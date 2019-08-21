Centennial
>> Centennial students will attend the Youth Frontiers Courage Retreat on Wednesday, Aug. 21 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.
>> Centennial School’s health screenings will be Thursday, Aug. 22, for grades 1-4, 7 and 10.
>> The Centennial Marching Band will perform at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island on Wednesday, Aug. 28.
>> Centennial School bus stops are as follows: Beech and Ella, 7:22 a.m.; Plum and Post, 7:25 a.m.; Elm and Alice, 7:32 a.m.; Pine and Maud, 7:34 a.m.; Pine and alley west of Rose, 7:35 a.m.
>> There will be no classes at Centennial on Monday, Sept. 2 in observance of Labor Day.
>> Centennial will take school pictures on Thursday, Sept. 5.
>> EducationQuest will give a presentation to Centennial seniors on Thursday, Sept. 5 at 10 a.m.
>> The Centennial Marching Band will march in the Yorkfest Parade on Saturday, Sept. 7 starting at 10 a.m.
Cross County
>> The Cross County Cash for Camps fundraiser will be held Friday, Aug. 23, at 6:30 p.m. It will be immediately following sports scrimmages. The guest speaker will be V.J. Smith, author of the best-selling book, “The Richest Man in Town.” Tickets for a burger dinner, steak dinner or speaker only event can be purchased online at CougarsCashFor Camps.weebly.com. Auction items may be viewed at the site as well.
>> Wednesday, Aug. 28, will be picture day at Cross County Community School.
>> There will be no classes at Cross County on Monday, Sept. 2 in observance of Labor Day.
>> Cross County will present a Financial Aid program on Thursday, Sept. 5 at 1:05 p.m.
Exeter-Milligan
>> Exeter-Milligan 9th graders will attend the Respect Retreat in Milford on Thursday, Aug. 22.
>> The Exeter-Milligan Marching Band will perform at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island on Monday, Aug. 26.
>> There will be no classes at Exeter-Milligan on Monday, Sept. 2 in observance of the Labor Day holiday.
>> There will be no classes at Exeter-Milligan on Tuesday, Sept. 3 due to Teacher In-Service.
Fillmore Central
>> The Fillmore Central Marching Band will perform at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island on Monday, Aug. 26.
>> Fillmore Central will hold an Academic Booster Club meeting on Monday, Aug. 26 at 6:30 p.m. in the High School Library.
>> The Fillmore Central FFA Chapter will hold their Kick-Off Meeting on Monday, Aug. 26 at 6:30 p.m.
>> A 5th Grade Band Parent Meeting will be held at Fillmore Central on Tuesday, Aug. 27 at 6 p.m.
>> Fillmore Central will hold a Cheer Clinic on Friday, Aug. 30 at the FCHS football field south entrance starting at 4:15 p.m. Participants will perform during half time of the Fillmore Central vs. Lakeview football game.
>> Fillmore Central will hold their Meet the Panthers Meet & Greet on Friday, Aug. 30 before and after the Fillmore Central vs. Lakeview football game. Cross country, softball and volleyball teams will meet with fans starting at 6:15 p.m. and cheerleaders and football players will be available following the game.
>> Fillmore Central FFA members will be at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island Aug. 31 – Sept. 2.
>> There will be no classes at Fillmore Central on Monday, Sept. 2 in observance of Labor Day.
>> Classes at Fillmore Central will dismiss at 1:05/1:20/1:35 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 4 due to a Teacher Workday.
>> Fillmore Central will celebrate Homecoming Week Sept. 3 – 6.
Hampton
>> The Hampton FFA Chapter will be at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island on Aug. 24 – Sept. 2.
>> Hampton High School will hold their Fall Pep Rally on Tuesday, Aug. 27. Food will be served at 6:30 p.m. and the Pep Rally will follow.
>> The Hampton Marching Band will perform at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island on Friday, Aug. 30.
>> There will be no classes at Hampton on Monday, Sept. 2 in observance of Labor Day.
>> The Hampton FFA Chapter will meet at 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 2.
