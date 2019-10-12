Centennial
• Monday, Oct. 14: Sloppy joes, cheesy corn, fresh vegetables
• Tuesday, Oct. 15: Cook’s choice
• Wednesday, Oct. 16: Italian Day, bread sticks, green beans, vegetable salad
• Thursday, Oct. 17: Hamburgers, cheesy potatoes, baked beans
• Friday, Oct. 18: No school
* Milk served daily. A fruit and vegetable bar is available every day. Alternative of chef salad offered daily.
Cross County
• Monday, Oct. 14: Fish sandwich, tater tots, carrots, fruit
• Tuesday, Oct. 15: Chicken tenders, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, dinner roll, fruit
• Wednesday, Oct. 16: Cheeseburger mac, lettuce salad, green beans, bread sticks, fruit
• Thursday, Oct. 17: No school
• Friday, Oct. 18: Ham sandwich, potato wedges, baked beans, fruit
Emmanuel-Faith Lutheran
• Monday, Oct. 14: No school
• Tuesday, Oct. 15: Walking tacos
• Wednesday, Oct. 16: Chili
• Thursday, Oct. 17: Hot dogs
• Friday, Oct. 18: Chicken strips
* Salad bar available daily.
Exeter-Milligan
• Monday, Oct. 14: Macaroni and cheese, mini corndogs, vegetable, fruit
• Tuesday, Oct. 15: Sloppy joes, potato, vegetable, fruit
• Wednesday, Oct. 16: Pepperoni bosco sticks, vegetable, fruit, pudding dessert
• Thursday, Oct. 17: Chicken parmesan, bowtie noodles, marinara or alfredo sauce, fruit, vegetable, garlic bread
• Friday, Oct. 18: French dips, tri-taters, vegetable, fruit
* Choice of main entrée or turkey deli sandwich for 7-12; all K-12 lunches include daily salad bar
Fillmore Central
• Monday, Oct. 14: Chicken sandwich, potatoes, green beans, banana
• Tuesday, Oct. 15: Crispito, salsa, sour cream, lettuce
• Wednesday, Oct. 16: Beef and cabbage roll, broccoli, mixed fruit, cookies
• Thursday, Oct. 17: Chicken fajita, fajita vegetables, oranges, cookies
• Friday, Oct. 18: No school
* Salad bar is served at the high school and middle school every day.
Heartland
• Monday, Oct. 14: Grilled hot dog, baked beans, steamed broccoli
• Tuesday, Oct. 15: Tater tot casserole, green beans, dinner roll
• Wednesday, Oct. 16: Sloppy joes, French fries, slushies
• Thursday, Oct. 17: Pizza, steamed corn, slushies
• Friday, Oct. 18: Chicken strips, French fries, dinner roll, slushies
* Milk and fruit/veggie bar served daily.
McCool
• Monday, Oct. 14: Rocking tater tot casserole, green beans, fruit, dinner roll
• Tuesday, Oct. 15: Popping popcorn chicken, peas, fruit, brownies
• Wednesday, Oct. 16: Funkytown mandarin orange chicken, rice, peas, fruit, dinner rolls
• Thursday, Oct. 17: Old Town Road hamburger on a bun, baked beans, fruit
• Friday, Oct. 19: Pitch Perfect cheese pizza, lettuce, fruit
* Milk and salad bar choices offered daily.
Nebraska Lutheran
Lunch menu
• Monday, Oct. 14: No school
• Tuesday, Oct. 15: No school
• Wednesday, Oct. 16: Tater tot casserole, bread, broccoli, fruit
• Thursday, Oct. 17: Pork loin, oriental noodles, bread, refried beans, fruit
• Friday, Oct. 18: Chili, cinnamon roll, fruit
Supper menu
• Monday, Oct. 14: No school
• Tuesday, Oct. 15: No school
• Wednesday, Oct. 16: Mandarin orange chicken, rice, chocolate chip cookie
• Thursday, Oct. 17: Lasagna, bread sticks, fruit
• Friday, Oct. 18: Cook’s choice
* Salad bar is served with all lunches and suppers. Milk and bread are served with all meals.
