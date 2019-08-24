Centennial

• Monday, Aug. 26: Fish sticks, homemade potato salad, coleslaw

• Tuesday, Aug. 27: Macaroni and cheese with ham, fresh assorted vegetables, peas

• Wednesday, Aug. 28: Sloppy joes, curly fries, cheesy cauliflower

• Thursday, Aug. 29: Homemade meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans with bacon

• Friday, Aug. 30: Soft-shell tacos, refried beans, Spanish rice

* Milk served daily. A fruit and vegetable bar is available every day. Alternative of chef salad offered daily.

Cross County

• Monday, Aug. 26: Little Smokies, macaroni and cheese, peas and carrots, fruit

• Tuesday, Aug. 27: Goulash, lettuce, green beans, fruit

• Wednesday, Aug. 28: Grilled chicken on a bun, French fries, winterblend vegetables, fruit

• Thursday, Aug. 29: Beef and noodles, mashed potatoes, corn, dinner roll, fruit

• Friday, Aug. 30: Hot dog on a bun, tri-taters, baked beans, fruit

Exeter-Milligan

• Monday, Aug. 26: K-6 chicken nuggets, 7-12 southwest chicken wrap, potato, vegetable, fruit

• Tuesday, Aug. 27: Crispitos, nacho cheese and salsa, potato coins, carrots, fruit

• Wednesday, Aug. 28: Ham, bacon and cheese flatbread sandwich, Sunchips, vegetable, fruit

• Thursday, Aug. 29: Rotini, meat sauce or alfredo sauce, garlic bread, salad, fruit

• Friday, Aug. 30: Breaded chicken sandwich, potato, vegetable, fruit

* Choice of main entrée or turkey deli sandwich for 7-12; all K-12 lunches include daily salad bar

Fillmore Central

• Monday, Aug. 26: Chicken tenders, potatoes, mixed vegetables, applesauce

• Tuesday, Aug. 27: Deli sandwich, chips, lettuce, tropical fruit

• Wednesday, Aug. 28: Hot roast beef, mashed potatoes, corn, watermelon

• Thursday, Aug. 29: Chicken and noodles, green beans, pears, cake

• Friday, Aug. 30: Ham and cheese, potatoes, carrots, apples

* Salad bar is served at the high school and middle school every day.

Heartland

• Monday, Aug. 26: Tacos, long johns, steamed corn

• Tuesday, Aug. 27: Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes and gravy, dinner rolls

• Wednesday, Aug. 28: French toast sticks, egg and sausage patty, juice, tri-taters

• Thursday, Aug. 29: Spaghetti, garlic bread, green beans

• Friday, Aug. 30: Teriyaki chicken, steamed broccoli, brown rice

* Milk and fruit/veggie bar served daily.

McCool

• Monday, Aug. 26: Chicken strips, peas, fruit, bread

• Tuesday, Aug. 27: Cheesy shells and hamburger, lettuce with dressing, fruit, bread

• Wednesday, Aug. 28: Chicken fajitas, corn, fruit

• Thursday, Aug. 29: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, fruit, dinner roll

• Friday, Aug. 30: Hot ham and cheese on a bun, carrots, fruit

* There are daily salad bar choices

NE Lutheran

Lunch menu

• Monday, Aug. 26: Spaghetti, bread, broccoli, fruit

• Tuesday, Aug. 27: Roast beef, bread, baked beans, fruit

• Wednesday, Aug. 28: Spy Thai Beef, tortilla chips, corn, fruit

• Thursday, Aug. 29: Chicken patty, vegetable soup, bread, green beans, fruit

• Friday, Aug. 30: Salisbury steak, bread, mashed potatoes and gravy, fruit

Supper menu

• Monday, Aug. 26: Chicken strips, fruit, corn, oatmeal cookies

• Tuesday, Aug. 27: Taco casserole, fruit, vanilla pudding

• Wednesday, Aug. 28: Beef mac and cheese, green beans, fruit, cherry delight

• Thursday, Aug. 29: Corndogs, French fries, fruit

• Friday, Aug. 30: Cook’s choice

* Salad bar is served with all lunches and suppers. Milk and bread are served with all meals.

