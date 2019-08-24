Centennial
• Monday, Aug. 26: Fish sticks, homemade potato salad, coleslaw
• Tuesday, Aug. 27: Macaroni and cheese with ham, fresh assorted vegetables, peas
• Wednesday, Aug. 28: Sloppy joes, curly fries, cheesy cauliflower
• Thursday, Aug. 29: Homemade meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans with bacon
• Friday, Aug. 30: Soft-shell tacos, refried beans, Spanish rice
* Milk served daily. A fruit and vegetable bar is available every day. Alternative of chef salad offered daily.
Cross County
• Monday, Aug. 26: Little Smokies, macaroni and cheese, peas and carrots, fruit
• Tuesday, Aug. 27: Goulash, lettuce, green beans, fruit
• Wednesday, Aug. 28: Grilled chicken on a bun, French fries, winterblend vegetables, fruit
• Thursday, Aug. 29: Beef and noodles, mashed potatoes, corn, dinner roll, fruit
• Friday, Aug. 30: Hot dog on a bun, tri-taters, baked beans, fruit
Exeter-Milligan
• Monday, Aug. 26: K-6 chicken nuggets, 7-12 southwest chicken wrap, potato, vegetable, fruit
• Tuesday, Aug. 27: Crispitos, nacho cheese and salsa, potato coins, carrots, fruit
• Wednesday, Aug. 28: Ham, bacon and cheese flatbread sandwich, Sunchips, vegetable, fruit
• Thursday, Aug. 29: Rotini, meat sauce or alfredo sauce, garlic bread, salad, fruit
• Friday, Aug. 30: Breaded chicken sandwich, potato, vegetable, fruit
* Choice of main entrée or turkey deli sandwich for 7-12; all K-12 lunches include daily salad bar
Fillmore Central
• Monday, Aug. 26: Chicken tenders, potatoes, mixed vegetables, applesauce
• Tuesday, Aug. 27: Deli sandwich, chips, lettuce, tropical fruit
• Wednesday, Aug. 28: Hot roast beef, mashed potatoes, corn, watermelon
• Thursday, Aug. 29: Chicken and noodles, green beans, pears, cake
• Friday, Aug. 30: Ham and cheese, potatoes, carrots, apples
* Salad bar is served at the high school and middle school every day.
Heartland
• Monday, Aug. 26: Tacos, long johns, steamed corn
• Tuesday, Aug. 27: Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes and gravy, dinner rolls
• Wednesday, Aug. 28: French toast sticks, egg and sausage patty, juice, tri-taters
• Thursday, Aug. 29: Spaghetti, garlic bread, green beans
• Friday, Aug. 30: Teriyaki chicken, steamed broccoli, brown rice
* Milk and fruit/veggie bar served daily.
McCool
• Monday, Aug. 26: Chicken strips, peas, fruit, bread
• Tuesday, Aug. 27: Cheesy shells and hamburger, lettuce with dressing, fruit, bread
• Wednesday, Aug. 28: Chicken fajitas, corn, fruit
• Thursday, Aug. 29: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, fruit, dinner roll
• Friday, Aug. 30: Hot ham and cheese on a bun, carrots, fruit
* There are daily salad bar choices
NE Lutheran
Lunch menu
• Monday, Aug. 26: Spaghetti, bread, broccoli, fruit
• Tuesday, Aug. 27: Roast beef, bread, baked beans, fruit
• Wednesday, Aug. 28: Spy Thai Beef, tortilla chips, corn, fruit
• Thursday, Aug. 29: Chicken patty, vegetable soup, bread, green beans, fruit
• Friday, Aug. 30: Salisbury steak, bread, mashed potatoes and gravy, fruit
Supper menu
• Monday, Aug. 26: Chicken strips, fruit, corn, oatmeal cookies
• Tuesday, Aug. 27: Taco casserole, fruit, vanilla pudding
• Wednesday, Aug. 28: Beef mac and cheese, green beans, fruit, cherry delight
• Thursday, Aug. 29: Corndogs, French fries, fruit
• Friday, Aug. 30: Cook’s choice
* Salad bar is served with all lunches and suppers. Milk and bread are served with all meals.
