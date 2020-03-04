Centennial
>> The Centennial Speech Team will compete on Saturday, March 7.
>> Centennial will host the Southern Nebraska Conference High School Quiz Bowl on Monday, March 9.
>> The Centennial Board of Education will meet on Monday, March 9 at 8 p.m.
>> There will be no classes at Centennial on Thursday, March 12 and Friday, March 13.
>> There will be no classes at Centennial on Monday, March 16 due to Teacher In-Service.
>> Centennial will host a Blood Drive on Thursday, March 19.
>> Centennial will present the musical ‘High School Musical’ on Thursday, March 19 and Friday, March 20.
>> The 6th Grade Band will attend the Malcolm Music Festival on Friday, March 20.
Cross County
>> Cross County students will participate in FFA District CDE on Wednesday, March 4.
>> Cross County will hold an FCCLA meeting on Thursday, March 5.
>> The Board of Education for Cross County School will meet in regular session on Monday, March 9, at 7 p.m., in the media center.
>> Cross County sophomore will attend a Career Day at Central Community College in Grand Island on Wednesday, March 11.
>> There will be no classes at Cross County on Thursday, March 12 and Friday, March 13 due to Spring Break.
>> The Cross County Speech Team will compete at the District Speech Meet at Thayer Central on Monday, March 16.
>> Cross County will hold their annual FFA Banquet at 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17.
>> Cross County students will participate in the Malcolm Junior High Music Contest on Thursday, March 19 and Friday, March 20.
>> The Cross County Speech Team will give a Public Speech Performance on Thursday, March 19 starting at 7 p.m.
>> Cross County will host their annual Basketball Jamboree on Friday, March 20 starting at 4 p.m. and on Saturday, March 21.
>> Cross County students will compete in a High School Quiz Bowl on Saturday, March 21 starting at 9 a.m.
Exeter-Milligan
>> Exeter-Milligan students will participate in FFA District CDE on Wednesday, March 4.
>> Exeter-Milligan will hold Makerspace in Exeter on Monday, March 9 and in Milligan on Tuesday, March 10.
>> The Exeter-Milligan FFA Chapter will meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10.
>> The Exeter-Milligan Board of Education will meet at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10 in Exeter.
>> Exeter-Milligan students will compete at Action’s Day at Central Community College in Hastings on Wednesday, March 11.
>> There will be no classes at Exeter-Milligan on Thursday, March 12 or Friday, March 13.
>> The Exeter-Milligan Speech Team will compete at the District Speech Meet at Thayer Central on Monday, March 16.
>> Students in grades K-6 will present a concert on Tuesday, March 17 in Milligan.
>> The Exeter-Milligan High School Quiz Bowl Team will compete at David City on Saturday, March 21.
>> The Senior Music class will attend “Dear Evan Hansen” at the Orpheum in Omaha on Saturday, March 21.
Fillmore Central
>> The Fillmore Central JV Speech Team will compete at McCool Jct. on Saturday, March 7.
>> The Fillmore Central Speech Team will compete at Norfolk on Saturday, March 7.
>> Fillmore Central students will compete at the Southern Nebraska Conference Quiz Bowl at Centennial on Monday, March 9.
>> Fillmore Central will hold Parent/Teacher Conference on Monday, March 9 and Tuesday, March 10 from 4 – 8 p.m. both days at the high school.
>> The Fillmore Central School Board will meet at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, March 9.
>> Fillmore Central will not have classes Wednesday, March 11 – Friday, March 13 due to Winter Break.
>> The Fillmore Central Speech Team will compete at District Speech at Thayer Central on Monday, March 16.
>> Fillmore Central will host their annual FFA Labor Auction and Steak Feed on Saturday, March 21 starting at 5 p.m. at the high school gym.
Hampton
>> The Hampton FFA will host their annual Pancake Feed and Auction on Monday, March 9 starting at 5:30 p.m. in the cafeteria and south gym.
>> Hampton will host their Spotlight on Speech on Tuesday, March 10 at 6 p.m. in the south gym.
>> The Hampton Speech Team will compete at the District Speech Meet at Thayer Central on Monday, March 16.
>> Hampton students in grades 5-8 will present a band and choir concert on Thursday, March 19 at 7 p.m.
