Centennial
• Monday, Jan. 6: No school
• Tuesday, Jan. 7: Cook’s choice
• Wednesday, Jan. 8: Pizza, corn, peas
• Thursday, Jan. 9: Sloppy joes, French fries, fresh carrots
• Friday, Jan. 10: Homemade goulash, green beans, cheesy cauliflower
• Milk served daily. A fruit and vegetable bar is available every day. Alternative of chef salad offered daily.
Cross County
• Monday, Jan. 6: Corndogs, tri-taters, baked beans, fruit
• Tuesday, Jan. 7: Grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup, vegetables, fruit
• Wednesday, Jan. 8: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, dinner rolls, fruit
• Thursday, Jan. 9: Grilled chicken, baked potato, winterblend vegetables, dinner rolls, fruit
• Friday, Jan. 10: Beef and bean burrito, corn, rice, lettuce, fruit
Exeter-Milligan
• Monday, Jan. 6: No school
* Tuesday, Jan. 7: Tacos with topping choices, potato, fruit, bar
* Wednesday, Jan. 8: Grilled chicken sandwich, baked potato, vegetable, fruit
* Thursday, Jan. 9: Hamburger vegetable soup, grilled cheese sandwich, carrots, celery, fruit
* Friday, Jan. 10: Lasagna, garlic bread, lettuce salad, fruit
* Choice of main entrée or turkey deli sandwich for 7-12; all K-12 lunches include daily salad bar
Fillmore Central
• Monday, Jan. 6: No school
• Tuesday, Jan. 7: Lasagna, broccoli and grapes for elementary and high school; honey mustard popcorn chicken, salad, morning glory muffins, taco soup
• Wednesday, Jan. 8: Fish, potatoes, vegetables, fruit
• Thursday, Jan. 9: Barbecued pork sandwich, potatoes, vegetable, fruit
• Friday, Jan. 10: Pizza, romaine lettuce, pears, fruit crisp
• Salad bar is served at the high school and middle school every day.
Heartland
• Monday, Jan. 6: No school
•Tuesday, Jan. 7: Grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup, tri-tater
•Wednesday, Jan. 8: Chicken fajitas, green beans, long johns
•Thursday, Jan. 9: Spaghetti, garlic bread, green beans
•Friday, Jan. 10: Sweet and sour chicken, steamed broccoli, brown rice
•Milk and fruit/veggie bar served daily.
McCool Jct.
• Monday, Jan. 6: No school
• Tuesday, Jan. 7: Popcorn chicken, peas, fruit, bread
• Wednesday, Jan. 8: Lasagna bake, green beans, fruit, bread
• Thursday, Jan. 9: Hamburgers, baked beans, fruit
• Friday, Jan. 10: Cheese pizza, lettuce, fruit
• Salad bar available each day
Nebraska Lutheran
Lunch menu
• Monday, Jan. 6: Chicken fajita, refried beans, carrots, fruit
• Tuesday, Jan. 7: Pork roast, bread, mashed potatoes and gravy, fruit
• Wednesday, Jan. 8: Sloppy joes, peas, fruit
• Thursday, Jan. 9: Turkey and noodles, bread, baked beans, fruit
• Friday, Jan. 10: Hamburger pizza, corn, fruit
Supper menu
• Monday, Jan. 6: Pancakes, sausage patties, fruit, peach crisp
• Tuesday, Jan. 7: Nachos, rice, fruit
• Wednesday, Jan. 8: Grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup, green beans, brownies
• Thursday, Jan. 9: Hot dogs, tri-taters, fruit
• Friday, Jan. 10: Cook’s choice
• Salad bar is served with all lunches and suppers. Milk and bread are served with all meals.