St. Joseph’s Catholic
• Monday, Aug. 26: Cheeseburger, potato fries
• Tuesday, Aug. 27: Chicken fillet sandwich, baked beans
• Wednesday, Aug. 28: Turkey wraps, chips
• Thursday, Aug. 29: Chicken casserole, green beans
• Friday, Aug. 30: Grilled cheese sandwich with tomato soup
* Students in grades 1-8 have choices daily of the entrée, yogurt and a side, or chef salad. Fruits and vegetables are offered daily. White, chocolate and strawberry milk are offered daily.
York Elementary
• Monday, Aug. 26: Popcorn chicken bites or barbecued rib sandwich or turkey and cheddar deli wrap, stir fry vegetable medley
• Tuesday, Aug. 27: Super nachos or grilled chicken sandwich or egg salad sub, refried beans, cinnamon sticks
• Wednesday, Aug. 28: Breakfast bowl with biscuit or cheeseburger or taco salad, steamed carrots
• Thursday, Aug. 29: Homestyle tater hot dish with dinner roll or oven-roasted hot dog or pizza snackable, mixed vegetables, carnival cookies
• Friday, Aug. 30: Baked breaded fish sandwich or pepperoni pizza or ham and turkey sandwich, corn on the cob
* Unlimited fruit/vegetable choices, milk offered daily.
York Middle School
• Monday, Aug. 26: Popcorn chicken bites or ham/egg and cheese biscuit sandwich or teriyaki chicken sandwich, stir fry vegetable medley
• Tuesday, Aug. 27: Super nachos or barbecued chicken pizza or cheese pizza, refried beans, cinnamon sticks
• Wednesday, Aug. 28: Breakfast bowl with biscuit or cheeseburger or oven-roasted hot dogs or taco salad with tortilla chips, steamed carrots
• Thursday, Aug. 29: Tater hot dish with dinner roll or cheese pizza or supreme pizza or ham and cheese sub, mixed vegetables, carnival cookies
• Friday, Aug. 30: Cheeseburger macaroni skillet with garlic bread stick or baked breaded fish sandwich or pork fritter sandwich or ham and turkey sandwich, corn on the cob
* Unlimited fruits, vegetables, and milk offered daily. Other daily entrée choices include sandwich, wrap, salad and vegetarian selections.
York High School
• Monday, Aug. 26: Popcorn chicken bites with dinner roll or barbecued rib sandwich or cheeseburger or crispy chicken sandwich, stir fry vegetable medley
• Tuesday, Aug. 27: Super nachos or grilled chicken sandwich or cheeseburger, refried beans, cinnamon sticks
• Wednesday, Aug. 28: Breakfast bowl with biscuit or cheeseburger or crispy chicken sandwich or spicy chicken sandwich, steamed carrots
• Thursday, Aug. 29: Homestyle tater hot dish with dinner or cheeseburger or teriyaki chicken sandwich, mixed vegetables, carnival cookies
• Friday, Aug. 30: Cowboy beans over biscuits or baked fish and cheese sandwich, crispy chicken sandwich, sweet corn on the cob
* Unlimited fruits, vegetables, and milk offered daily.
* Hot grill sandwich choices every day: Cheeseburger, hot dog, crispy chicken sandwich, spicy chicken sandwich; also sub station
* Pizza every day: Mondays, pepperoni or hamburger; Tuesdays, taco pizza available; Wednesdays, sausage or beef; Thursdays, barbecued chicken or breakfast pizza; Fridays, supreme or buffalo ranch
* Sub station available with choice of toppings
* Deli style wraps: Mondays, combo; Tuesday, fajita chicken; Wednesdays, turkey; Thursdays, ham; Fridays, grilled chicken
* Salad choices: Mondays, grilled chicken salad; Tuesdays, southwest salad; Wednesdays, chef salads; Thursdays, taco salad; Fridays, crispy chicken salad
* Vegetarian choices: Mondays and Wednesdays, vegetarian salad with breadsticks; Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, fruit, yogurt and cheese plates with graham cookies