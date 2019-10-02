Centennial
>> Classes at Centennial will dismiss at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 2.
>> Centennial will hold Parent/Teacher Conferences on Wednesday, Oct. 2 from 4 – 8:30 p.m.
>> Centennial will host Youth Cheer Camp on Friday, Oct. 4.
>> The Centennial Marching Band will compete in the Harvest of Harmony Parade in Grand Island on Saturday, Oct. 5.
>> Centennial will host a mobile blood drive on Monday, Oct. 7.
>> Centennial will hold school picture retakes on Thursday, Oct. 10.
>> Centennial will host elementary family night on Thursday, Oct. 10.
>> Centennial students will attend the FFA EDGE Conference at McCool Junction on Saturday, Oct. 12.
Cross County
>> Cross County students will attend FCCLA District Leadership Conference in Hastings on Tuesday, Oct. 2.
>> Cross County students will participate in FFA District Land Judging on Wednesday, Oct. 2.
>> The Cross County Marching Band will compete in the Harvest of Harmony Parade in Grand Island on Saturday, Oct. 5.
>> Cross County Homecoming 2019, “On the ROAD to Victory,” will be held the week of Oct. 7-11. Many events are scheduled for Friday, Oct. 11. The Cross County high school band will march in Benedict around 8:45 a.m., and in Stromsburg around 9:30 a.m. Everyone will tailgate at the school during the day. Kickoff for the football game against Nebraska Lutheran will be at 7 p.m. Special recognition of the Stromsburg Vikings 1999 state football champions will be at midfield during halftime of the game. Following the game, the Homecoming candidates will be introduced and the king and queen will be crowned. The homecoming dance will follow, from 10 p.m. until 12:30 a.m.
Exeter-Milligan
>> Exeter-Milligan students will participate in the FCCLA District Leadership Conference in Hastings on Wednesday, Oct. 2.
>> Classes at Exeter-Milligan will dismiss at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 2.
>> Exeter-Milligan will hold Parent/Teacher Conferences on Wednesday, Oct. 2 at 4 p.m.
>> Makerspace will be held in Exeter on Monday, Oct. 7 and in Milligan on Tuesday, Oct. 8.
>> Exeter-Milligan juniors will attend the Fillmore County Career Day on Tuesday, Oct. 8.
>> The Exeter-Milligan FFA Chapter will meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 8.
>> Exeter-Milligan students will attend FFA District 5 EDGE Conference on Saturday, Oct. 12.
Fillmore Central
>> Fillmore Central students will attend FCCLA District Leadership Conference in Hastings on Wednesday, Oct. 2.
>> Classes at Fillmore Central will dismiss at 1:05/1:20/1:35 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 2 for Teacher Workday.
>> Fillmore Central students will participate in FFA Connecting Chapters Training on Monday, Oct. 7.
>> Fillmore Central juniors will participate in Career Industry Day on Tuesday, Oct. 8.
>> Fillmore Central FFA members will compete at District Land Judging in Grand Island on Wednesday, Oct. 9.
>> Fillmore Central students will attend the Find Your Grind College Fair in Grand Island on Wednesday, Oct. 9.
>> The Fillmore Central Marching Band will compete at Bennington High School on Saturday, Oct. 12.
Hampton
>> Hampton students will participate in All-State Choir Auditions on Friday, Oct. 4 and Saturday, Oct. 5.
>> Hampton will hold a Pep Rally at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 6 in the school parking lot (if weather permits) to kick off Homecoming Week Oct. 7 – 11.
>> The Hampton FFA Chapter will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 7.
>> Hampton FFA will host Connecting Chapters from 1 – 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 8.
>> Hampton FFA members will compete in Area Land Judging on Wednesday, Oct. 9.
>> Hampton will hold a Homecoming Dance following the Hampton vs. Silver Lake football game on Friday, Oct. 11.
Heartland
>> The Heartland Marching Band will compete in the Harvest of Harmony Parade in Grand Island on Saturday, Oct. 5.
>> Heartland students will compete at FFA District Land Judging on Wednesday, Oct. 9.
>> There will be no classes at Heartland on Friday, Oct. 11.
High Plains
>> The High Plains FFA Chapter will host at Red Cross Blood Drive at the Polk Community Center on Wednesday, Oct. 2.
• High Plains will participate in a Junior/Senior College Fair on Thursday, Oct. 3.
>> The High Plains Marching Band will compete in the Harvest of Harmony Parade in Grand Island on Saturday, Oct. 5.
>> High Plains students will compete at FFA Land Judging on Wednesday, Oct. 9.
McCool
>> Classes at McCool will dismiss at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 2.
>> McCool will hold Parent/Teacher Conferences on Wednesday, Oct. 2 from 1 – 8 p.m.
>> The McCool Student Council will meet at 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 2.
>> The McCool FFA Officers will meet during lunch on Thursday, Oct. 3.
>> The McCool Marching Band will compete in the Harvest of Harmony Parade in Grand Island on Saturday, Oct. 5.
>> The McCool FFA Chapter will meet at 7 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 7.
• McCool FFA members will compete at District Land Judging on Wednesday, Oct. 9.
>> McCool students in grades K-3 will take a field trip to the Roca Berry Pumpkin Patch on Friday, Oct. 11.
>> A Red Cross Bloodmobile will be held at McCool Junction High School on Monday, Oct. 14 from 12 – 6 p.m.
Nebraska Lutheran
>> Nebraska Evangelical Lutheran High School will hold their Fall Silent Auction and Concert on Sunday, Oct. 6 from 1 – 4 p.m. Look online at https://nelhs.schoolauction.net/auction2019/ to view the Fall Silent Auction items. Proceeds from the auction will be used to fund the non-budgeted renovation of the bathrooms in the older wing of the school.