>> Hampton students will participate in the Malcolm Junior High Music Contest on Friday, March 20 and Saturday, March 21.
>> Hampton will host cheerleader tryouts on Friday, March 20 at 7 p.m. in the gym.
Heartland
>> A track athlete meeting will be held at Heartland on Wednesday, March 4 at 3:30 p.m.
>> Heartland students in grades 9-12 will present a Band and Vocal Winter Concert on Thursday, March 5 starting at 7 p.m.
>> Members of the Heartland Band Parents Committee will make verenike for the Smorgasbord on Friday, March 6 starting at 3 p.m.
>> Heartland students will compete at the Southern Nebraska Conference High School Quiz Bowl at Centennial on Monday, March 9.
>> The Heartland Board of Education will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, March 9.
>> Heartland will hold Parent/Teacher Conferences on Tuesday, March 10 starting at 4:30 p.m.
>> Heartland students will compete at the Nebraska Wesleyan Quiz Bowl on Friday, March 13.
>> There will be no classes at Heartland on Friday, March 13.
>> Heartland FBLA students will play Bingo at the Nursing Home on Monday, March 16 at 6:30 p.m.
>> The Heartland sophomores will take their annual Crane Trip to Grand Island on Wednesday, March 18.
>> The Heartland National Honor Society will host a blood drive starting at 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 19.
>> Heartland students will participate in County Government Day in York on Friday, March 20.
>> The annual German Smorgasbord will be held Saturday, March 21. The meal will be served from 5-7:30 p.m. and the band concert will start at 7:45 p.m. Related to this is a request for volunteers to help make verenike on March 6, at 3 p.m., in the school cafeteria.
High Plains
>> High Plains Junior and Senior High students will take a Scholastic Art Trip on Thursday, March 5.
>> The High Plains Speech Team will give a public performance on Friday, March 6.
>> The High Plains Speech Team will compete at Doniphan-Trumbull on Saturday, March 7.
>> The High Plains School Board will meet on Monday, March 9 at 5:30 p.m. in Polk.
>> The High Plains FFA Chapter will host an American Red Cross Blood Drive on Wednesday, March 11.
>> There will be no classes at High Plains on Thursday, March 12 and Friday, March 13 due to Spring Break.
>> The Polk Community Scholarship Fundraiser will be held on Saturday, March 14.
>> The High Plains Photography Class will take a class trip on Monday, March 16.
>> The High Plains Speech Team will compete at the District Speech Meet in Clarkson on Tuesday, March 17.
McCool
>> The McCool Speech Team will host a speech meet on Saturday, March 7.
>> The McCool Board of Education will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, March 9.
>> McCool will hold their annual Dancing with the Teachers event on Tuesday, March 10.
>> McCool teachers will have a staff in-service meeting at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, March 11.
>> McCool will have a 10 a.m. late start on Wednesday, March 11.
>> There will be no classes at McCool on Thursday, March 12 and Friday, March 13 due to Spring Break.
>> The McCool Speech Team will have practice on Sunday, March 15 to prepare for the District Speech Meet.
>> McCool FBLA members will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, March 16.
>> The McCool Speech Team will compete at the District Speech Meet at Thayer Central on Monday, March 16.
>> McCool students will participate in County Government Day in York on Friday, March 20.
York
>> The York Dukes and Duchesses will compete at Lincoln Northeast High School on Saturday, March 7.
>> The York High School Speech Team will host a speech meet on Saturday, March 7.
>> York will hold their Spring Sports Parents Meeting on Tuesday, March 10 at 7 p.m.
>> There will be no classes at York on Thursday, March 12 and Friday, March 13 and Monday, March 16 due to Spring Break.
>> The York Speech Team will compete at the District Speech Meet on Tuesday, March 17 at Minden High School.
>> York Middle School will present their annual YMS Musical on Thursday, March 19 and Friday, March 20 at the York High School Theater.
>> York Middle School Honor Band will perform on Saturday, March 21 at the York High School Theater.
>> Set up for the York Science Expo will be held on Monday, March 23 from 3:30 – 6 p.m. at the York City Auditorium.
>> The York Science Expo will be held on Tuesday, March 24. Presentations to science experts will take place from 6 – 6:30 p.m. and public viewing of the science expo projects will take place from 6:30 – 7:15 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.