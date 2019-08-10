Centennial

• Wednesday, Aug. 14: Pizza, green beans, fresh assorted vegetables

• Thursday, Aug. 15: Chicken, cooked carrots, fries

• Friday, Aug. 16: Italian Day, lettuce salad, mixed vegetables

* Milk served daily. A fruit and vegetable bar is available every day. Alternative of chef salad offered daily.

Cross County

• Thursday, Aug. 15: Pizza, lettuce, fresh vegetables and fruit

• Friday, Aug. 16: Chicken nuggets, tri-taters, winterblend vegetables and fruit

Exeter-Milligan

Exeter Site

• Wednesday, Aug. 14: Pepperoni bosco sticks, marinara cup, pudding dessert, vegetable, fruit

• Thursday, Aug. 15: Soft tacos, lettuce with cheese, topping choices, potato stars, fruit

• Friday, Aug. 16: Fiestada, vegetables, fruit, poke cake

* Choice of main entrée or turkey deli sandwich for 7-12; all K-12 lunches include daily salad bar

Fillmore Central

• Wednesday, Aug. 14: Philly steak sandwich, potatoes, carrots, mixed fruit

• Thursday, Aug. 15: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, corn, apples

• Friday, Aug. 16: Hot dog, potatoes, baked beans, pineapple

* Salad bar is served at the high school and middle school every day.

Heartland

• Wednesday, Aug. 14: No lunch

• Thursday, Aug. 15: Chicken patty sandwich, French fries, steamed peas

• Friday, Aug. 16: Spaghetti, garlic bread, green beans

* Milk and fruit/veggie bar served daily.

NE Lutheran

Lunch menu

• Monday, Aug. 12: Tacos, rice, refried beans, fruit

• Tuesday, Aug. 13: Scalloped potatoes and ham, bread, peas, fruit

• Wednesday, Aug. 14: Beef stroganoff, bread, roasted broccoli, fruit

• Thursday, Aug. 15: Turkey roll, mashed potatoes and gravy, fruit

• Friday, Aug. 16: Chicken casserole, bread, green beans, fruit

Supper menu

• Monday, Aug. 12: Polish sausage, French fries, fruit, cake

• Tuesday, Aug. 13: Spaghetti, bread sticks, fruit

• Wednesday, Aug. 14: Sweet and sour chicken, rice, fruit, edible cookie dough

• Thursday, Aug. 15: Biscuits and gravy, corn, fruit

• Friday, Aug. 16: Cook’s choice

* Salad bar is served with all lunches and suppers. Milk and bread are served with all meals.

St. Joseph’s Catholic

• Friday, Aug. 16: Homemade pizza, green beans

* Students in grades 1-8 have choices daily of the entrée, yogurt and a side, or chef salad. Fruits and vegetables are offered daily. White, chocolate and strawberry milk are offered daily.

York Elementary

• Thursday, Aug. 15: No meal service

• Friday, Aug. 16: Toasted cheese sandwich or pepperoni pizza or turkey and cheese sandwich, mixed vegetables

* Unlimited fruit/vegetable choices, milk offered daily.

York Middle School

• Thursday, Aug. 15: No meal service

• Friday, Aug. 16: Ham and cheese bagel melt or cheeseburger or grilled chicken sandwich or turkey and cheese sandwich, mixed vegetables

* Unlimited fruits, vegetables, and milk offered daily. Other daily entrée choices include sandwich, wrap, salad and vegetarian selections.

York High School

• Thursday, Aug. 15: No meal service

• Friday, Aug. 16: Hot Mexican sub or cheeseburger or oven-roasted hot dog or crispy chicken sandwich, mixed vegetables

* Unlimited fruits, vegetables, and milk offered daily.

* Hot grill sandwich choices every day: Cheeseburger, hot dog, crispy chicken sandwich, spicy chicken sandwich; also sub station

* Pizza every day: Mondays, pepperoni or hamburger; Tuesdays, taco pizza available; Wednesdays, sausage or beef; Thursdays, barbecued chicken or breakfast pizza; Fridays, supreme or buffalo ranch

* Sub station available with choice of toppings

* Deli style wraps: Mondays, combo; Tuesday, fajita chicken; Wednesdays, turkey; Thursdays, ham; Fridays, grilled chicken

* Salad choices: Mondays, grilled chicken salad; Tuesdays, southwest salad; Wednesdays, chef salads; Thursdays, taco salad; Fridays, crispy chicken salad

* Vegetarian choices: Mondays and Wednesdays, vegetarian salad with breadsticks; Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, fruit, yogurt and cheese plates with graham cookies