St. Joseph’s
• Monday, Oct. 14: No school
• Tuesday, Oct. 15: Chicken salad sandwich on croissant or turkey sub, chips
• Wednesday, Oct. 16: Corndogs, baked beans
• Thursday, Oct. 17: Plain chicken sandwich, corn
• Friday, Oct. 18: Chef’s choice
* Students in grades 1-8 have choices daily of the entrée, yogurt and a side, or chef salad. Fruits and vegetables are offered daily. White, chocolate and strawberry milk are offered daily.
St. Paul Lutheran
• Monday, Oct. 14: Pulled pork sandwiches
• Tuesday, Oct. 15: Potato buffet
• Wednesday, Oct. 16: Pork roast, mashed potatoes and gravy, whole grain rolls
• Thursday, Oct. 17: Chili, cheese twists
• Friday, Oct. 18: No school
* Fruit and vegetable bar, along with milk, served daily
York Elementary
• Monday, Oct. 14: No school
• Tuesday, Oct. 15: Beef stroganoff or corndog or baked ham and turkey sub, baked beans, fresh baked cinnamon bun
• Wednesday, Oct. 16: Turkey and gravy with dinner roll or breaded steak fingers with dinner roll or chef salad with roasted flatbread, mashed potatoes and gravy
• Thursday, Oct. 17: Baked spaghetti with garlic breadstick or crispy chicken sandwich or baked combo sub, green beans, gelatin dessert
• Friday, Oct. 18: Mexi tots with dinner rolls or cheese pizza or pepperoni pizza or ham and cheese snackable, corn
* Unlimited fruit/vegetable choices, milk offered daily.
York Middle School
• Monday, Oct. 14: No school
• Tuesday, Oct. 15: Corndogs, baked beans, cinnamon bun
• Wednesday, Oct. 16: Chicken and roasted tomato pasta, pineapple coleslaw, jalapeno barbecued baked beans
• Thursday, Oct. 17: Baked spaghetti with garlic breadstick or fresh baked cheese pizza or roasted chicken sub or fajita salad with tortilla chips, green beans, gelatin dessert
• Friday, Oct. 18: Mexi tots with dinner roll or crispy chicken sandwich or barbecued rib sandwich or ham and turkey sub or Asian salad with roasted flatbread, corn
* Unlimited fruits, vegetables, and milk offered daily. Other daily entrée choices include sandwich, wrap, salad and vegetarian selections.
York High School
• Monday, Oct. 14: No school
• Tuesday, Oct. 15: Beef stroganoff, baked beans, fresh baked cinnamon bun
• Wednesday, Oct. 16: Baked breaded steak fingers with dinner roll, mashed potatoes and gravy
• Thursday, Oct. 17: Baked spaghetti with garlic breadstick, green beans, gelatin dessert
• Friday, Oct. 18: Mexi Tots with dinner roll, golden corn
* Unlimited fruits, vegetables, and milk offered daily.
* Hot grill sandwich choices every day: Cheeseburger, hot dog, crispy chicken sandwich, spicy chicken sandwich; also sub station
* Pizza every day: Mondays, pepperoni or hamburger; Tuesdays, taco pizza available; Wednesdays, sausage or beef; Thursdays, barbecued chicken or breakfast pizza; Fridays, supreme or buffalo ranch
* Sub station available with choice of toppings
* Deli style wraps: Mondays, combo; Tuesday, fajita chicken; Wednesdays, turkey; Thursdays, ham; Fridays, grilled chicken
* Salad choices: Mondays, grilled chicken salad; Tuesdays, southwest salad; Wednesdays, chef salads; Thursdays, taco salad; Fridays, crispy chicken salad
* Vegetarian choices: Mondays and Wednesdays, vegetarian salad with breadsticks; Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, fruit, yogurt and cheese plates with graham cookies
