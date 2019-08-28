Centennial
>> The Centennial Marching Band will perform at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island on Wednesday, Aug. 28.
>> There will be no classes at Centennial on Monday, Sept. 2 in observance of Labor Day.
>> Centennial will take school pictures on Thursday, Sept. 5.
>> EducationQuest will give a presentation to Centennial seniors on Thursday, Sept. 5 at 10 a.m.
>> The Centennial Marching Band will march in the Yorkfest Parade on Saturday, Sept. 7 at 10 a.m.
>> Centennial will hold a Junior/Senior Counselor/Parent meeting on Monday, Sept. 9 at 6:30 p.m. in the auditorium.
>> Centennial will celebrate Homecoming Week Sept. 9 – 13.
>> The Centennial Board of Education will meet Monday, Sept. 9, at 8 p.m.
>> Centennial FFA members to attend Husker Harvest Days in Grand Island on Wednesday, Sept. 11.
>> The Lions Club will hold their Burger Bash on Friday, Sept. 13 before the Centennial vs. Battle Creek football game. Serving will take place from 6 – 6:30 p.m.
Cross County
>> Wednesday, Aug. 28, will be picture day at Cross County Community School.
>> There will be no classes at Cross County on Monday, Sept. 2 in observance of Labor Day.
>> Cross County will present a Financial Aid program on Thursday, Sept. 5 at 1:05 p.m.
>> The Cross County Marching Band will march in the Yorkfest Parade on Saturday, Sept. 7.
>> Cross County FFA members will attend Husker Harvest Days in Grand Island on Wednesday, Sept. 11.
Exeter-Milligan
>> There will be no classes at Exeter-Milligan on Monday, Sept. 2 in observance of the Labor Day holiday.
>> There will be no classes at Exeter-Milligan on Tuesday, Sept. 3 due to Teacher In-Service.
>> Exeter-Milligan students will attend the EDGE Leadership AgEd Conference on Friday, Sept. 6.
>> Makerspace will be held in Exeter on Monday, Sept. 9.
>> Makerspace will be held in Milligan on Tuesday, Sept. 10.
>> Exeter-Milligan FFA members will attend Husker Harvest Days in Grand Island on Wednesday, Sept. 11.
>> The Exeter-Milligan Board of Education will meet at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 11.
Fillmore Central
>> Fillmore Central will hold a Cheer Clinic on Friday, Aug. 30 at the FCHS football field south entrance starting at 4:15 p.m. Participants will perform during half time of the Fillmore Central vs. Lakeview football game.
>> Fillmore Central will hold their Meet the Panthers Meet & Greet on Friday, Aug. 30 before and after the Fillmore Central vs. Lakeview football game. Cross country, softball and volleyball teams will meet with fans starting at 6:15 p.m. and cheerleaders and football players will be available following the game.
>> Fillmore Central FFA members will be at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island Aug. 31 – Sept. 2.
>> There will be no classes at Fillmore Central on Monday, Sept. 2 in observance of Labor Day.
>> Classes at Fillmore Central will dismiss at 1:05/1:20/1:35 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 4 due to a Teacher Workday.
>> Fillmore Central will celebrate Homecoming Week Sept. 3 – 6.
>> Fillmore Central will take school pictures on Wednesday, Sept. 11.
>> Fillmore Central FCCLA members will attend a Fall Leadership Workshop on Sunday, Sept. 15 and Monday, Sept. 16 in Kearney.
>> The Fillmore Central Board of Education will meet at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 16.
Hampton
>> The Hampton Marching Band will perform at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island on Friday, Aug. 30.
>> There will be no classes at Hampton on Monday, Sept. 2 in observance of Labor Day.
>> The Hampton FFA Chapter will meet at 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 2.
Hampton Lutheran
>> Join Hampton Lutheran School and the Leadership Center for the third annual Soaring with Eagles 5K and Family Mile Fun Run and Walk on Saturday, Aug. 31. Everyone is welcome. The event takes place at the Leadership Center in Aurora. Registration opens at 8 a.m., the 5K begins at 9 a.m., and the Family Mile Fun Run and Walk starts at 10 a.m. Early bird registration at a reduced fee is available before Aug. 23. Early bird registration payments can be sent to the Hampton Lutheran School office by Aug. 23. All proceeds raised will be used to support the students at HLS. Registration fees and forms are available online.