St. Joseph’s Catholic
• Monday, Jan. 6: No school
• Tuesday Jan. 7: Beef enchilada casserole, corn
• Wednesday, Jan. 8: Chicken noodle soup, cookies
• Thursday, Jan. 9: Turkey melts on flat bread, baked beans
• Friday, Jan. 10: Breaded fish, green beans
• Students in grades 1-8 have choices daily of the entrée, yogurt and a side, or chef salad. Fruits and vegetables are offered daily. White, chocolate and strawberry milk are offered daily.
St. Paul Lutheran
• Monday, Jan. 6: No school
* Tuesday, Jan. 7: Sandwich buffet
* Wednesday, Jan. 8: Turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, whole grain rolls
* Thursday, Jan. 9: Spaghetti, meat sauce, cheese twists
* Friday, Jan. 10: Hamburgers, whole grain buns
* Fruit and vegetable bar, along with milk, served daily
York Elementary
• Monday, Jan. 6: Chicken pot pie or cheeseburger or nacho snackable, baked beans
•Tuesday, Jan. 7: Chili and crackers or corndogs or fresh baked ham and turkey sub, candied carrots, cinnamon roll bread pudding
•Wednesday, Jan. 8: Country fried steak or homestyle chicken and noodles or chef salad with roasted flatbread, mashed potatoes and country gravy
•Thursday, Jan. 9: Spaghetti or crispy chicken sandwich or fresh baked combo sub, peas, gelatin dessert
•Friday, Jan. 10: Cheese quesadilla with beef enchilada soup or pepperoni pizza or ham and cheese snackable, green beans
* Unlimited fruit/vegetable choices, milk offered daily.
York Middle School
* Monday, Jan. 6: Chicken pot pie or cheeseburger or grilled chicken sandwich or combo sub or crispy chicken salad, baked beans
* Tuesday, Jan. 7: Chili with crackers or pizza or grilled chicken deli wrap or chef salad, candied carrots, cinnamon roll bread pudding
* Wednesday, Jan. 8: Country fried steak or oven-roasted hot dog or baked breaded fish sandwich or Italian sub, mashed potatoes with country gravy
* Thursday, Jan. 9: Spaghetti or pizza or crispy chicken deli wrap or fajita salad with tortilla chips, peas, gelatin dessert
* Friday, Jan. 10: Jacked stacked or pork fritter sandwich or crispy chicken sandwich or ham and turkey sub, green beans
* Unlimited fruits, vegetables, and milk offered daily. Other daily entrée choices include sandwich, pizza, wrap, salad and vegetarian selections
York High School
* Monday, Jan. 6: Chicken pot pie, baked beans
* Tuesday, Jan. 7: Chili with crackers or barbecued rib sandwich, candied carrots, cinnamon roll bread pudding
* Wednesday, Jan. 8: Country fried steak with dinner roll, mashed potatoes and gravy
* Thursday, Jan. 9: Spaghetti with garlic breadstick or teriyaki chicken sandwich or pork fritter sandwich, peas, gelatin dessert
* Friday, Jan. 10: Pulled pork Chinese tacos with rice or ham/egg/cheese biscuit sandwich, green beans, brown rice
* Unlimited fruits, vegetables, and milk offered daily.
* Hot grill sandwich choices every day: Cheeseburger, hot dog, crispy chicken sandwich, spicy chicken sandwich; also sub station
* Pizza every day: Mondays, pepperoni or hamburger; Tuesdays, taco pizza available; Wednesdays, sausage or beef; Thursdays, barbecued chicken or breakfast pizza; Fridays, supreme or buffalo ranch
* Sub station available with choice of toppings
* Deli style wraps: Mondays, combo; Tuesday, fajita chicken; Wednesdays, turkey; Thursdays, ham; Fridays, grilled chicken
* Salad choices: Mondays, grilled chicken salad; Tuesdays, southwest salad; Wednesdays, chef salads; Thursdays, taco salad; Fridays, crispy chicken salad
* Vegetarian choices: Mondays and Wednesdays, vegetarian salad with breadsticks; Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, fruit, yogurt and cheese plates with graham cookies
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.