Oct. 25: Barbecued hot dog or teriyaki chicken sandwich or cheeseburger or ham and turkey sub or Asian salad with roasted flatbread, corn
* Unlimited fruits, vegetables, and milk offered daily. Other daily entrée choices include sandwich, wrap and vegetarian selections.
York High School
• Monday, Oct. 21: Buffalo ranch macaroni and cheese with bread stick, sweet potato fries
• Tuesday, Oct. 22: Super nachos, refried beans, cinnamon sticks
• Wednesday, Oct. 23: Smothered burrito, lemon herbed broccoli and cauliflower
• Thursday, Oct. 24: Homestyle tater hot dish with dinner roll, mixed vegetables
• Friday, Oct. 25: Barbecued hot dog, corn
* Unlimited fruits, vegetables, and milk offered daily.
* Hot grill sandwich choices every day: Cheeseburger, hot dog, crispy chicken sandwich, spicy chicken sandwich; also sub station
* Pizza every day: Mondays, pepperoni or hamburger; Tuesdays, taco pizza available; Wednesdays, sausage or beef; Thursdays, barbecued chicken or breakfast pizza; Fridays, supreme or buffalo ranch
* Sub station available with choice of toppings
* Deli style wraps: Mondays, combo; Tuesday, fajita chicken; Wednesdays, turkey; Thursdays, ham; Fridays, grilled chicken
* Salad choices: Mondays, grilled chicken salad; Tuesdays, southwest salad; Wednesdays, chef salads; Thursdays, taco salad; Fridays, crispy chicken salad
* Vegetarian choices: Mondays and Wednesdays, vegetarian salad with breadsticks; Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, fruit, yogurt and cheese plates with graham cookies