Heartland
>> Heartland FFA members will be at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island Aug. 30 – Sept. 2.
>> There will be no classes at Heartland on Monday, Sept. 2 in observance of Labor Day.
>> There will be no classes at Heartland on Tuesday, Sept. 3 due to Teacher Professional Development.
>> The Heartland Marching Band will march in the Yorkfest Parade in York on Saturday, Sept. 7.
>> The Heartland School Board will meet on Monday, Sept. 9 at 8 p.m.
>> Heartland FFA members will attend Husker Harvest Days in Grand Island on Wednesday, Sept. 11.
>> Heartland 4th graders will participate in Heritage Day at Henderson Mennonite Heritage Park on Saturday, Sept. 14.
High Plains
>> The High Plains Marching Band will perform at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island on Thursday, Aug. 29.
>> High Plains elementary students will take a school trip to the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island on Thursday, Aug. 29.
>> There will be no classes at High Plains on Monday, Sept. 2 in observance of Labor Day.
>> High Plains students will participate in Aurora Coop FFA Day on Wednesday, Sept. 4.
>> The High Plains School Board will meet on Monday, Sept. 9 at 7 p.m. in Clarks.
>> High Plains FFA members will attend Husker Harvest Days in Grand Island on Tuesday, Sept. 10.
>> Classes at High Plains will dismiss at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 11.
>> High Plains will hold Parent/Teacher Conference on Wednesday, Sept. 11 from 2 – 8 p.m.
McCool
>> The McCool Marching Band will perform at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island on Wednesday, Aug. 28.
>> McCool FFA members will be at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island Aug. 30 – Sept. 2.
>> There will be no classes at McCool on Monday, Sept. 2 in observance of Labor Day.
>> There will be no classes at McCool on Tuesday, Sept. 3 due to Teacher-In Service.
>> The McCool Student Council will meet at 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 4.
>> McCool FFA officers will meet during lunch on Thursday, Sept. 5.
>> The McCool Marching Band will march in the Yorkfest Parade in York on Saturday, Sept. 7.
>> McCool FFA members will meet at 7 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 9.
>> The McCool HOPE Squad will meet during lunch on Monday, Sept. 9.
>> The McCool Board of Education will meet in Monday, Sept. 9 at 7 p.m.
>> McCool FFA members will attend Husker Harvest Days in Grand Island on Wednesday, Sept. 11.
Nebraska Lutheran
>> There will be no classes at Nebraska Lutheran on Monday, Sept. 2 in observance of Labor Day.
York Public
>> The York High School Marching Band will perform at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island on Wednesday, Aug. 28.
>> Come visit the Parent and Child Learning Center located in downtown York on Thursday, Aug. 29 from 5 – 7 p.m. Sixpence staff is hosting an open house so the community is able to come see the space and learn more about what it has to offer! The Parent and Child Learning Center is located at 520 N. Grant Ave. and is a perfect place for children to cool down on a hot summer afternoon or get out of the house on a cold winter day but still have somewhere warm to burn energy! OT Time is held in the space two times a month and is open to the community. The play space is designed for children and caregivers to engage, explore, and learn together. The space is aimed towards children ages 0-5. The center provides a parent information station that includes books, DVD’s, brochures and developmental wheels. An early childhood educator is also present to answer questions, offer information and support, or refer for additional resources. Lastly, upon request, the space provides a wellness center which includes weight and height checks, breastfeeding support from Certified Lactation Counselors, and up to date car seat information.
>> The York Booster Club will host a Hamburger Feed on Friday, Aug. 30 before the York vs. Alliance football game starting at 5 p.m.
>> York FFA members will be at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island Aug. 31 – Sept. 2.
>> There will be no classes at York Public Schools on Monday, Sept. 2 in observance of Labor Day.
>> The York High School Marching Band will march in Yorkfest on Saturday, Sept. 7.