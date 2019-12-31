Centennial
>> Centennial Student Council will host a mobile blood drive on Thursday, Jan. 9 from 12 – 5 p.m.
>> The Centennial Board of Education will meet on Monday, Jan. 13 at 8 p.m.
>> Centennial will hold their Winter Formal on Saturday, Jan. 25 from 8 p.m. – 12 a.m.
>> Centennial students will participate in the Heartland Junior High Honor Choir Clinic on Friday, Jan. 31.
Cross County
>> Cross County students will participate in the Doane Vocal Festival on Jan. 5 & 6.
>> Cross County FCCLA members will meet at 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9.
>> Cross County students will participate in a Middle School Honor Choir in Omaha on Friday, Jan. 17.
>> Cross County students will participate in the UNO BOCH Festival Jan. 24-26.
>> Cross County students will participate in the UNK Honor Choir/Band on Monday, Jan. 27.
>> There will be no classes at Cross County on Wednesday, Jan. 29 due to Teacher In-Service.
>> Cross County will hold a Blood Drive on Thursday, Jan. 30 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the west parking lot.
>> Cross County students will attend District FFA on Thursday, Jan. 30.
Exeter-Milligan
>> The Exeter-Milligan FCCLA STAR members will have a work day on Saturday, Jan. 11.
>> The Exeter-Milligan Speech Team will compete at Fairbury on Saturday, Jan. 11.
>> Makerspace will be held in Exeter on Monday, Jan. 13.
>> Makerspace will be held in Milligan on Tuesday, Jan. 14.
>> Exeter-Milligan students will participate in FFA District and Leadership Development Events on Wednesday, Jan. 15.
>> The Exeter-Milligan Board of Education will meet on Wednesday, Jan. 15 at 7 p.m.
>> The Exeter-Milligan Speech Team will compete in Deshler on Saturday, Jan. 18.
>> There will be no classes at Exeter-Milligan on Monday, Jan. 20.
>> The Exeter-Milligan FFA chapter will meet on Monday, Jan. 20 at 7 p.m.
>> The Exeter-Milligan FCCLA chapter will meet at 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 21.
>> Exeter-Milligan will hold TeamMates Recognition Night on Thursday, Jan. 23 during the basketball games.
>> Exeter-Milligan students will participate in UNL Winter Fest Jan. 24-26.
>> Exeter-Milligan students will participate in the Wayne State Honor Band on Saturday, Jan. 25.
Fillmore Central
>> The Fillmore Central Speech Team will hold a Mock Meet on Saturday, Jan. 4.
>> The Fillmore Central FBLA will host a Middle School Dance in the gym on Friday, Jan. 10 from 7 – 10 p.m.
>> The Fillmore Central Speech Team will compete at Adams Central on Saturday, Jan. 11.
>> The Fillmore Central School Board will meet at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 13.
>> Fillmore Central students will participate in FFA District and Leadership Development Events on Wednesday, Jan. 15.
>> The Fillmore Central Speech Team will compete at Raymond Central on Saturday, Jan. 18.
>> There will be no classes at Fillmore Central on Monday, Jan. 20 due to a Teacher Workday.
>> The Fillmore Central FBLA Enterprise Committee will be hosting a cyber security presentation on Tuesday, Jan. 21, at the Heartland Bank conference room in Geneva. The event will start at 6 p.m., with special guest speaker Ryan Sothan, outreach coordinator with the Nebraska Attorney General’s office. The presentation pertains to all businesses wanting a better knowledge of safe online practices.
>> The Fillmore Central Speech Team will compete at Thayer Central on Saturday, Jan. 25.
Hampton
>> Hampton FFA members will hold a chapter meeting on Monday, Jan. 6 at 6:30 p.m.
>> The Hampton Robotics Team will compete at St. Paul on Saturday, Jan. 18.
>> The Hampton Speech Team will compete at Grand Island Senior High on Saturday, Jan. 18.
>> The Hampton Robotics Team will compete at Axtell on Saturday, Jan. 25.
Heartland
>> The Heartland School Board will meet on Monday, Jan. 13 at 7 p.m.
>> The Heartland Robotics Team will compete at the VEX Robotics Competition at O’Neill High School on Saturday, Jan. 18.
>> Heartland FBLA members will meet on Monday, Jan. 20 at 7 p.m.
>> Heartland students in Grades 5-8 will compete in a Geography Bee on Thursday, Jan. 23 at 3:30 p.m.
>> The Heartland Robotics Team will compete at the VEX Robotics Competition at Ravenna High School on Saturday, Jan. 25.
>> Heartland will host a Junior High Vocal Clinic and Concert on Friday, Jan. 31. The concert will be performed at 7 p.m.
High Plains
>> The High Plains Board of Education will meet on Monday, Jan. 13 at 5:30 p.m. in Polk.
>> The High Plains Speech Team will hold a Speech Workshop in Polk on Saturday, Jan. 18.
>> There will be no classes at High Plains on Monday, Jan. 20 due to MLK Professional Development.
>> The High Plains Speech Team will compete at Columbus Scotus on Saturday, Jan. 25.
McCool
>> The McCool Student Council will meet on Wednesday, Jan. 8 at 7:30 a.m.
>> McCool will hold Parents Night during the McCool vs. Meridian basketball games on Friday, Jan. 10.
>> The McCool Board of Education will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 13.
>> McCool FFA members will meet on Monday, Jan. 13 at 6:30 p.m.
>> McCool students will participate in FFA District and Leadership Development Events on Wednesday, Jan. 15 in York.
>> The McCool Speech Team will compete in Grand Island on Saturday, Jan. 18.
>> McCool FBLA members will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 20.
>> The McCool Speech Team will compete in Albion on Saturday, Jan. 25.
York
>> The York Speech Team will compete in Grand Island on Saturday, Jan. 18.
>> The York Speech Team will compete at Lincoln Southwest on Saturday, Jan. 25.
>> York students will participate in the UNK Honor Band/Choir on Monday, Jan. 27.