St. Joseph’s Catholic

• Monday, Aug. 26: Cheeseburger, potato fries

• Tuesday, Aug. 27: Chicken fillet sandwich, baked beans

• Wednesday, Aug. 28: Turkey wraps, chips

• Thursday, Aug. 29: Chicken casserole, green beans

• Friday, Aug. 30: Grilled cheese sandwich with tomato soup

* Students in grades 1-8 have choices daily of the entrée, yogurt and a side, or chef salad. Fruits and vegetables are offered daily. White, chocolate and strawberry milk are offered daily.

York Elementary

• Monday, Aug. 26: Popcorn chicken bites or barbecued rib sandwich or turkey and cheddar deli wrap, stir fry vegetable medley

• Tuesday, Aug. 27: Super nachos or grilled chicken sandwich or egg salad sub, refried beans, cinnamon sticks

• Wednesday, Aug. 28: Breakfast bowl with biscuit or cheeseburger or taco salad, steamed carrots

• Thursday, Aug. 29: Homestyle tater hot dish with dinner roll or oven-roasted hot dog or pizza snackable, mixed vegetables, carnival cookies

• Friday, Aug. 30: Baked breaded fish sandwich or pepperoni pizza or ham and turkey sandwich, corn on the cob

* Unlimited fruit/vegetable choices, milk offered daily.

York Middle School

• Monday, Aug. 26: Popcorn chicken bites or ham/egg and cheese biscuit sandwich or teriyaki chicken sandwich, stir fry vegetable medley

• Tuesday, Aug. 27: Super nachos or barbecued chicken pizza or cheese pizza, refried beans, cinnamon sticks

• Wednesday, Aug. 28: Breakfast bowl with biscuit or cheeseburger or oven-roasted hot dogs or taco salad with tortilla chips, steamed carrots

• Thursday, Aug. 29: Tater hot dish with dinner roll or cheese pizza or supreme pizza or ham and cheese sub, mixed vegetables, carnival cookies

• Friday, Aug. 30: Cheeseburger macaroni skillet with garlic bread stick or baked breaded fish sandwich or pork fritter sandwich or ham and turkey sandwich, corn on the cob

* Unlimited fruits, vegetables, and milk offered daily. Other daily entrée choices include sandwich, wrap, salad and vegetarian selections.

York High School

• Monday, Aug. 26: Popcorn chicken bites with dinner roll or barbecued rib sandwich or cheeseburger or crispy chicken sandwich, stir fry vegetable medley

• Tuesday, Aug. 27: Super nachos or grilled chicken sandwich or cheeseburger, refried beans, cinnamon sticks

• Wednesday, Aug. 28: Breakfast bowl with biscuit or cheeseburger or crispy chicken sandwich or spicy chicken sandwich, steamed carrots

• Thursday, Aug. 29: Homestyle tater hot dish with dinner or cheeseburger or teriyaki chicken sandwich, mixed vegetables, carnival cookies

• Friday, Aug. 30: Cowboy beans over biscuits or baked fish and cheese sandwich, crispy chicken sandwich, sweet corn on the cob

* Unlimited fruits, vegetables, and milk offered daily.

* Hot grill sandwich choices every day: Cheeseburger, hot dog, crispy chicken sandwich, spicy chicken sandwich; also sub station

* Pizza every day: Mondays, pepperoni or hamburger; Tuesdays, taco pizza available; Wednesdays, sausage or beef; Thursdays, barbecued chicken or breakfast pizza; Fridays, supreme or buffalo ranch

* Sub station available with choice of toppings

* Deli style wraps: Mondays, combo; Tuesday, fajita chicken; Wednesdays, turkey; Thursdays, ham; Fridays, grilled chicken

* Salad choices: Mondays, grilled chicken salad; Tuesdays, southwest salad; Wednesdays, chef salads; Thursdays, taco salad; Fridays, crispy chicken salad

* Vegetarian choices: Mondays and Wednesdays, vegetarian salad with breadsticks; Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, fruit, yogurt and cheese plates with graham cookies

