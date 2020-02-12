Centennial
• Centennial will dismiss early at 1:30 p.m., on Wednesday, Feb. 12, and Thursday, Feb. 13, for parent/teacher conferences from 4-8:30 p.m.
• There will be no classes at Centennial on Friday, Feb. 14.
• The Centennial Speech Team will compete on Saturday, Feb. 15.
• The Centennial Jazz Band will compete at the Grand Island Senior High Jazz Festival on Monday, Feb. 17.
• The Centennial Dance Team will compete at the State Cheer & Dance Competition in Grand Island on Friday, Feb. 21.
• The Centennial Speech Team will compete on Saturday, Feb. 22.
Cross County
• Cross County will hold Parent/Teacher Conferences on Wednesday, Feb. 12 and Thursday, Feb. 13 from 4 – 8 p.m. both days.
• There will be no classes at Cross County on Friday, Feb. 14.
• The Cross County Speech Team will compete at David City on Saturday, Feb. 15.
• The Cross County Junior High and High School Quiz Bowl Teams will compete at the Crossroads Conference Quiz Bowl on Wednesday, Feb. 19.
• The Cross County dance team will compete at the State Cheer & Dance Competition in Grand Island on Friday, Feb. 21.
Exeter-Milligan
• The Exeter-Milligan Board of Education will meet at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12.
• The Exeter-Milligan Speech Team will compete at Meridian on Saturday, Feb. 15.
• The Exeter-Milligan FFA Chapter will host a Pancake Feed on Sunday, Feb. 16.
• The Exeter-Milligan Junior High and Senior High Quiz Bowl Teams will compete at the Crossroads Conference Quiz Bowl on Wednesday, Feb. 19.
• Exeter-Milligan students will compete at the Bruning-Davenport Band Contest in Davenport on Saturday, Feb. 22.
Fillmore Central
• The Fillmore Central Speech Team will compete at David City on Saturday, Feb. 15.
• There will be no classes at Fillmore Central on Friday, Feb. 21 due to a Teacher Workday.
• The Fillmore Central Speech Team will compete at Grand Island Northwest on Saturday, Feb. 22.
• Free Child Development Screenings for children ages birth – 5 will be held on Monday, Feb. 24 from 2 - 6 p.m. in the TYKE classrooms at Fillmore Central Elementary. Call to schedule your 30 minute appointment: 402-759-3143. ESU6 Educational Service Unit.
• The 2020 Fillmore County Spelling Bee will be held Wednesday, Feb. 26. It will be held in the second room courtroom in the Fillmore County Courthouse.
Hampton
• The Hampton Speech Team will compete at Minden on Saturday, Feb. 15.
• The Hampton Junior High and Senior High Quiz Bowl Teams will compete at the Crossroads Conference Quiz Bowl on Wednesday, Feb. 19 in Dorchester.
• The Hampton Speech Team will compete at Sutton on Saturday, Feb. 22.
• The Hampton Cheerleaders will compete at the State Cheer & Dance Competition in Grand Island on Saturday, Feb. 22.
• The ‘Be Greater Today’ Basketball Tournament will be held at Hampton in both gyms on Saturday, Feb. 22 and Sunday, Feb. 23.
Heartland
• Heartland FBLA members will compete in the Peru State College Business Contest on Wednesday, Feb. 12.
• There will be no classes at Heartland on Friday, Feb. 14.
• There will be no classes at Heartland on Monday, Feb. 17 due to Teacher Professional Development.
• The Heartland Quiz Bowl Team will compete at Lawrence-Nelson on Wednesday, Feb. 19.
• The annual Winter Song event at Heartland will be held Feb. 22. Doors will open at 6:15 p.m. and the concert will start at 7 p.m. Tickets are available online. Appetizers and desserts will be served.
High Plains
• High Plains will host a Pre-K – 6 grade STEM Night in Clarks on Thursday, Feb. 13 at 5:30 p.m.
• High Plains will host a Speech Workshop in Polk on Saturday, Feb. 15.
• The High Plains English I Class will travel to Omaha to see a performance of “1984” on Wednesday, Feb. 19.
• The High Plains Junior High and Senior High Quiz Bowl Teams will compete at Dorchester on Wednesday, Feb. 19.
• The High Plains Speech Team will compete at Fullerton on Saturday, Feb. 22.
McCool
• Classes at McCool will start at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12 due to Staff In-Service.
• McCool will hold an Elementary Assembly on Wednesday, Feb. 12.
• The McCool Speech Team will compete at Meridian on Saturday, Feb. 15.
• McCool FFA members will attend the Cattlemen’s Classic on Wednesday, Feb. 19.
• The McCool Junior High and Senior High Quiz Bowl Teams will compete at the Crossroads Conference Quiz Bowl on Wednesday, Feb. 19.
• The McCool Speech Team will compete at Sutton on Saturday, Feb. 22.
York
• The York Speech Team will compete at David City on Saturday, Feb. 15.
• The York Speech Team will present a community performance on Tuesday, Feb. 18 starting at 7 p.m.
• York students will compete at the State Academic Decathlon at the University of Nebraska-Omaha on Friday, Feb. 21 and Saturday, Feb. 22.
• The York Dukes and Duchesses will compete at Wahoo on Friday, Feb. 21.
• The York Speech Team will compete at Grand Island Northwest on Saturday, Feb. 22.
