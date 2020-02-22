Centennial
• Monday, Feb. 24: Chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, cheesy mixed vegetables
• Tuesday, Feb. 25: Taco salad, Spanish rice, refried beans
• Wednesday, Feb. 26: Macaroni and cheese, cooked carrots, creamy peas
• Thursday, Feb. 27: Assorted meat on cheesy croissant, celery sticks, lettuce salad
• Friday, Feb. 28: Fish sticks, waffle fries, mixed vegetables
* Milk served daily. A fruit and vegetable bar is available every day. Alternative of chef salad offered daily
Cross County
• Monday, Feb. 24: Chicken sandwich, French fries, baked beans, fruit
• Tuesday, Feb. 25: Ham and scalloped potatoes, peas, bread sticks, fruit
• Wednesday, Feb. 26: Grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup, green beans, fruit
• Thursday, Feb. 27: Beef tips, mashed potatoes, corn, dinner rolls, fruit
• Friday, Feb. 28: Pizza, lettuce, fresh vegetables, fruit
Exeter-Milligan
• Monday, Feb. 24: Fiestada, vegetables, fruit, bars
• Tuesday, Feb. 25: Chicken strips, potato, vegetables, fruit, dinner roll
• Wednesday, Feb. 26: Grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup, carrots and celery, fruit, peanut butter bars
• Thursday, Feb. 27: Hot beef sandwich, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, fruit
• Friday, Feb. 28: Cheese quesadilla, nacho chips and cheese, vegetables, fruit
* Choice of main entrée or turkey deli sandwich for 7-12; all K-12 lunches include daily salad bar
Fillmore Central
• Monday, Feb. 24: Chicken tenders, potatoes, mixed vegetables, applesauce
• Tuesday, Feb. 25: Deli sandwich, chips, lettuce, tropical fruit
• Wednesday, Feb. 26: Fish, potatoes, vegetables, fruit for elementary and high school, macaroni and cheese for middle school
• Thursday, Feb. 27: Chicken noodle soup, green beans, pears, cake
• Friday, Feb. 28: Cheese pizza, romaine lettuce, pears, cookies
* Salad bar is served at the high school and middle school every day.
Heartland
• Monday, Feb. 24: Chicken fajitas, green beans, long johns
• Tuesday, Feb. 25: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, French bread
• Wednesday, Feb. 26: Pizza, steamed corn, slushies
• Thursday, Feb. 27: Chicken alfredo, steamed broccoli, dinner rolls
• Friday, Feb. 28: Grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup, tri-taters
* Milk and fruit/veggie bar served daily.
McCool Jct.
• Monday, Feb. 24: Barbecued pork on a bun, baked beans, fruit
• Tuesday, Feb. 25: Ham and cheesy potatoes, green beans, fruit, dinner roll
• Wednesday, Feb. 26: Tuna salad on a bun, carrots, fruit
• Thursday, Feb. 27: Chicken and rice casserole, corn, fruit, bread
• Friday, Feb. 28: Fish, peas, fruit, bread
St. Joseph’s Catholic
• Monday, Feb. 24: Pork frito pie
• Tuesday, Feb. 25: Chef’s choice
• Wednesday, Feb. 26: Chicken noodle soup, roll
• Thursday, Feb. 27: Walking tacos, refried beans, dessert
• Friday, Feb. 28: Grilled cheese sandwich and soup
* Students in grades 1-8 have choices daily of the entrée, yogurt and a side, or chef salad. Fruits and vegetables are offered daily. White, chocolate and strawberry milk are offered daily.
St. Paul Lutheran
• Monday, Feb. 24: Hot ham and cheese sandwich, whole grain buns
• Tuesday, Feb. 25: Pasta buffet
• Wednesday, Feb. 26: Pork roast, mashed potatoes and gravy, whole grain rolls
• Thursday, Feb. 27: Chili, cheese twists
• Friday, Feb. 28: Chicken nuggets, whole grain rolls
* Fruit and vegetable bar, along with milk, served daily
York Elementary
• Monday, Feb. 24: Oven-roasted hot dog, cheeseburger soup with dinner roll or pizza snackable, green beans
• Tuesday, Feb. 25: Italian melt or breaded beef patty sandwich or ham and cheese sub, corn, apple crisp
• Wednesday, Feb. 26: Breakfast bowl with fresh baked biscuit or barbecued rib sandwich or grilled chicken salad with roasted flatbread, steamed carrots
• Thursday, Feb. 27: Beef goulash or teriyaki chicken sandwich or roasted chicken sub, herb roasted broccoli, sugar cookies
• Friday, Feb. 28: Pizza or taco burger or roasted chicken and cheese snackable, black beans
* Unlimited fruit/vegetable choices, milk offered daily. There are also sandwich choices on Mondays, sub sandwiches choices Tuesdays and Thursdays, entrée salad choices on Wednesdays and wrap/sub sandwich choices on Fridays.
York Middle School
• Monday, Feb. 24: Toasted cheese sandwich with creamy tomato soup or bacon/egg/cheese biscuit sandwich, green beans
• Tuesday, Feb. 25: Barbacoa chilaquiles, corn, apple crisp
• Wednesday, Feb. 26: Chicken Florentine pasta or peppy tortilla or barbecued rib sandwich, steamed carrots
• Thursday, Feb. 27: Beef goulash, herb roasted broccoli, sugar cookies
• Friday, Feb. 28: Taco burger or baked breaded fish sandwich, black beans
* Unlimited fruits, vegetables, and milk offered daily. Other daily entrée choices include sandwich, wrap and vegetarian selections.
York High School
• Monday, Feb. 24: No school
• Tuesday, Feb. 25: Italian melt or breaded beef patty sandwich, corn, apple crisp
• Wednesday, Feb. 26: Breakfast bowl with biscuit or barbecued rib sandwich, steamed carrots
• Thursday, Feb. 27: Barbacoa chilaquiles or teriyaki chicken sandwich, herb roasted broccoli, sugar cookies
• Friday, Feb. 28: Crunchy fish tacos or barbecued rib sandwich, black beans
* Unlimited fruits, vegetables, and milk offered daily.
* Hot grill sandwich choices every day: Cheeseburger, hot dog, crispy chicken sandwich, spicy chicken sandwich; also sub station
* Pizza every day: Mondays, pepperoni or hamburger; Tuesdays, taco pizza available; Wednesdays, sausage or beef; Thursdays, barbecued chicken or breakfast pizza; Fridays, supreme or buffalo ranch
* Sub station available with choice of toppings
* Deli style wraps: Mondays, combo; Tuesday, fajita chicken; Wednesdays, turkey; Thursdays, ham; Fridays, grilled chicken
* Salad choices: Mondays, grilled chicken salad; Tuesdays, southwest salad; Wednesdays, chef salads; Thursdays, taco salad; Fridays, crispy chicken salad
* Vegetarian choices: Mondays and Wednesdays, vegetarian salad with breadsticks; Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, fruit, yogurt and cheese plates with graham cookies
