Centennial
>> Centennial will have a two hour late start on Friday, Feb. 28 due to Teacher In-service.
>> The Centennial Speech Team will compete on Saturday, Feb. 29.
>> The first day of spring sports practices will be on Monday, March 2.
>> Centennial students will participate in District Ag Ed CDE’s in Beatrice on Tuesday, March 3.
>> Centennial will host an Elementary Family Night on Tuesday, March 3.
>> The Centennial Speech Team will compete on Saturday, March 7.
Cross County
>> The Cross County Speech Team will compete at the Crossroads Conference Speech Meet in Meridian on Wednesday, Feb. 26.
>> Classes at Cross County will dismiss at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 26.
>> Cross County School will have Doughnuts with Dad on Friday, Feb. 28 from 7:30 to 8 a.m. in the commons area. Doughnuts, coffee, and juice will be served.
>> Cross County students will compete at the State Robotics Meet on Saturday, Feb. 29.
>> Cross County will host a Junior High Art Night on Monday, March 2 starting at 7 p.m.
>> Cross County students will participate in FFA District CDE on Wednesday, March 4.
>> Cross County will hold an FCCLA meeting on Thursday, March 5.
>> The Board of Education for Cross County School will meet in regular session on Monday, March 9, at 7 p.m., in the media center.
Exeter-Milligan
>> The Exeter-Milligan Speech Team will compete at the Crossroads Conference Speech Meet in Meridian on Wednesday, Feb. 26.
>> The first day of spring sports practices will be on Monday, March 2.
>> Exeter-Milligan students will participate in FFA District CDE on Wednesday, March 4.
Fillmore Central
>> The 2020 Fillmore County Spelling Bee will be held Wednesday, Feb. 26. It will be held in the second room courtroom in the Fillmore County Courthouse.
>> The Fillmore Central Speech Team will compete at the Southern Nebraska Conference Speech Meet at David City High School on Saturday, Feb. 29.
>> Fillmore Central students will participate in FFA District CDE in Beatrice on Tuesday, March 3.
>> The Fillmore Central JV Speech Team will compete at McCool Jct. on Saturday, March 7.
>> The Fillmore Central Speech Team will compete at Norfolk on Saturday, March 7.
Hampton
>> Hampton FFA members will attend a Career Development Conference in Grand Island on Wednesday, Feb. 26.
>> The Hampton Speech Team will compete at the Crossroads Conference Speech Meet on Wednesday, Feb. 26 at Meridian High School.
>> Hampton students will attend an FFA Conference in Kearney on Feb. 28 – 29.
>> Hampton Lutheran will present Hearts for Jesus on Saturday, Feb. 29 and Sunday, Feb. 30 in the south gym.
>> Hampton FFA members will have a chapter meeting on Monday, March 2 at 6:30 p.m.
Heartland
>> Heartland students will participate in FFA District CDE’s on Wednesday, Feb. 26.
>> Heartland will hold Kindergarten Roundup on Friday, Feb. 28.
>> The first day of spring sports practices will be on Monday, March 2.
>> Heartland will hold Parent/Teacher Conferences on Monday, March 2 starting at 4:30 p.m.
>> A Scholastic Book Fair will be held at Heartland Monday, March 2 from 7:45 a.m. until 8:30 p.m. and on Tuesday, March 3 from 7:45 a.m. until 7:30 p.m.
>> Heartland will hold a track athlete meeting at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3.
>> Heartland will present their Grades 6 –12 Winter Band Concert on Tuesday, March 3 starting at 7 p.m.
>> The annual German Smorgasbord will be held Saturday, March 21. The meal will be served from 5-7:30 p.m. and the band concert will start at 7:45 p.m. Related to this is a request for volunteers to help make verenike on March 6, at 3 p.m., in the school cafeteria.
High Plains
>> The High Plains Speech Team will compete at the Crossroads Conference Speech Meet on Wednesday, Feb. 26 at Meridian High School.
>> High Plains students will participate in FFA District CDE Contest at Central Community College in Grand Island on Wednesday, Feb. 26.
>> The High Plains Speech Team will compete at Centura on Saturday, Feb. 29.
>> High Plains students will compete at the District Quiz Bowl in Fullerton at 1 p.m. on Monday, March 2.
>> High Plains Junior and Senior High students will take a Scholastic Art Trip on Thursday, March 5.
>> The High Plains Speech Team will give a public performance on Friday, March 6.
>> The High Plains Speech Team will compete at Doniphan-Trumbull on Saturday, March 7.
McCool
>> The McCool Speech Team will compete at the Crossroads Conference Speech Meet on Wednesday, Feb. 26 at Meridian High School.
York
>> A Mother-Son Game Night will be held on Sunday, March 1 from 2 – 5 p.m. at the Holthus Field House. Boys ages 4 – 10 and their mothers or another special adult are invited to come enjoy inflatables, a photo booth, giant board games, puzzles and much more. Finger foods and drinks are included in the ticket price. Contact Darrel Branz at Darrel.branz@yorkdukes.org with questions.
>> The first day of spring sports practices will be on Monday, March 2.
>> York High School will present a Choir Concert on Monday, March 2 at 7 p.m. in the school theater.
>> The York Science Expo Help Night will be held on Tuesday, March 3 from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. at York Elementary School. Come with questions, get help with setting up your boards and finishing your projects and use the computers.
>> Set up for the York Science Expo will be held on Monday, March 23 from 3:30 – 6 p.m. at the York City Auditorium.
>> The York Science Expo will be held on Tuesday, March 24. Presentations to science experts will take place from 6 – 6:30 p.m. and public viewing of the science expo projects will take place from 6:30 – 7:15 p.m.
