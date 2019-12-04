Centennial
>> Centennial will be hosting District one-act competition on Wednesday, Dec. 4, and there will be no school for students that day.
>> The Centennial preschool, K-2 and 3-6 programs will be Friday, Dec. 6, starting at 6 p.m.
>> The Centennial Board of Education meeting will be Monday, Dec. 9, at 8 p.m.
>> The Centennial Junior High/High School Christmas Concert will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 8 p.m.
>> The Centennial Show Choir will perform at the Beaver Crossing Luncheon on Thursday, Dec. 12 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
>> Centennial students will take the ACT Test on Saturday, Dec. 14.
Cross County
>> Cross County Superintendent Brent Hollinger will host a community coffee for Cross County School on Thursday, Dec. 12, at Central Prairie Creek Restaurant in Benedict at 9:30 a.m.
>> The Cross County High School Robotics Team will compete at Hampton on Saturday, Dec. 7.
>> The Cross County Board of Education will meet Monday, Dec. 9, at 7 p.m., in the media center.
>> The Cross County PK through fifth grade winter concert will be Tuesday, Dec. 10, at 7 p.m.
>> The Cross County Elementary Art Show will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 10 from 5:30 – 9 p.m.
>> Classes at Cross County will dismiss at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 11.
>> The Cross County Junior High Art Show will be held on Thursday, Dec. 12 starting at 7 p.m.
>> The Cross County Middle School and High School winter concert will be Tuesday, Dec. 17, at 7 p.m.
Exeter-Milligan
>> The Exeter-Milligan Speech Team will hold a workday on Saturday, Dec. 7.
>> The Exeter-Milligan FCCLA will meet at 6:15 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 9.
>> The Exeter-Milligan Board of Education will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 11.
>> The Exeter-Milligan FFA will meet in the Friend lunchroom at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 15.
Fillmore Central
>> Classes at Fillmore Central will dismiss at 1:05/1:20/1:35 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 4 due to a Teacher Work Day.
>> The Fillmore Central One-Act Production Team will compete at the District One-Act Contest at Centennial on Wednesday, Dec. 4.
>> The Fillmore Central Middle School Winter Concert will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10 in Fairmont.
>> Fillmore Central students will take the ACT Test on Saturday, Dec. 14.
>> The Fillmore Central One-Act Play Production Team will give an encore performance on Sunday, Dec. 15 at the Rialto II Theater in Geneva.
>> The Fillmore Central High School Band and Choir Winter Concert will be held on Monday, Dec. 16 at 7 p.m.
Hampton
>> The Hampton Robotics Team will host a tournament on Saturday, Dec. 7 in the South Gym.
>> Hampton FFA members will attend the District Leadership Conference at The Leadership Center in Aurora on Wednesday, Dec. 11.
>> The Hampton Elementary Christmas Program will be held on Thursday, Dec. 12 at 7 p.m.
Heartland
>> The Heartland One-Act Play Production Team will compete at Districts at Cross County on Wednesday, Dec. 4.
>> The Heartland K-6 Grade Vocal Concert will be held on Thursday, Dec. 5 at 2:30 p.m. and again at 7 p.m. A Soup Supper will take place at 5:45 p.m.
>> The Heartland Robotics Team will compete at the VEX Robotics Competition at Hampton on Saturday, Dec. 7.
>> The Heartland One-Act Play Production Team will give a public performance on Saturday, Dec. 7 starting at 7:30 p.m.
>> The Heartland Board of Education will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 9.
>> Heartland FFA members will participate in the District Leadership Conference in Aurora on Wednesday, Dec. 11.
High Plains
>> High Plains will hold a Middle School Dance on Friday, Dec. 6.
>> The High Plains Board of Education will meet on Monday, Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. in Clarks.
>> The High Plains Middle School/High School Music Program will be presented in Polk on Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 7 p.m.
>> High Plains FFA members will participate in the District Leadership Conference in Aurora on Wednesday, Dec. 11.
>> Classes at High Plains will dismiss at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 11.
>> The High Plains Elementary Music Program will be held on Thursday, Dec. 12 in Clarks.
>> High Plains will hold their Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Friday, Dec. 13 between the boys and girls High Plains vs. McCool basketball games.
McCool
>> The McCool One-Act Play Production Team will compete at Districts at Cross County on Wednesday, Dec. 4.
>> The McCool Little Rowdies will practice from 8 – 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7 and will then give a performance at during the varsity basketball games that same night.
>> The McCool Board of Education will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 9.
>> The McCool HOPE Squad will meet at lunch on Monday, Dec. 9.
>> McCool Student Council will hold a Big Brother/Big Sister event on Thursday, Dec. 12.
>> McCool students will take the ACT Test on Saturday, Dec. 14.
>> The McCool Cheerleaders will hold a gift wrapping fundraiser on Saturday, Dec. 14 from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m.
>> The McCool FFA Christmas Party will be held on Saturday, Dec. 14.
Nebraska Lutheran
>> Nebraska Lutheran will present their Christmas Concert/One-Act Play Production on Sunday, Dec. 8 starting at 4 p.m.
York
>> York will host District One-Acts on Friday, Dec. 6.
>> The York High School Madrigal Dinner will be held on Saturday, Dec. 7 starting at 6 p.m. and on Sunday, Dec. 8 at 6 p.m.
>> The York Mock Trial Team will compete in Lincoln on Monday, Dec. 9 and Tuesday, Dec. 10.
>> The York One-Act Play Production Team will compete at State One-Acts in Norfolk on Friday, Dec. 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.