Hampton Lutheran
>> Join Hampton Lutheran School and the Leadership Center for the third annual Soaring with Eagles 5K and Family Mile Fun Run and Walk on Saturday, Aug. 31. Everyone is welcome. The event takes place at the Leadership Center in Aurora. Registration opens at 8 a.m., the 5K begins at 9 a.m., and the Family Mile Fun Run and Walk starts at 10 a.m. Early bird registration at a reduced fee is available before Aug. 23. Early bird registration payments can be sent to the Hampton Lutheran School office by Aug. 23. All proceeds raised will be used to support the students at HLS. Registration fees and forms are available online.
Heartland
>> Heartland athletes will take team pictures on Wednesday, Aug. 21 at 3:30 p.m.
>> The Heartland FFA Chapter will compete in the State Dairy Foods Contest on Saturday, Aug. 24.
>> The Heartland FBLA Chapter will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 26.
>> Heartland FFA members will be at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island Aug. 30 – Sept. 2.
>> There will be no classes at Heartland on Monday, Sept. 2 in observance of Labor Day.
>> There will be no classes at Heartland on Tuesday, Sept. 3 due to Teacher Professional Development.
>> The Heartland Marching Band will march in the Yorkfest Parade in York on Saturday, Sept. 7.
High Plains
>> High Plains students will take school pictures on Wednesday, Aug. 21 in Clarks and on Thursday, Aug. 22 in Polk.
>> High Plains will hold 5th Grade Instrument Rental Night on Wednesday, Aug. 21 at 6 p.m. in the Clarks Elementary Music Room. Parents of 5th grade students or any other student that needs an instrument for this year are welcome to attend.
>> The High Plains Marching Band will perform at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island on Thursday, Aug. 29.
>> High Plains elementary students will take a school trip to the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island on Thursday, Aug. 29.
>> There will be no classes at High Plains on Monday, Sept. 2 in observance of Labor Day.
McCool
>> McCool will take school pictures on Wednesday, Aug. 21.
>> McCool 9th Graders will attend the Respect Retreat on Thursday, Aug. 22.
>> The McCool Football Soap Scrimmage game will be played on Friday, Aug. 23.
>> McCool Cheerleaders will have Cheer Practice at 7 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 26.
>> The McCool Choose HOPE Squad will meet on Monday, Aug. 26.
>> The McCool Marching Band will perform at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island on Wednesday, Aug. 28.
>> McCool FFA members will be at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island Aug. 30 – Sept. 2.
>> There will be no classes at McCool on Monday, Sept. 2 in observance of Labor Day.
>> There will be no classes at McCool on Tuesday, Sept. 3 due to Teacher-In Service.
>> The McCool Student Council will meet at 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 4.
>> McCool FFA officers will meet during lunch on Thursday, Sept. 5.
>> The McCool Marching Band will march in the Yorkfest Parade in York on Saturday, Sept. 7.
Nebraska Lutheran
>> Nebraska Lutheran will take school pictures on Monday, Aug. 26.
>> There will be no classes at Nebraska Lutheran on Monday, Sept. 2 in observance of Labor Day.
York Public
>> The York Public Schools Back To School Celebration will be held at East Hill Park on Thursday, Aug. 22 starting at 5:15 p.m.
>> The York High School Marching Band will perform at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island on Wednesday, Aug. 28.
>> Come visit the Parent and Child Learning Center located in downtown York on Thursday, Aug. 29 from 5 – 7 p.m. Sixpence staff is hosting an open house so the community is able to come see the space and learn more about what it has to offer! The Parent and Child Learning Center is located at 520 N. Grant Ave. and is a perfect place for children to cool down on a hot summer afternoon or get out of the house on a cold winter day but still have somewhere warm to burn energy! OT Time is held in the space two times a month and is open to the community. The play space is designed for children and caregivers to engage, explore, and learn together. The space is aimed towards children ages 0-5. The center provides a parent information station that includes books, DVD’s, brochures and developmental wheels. An early childhood educator is also present to answer questions, offer information and support, or refer for additional resources. Lastly, upon request, the space provides a wellness center which includes weight and height checks, breastfeeding support from Certified Lactation Counselors, and up to date car seat information.
>> The York Booster Club will host a Hamburger Feed on Friday, Aug. 30 before the York vs. Alliance football game starting at 5 p.m.
>> York FFA members will be at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island Aug. 31 – Sept. 2.
>> There will be no classes at York Public Schools on Monday, Sept. 2 in observance of Labor Day.