Centennial
>> There will be no classes at Centennial on Thursday, March 12 and Friday, March 13.
>> There will be no classes at Centennial on Monday, March 16 due to Teacher In-Service.
>> Centennial will host a Blood Drive on Thursday, March 19.
>> Centennial will present the musical ‘High School Musical’ on Thursday, March 19 and Friday, March 20.
>> The 6th Grade Band will attend the Malcolm Music Festival on Friday, March 20.
Cross County
>> Cross County sophomore will attend a Career Day at Central Community College in Grand Island on Wednesday, March 11.
>> There will be no classes at Cross County on Thursday, March 12 and Friday, March 13 due to Spring Break.
>> The Cross County Speech Team will compete at the District Speech Meet at Thayer Central on Monday, March 16.
>> Cross County will hold their annual FFA Banquet at 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17.
>> Cross County students will participate in the Malcolm Junior High Music Contest on Thursday, March 19 and Friday, March 20.
>> The Cross County Speech Team will give a Public Speech Performance on Thursday, March 19 starting at 7 p.m.
>> The 2020 Cougar Jamboree will be held at Cross County School on Friday and Saturday, March 20 and 21. The basketball Jamboree is for everyone from 2nd through 12th grade!
>> Cross County students will compete in a High School Quiz Bowl on Saturday, March 21 starting at 9 a.m.
Exeter-Milligan
>> Exeter-Milligan students will compete at Action’s Day at Central Community College in Hastings on Wednesday, March 11.
>> There will be no classes at Exeter-Milligan on Thursday, March 12 or Friday, March 13.
>> The Exeter-Milligan Speech Team will compete at the District Speech Meet at Thayer Central on Monday, March 16.
>> Students in grades K-6 will present a concert on Tuesday, March 17 in Milligan.
>> The Exeter-Milligan High School Quiz Bowl Team will compete at David City on Saturday, March 21.
>> The Senior Music class will attend “Dear Evan Hansen” at the Orpheum in Omaha on Saturday, March 21.
Fillmore Central
>> Fillmore Central will not have classes Wednesday, March 11 – Friday, March 13 due to Winter Break.
>> The Fillmore Central Speech Team will compete at District Speech at Thayer Central on Monday, March 16.
>> Fillmore Central will host their annual FFA Labor Auction and Steak Feed on Saturday, March 21 starting at 5 p.m. at the high school gym.
Hampton
>> The Hampton Speech Team will compete at the District Speech Meet at Thayer Central on Monday, March 16.
>> Hampton students in grades 5-8 will present a band and choir concert on Thursday, March 19 at 7 p.m.
>> Hampton students will participate in the Malcolm Junior High Music Contest on Friday, March 20 and Saturday, March 21.
>> Hampton will host cheerleader tryouts on Friday, March 20 at 7 p.m. in the gym.
Heartland
>> Heartland students will compete at the Nebraska Wesleyan Quiz Bowl on Friday, March 13.
>> There will be no classes at Heartland on Friday, March 13.
>> Heartland FBLA students will play Bingo at the Nursing Home on Monday, March 16 at 6:30 p.m.
>> The Heartland sophomores will take their annual Crane Trip to Grand Island on Wednesday, March 18.
>> The Heartland National Honor Society will host a blood drive starting at 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 19.
>> Heartland students will participate in County Government Day in York on Friday, March 20.
>> The annual German Smorgasbord will be held Saturday, March 21. The meal will be served from 5-7:30 p.m. and the band concert will start at 7:45 p.m. Related to this is a request for volunteers to help make verenike on March 6, at 3 p.m., in the school cafeteria.
>> The Heartland Drama Department will present the drama ‘Clue’ on March 27 and 28 at 7 p.m. both nights. Based on the iconic 1985 Paramount movie which was inspired by the classic Hasbro boardgame, Clue is the comedy whodunit that will leave you in stitches as you try to figure out… WHO did it, WHERE and with WHAT. Tickets are available on brownpapertickets.com or by calling the school office.
High Plains
>> The High Plains FFA Chapter will host an American Red Cross Blood Drive on Wednesday, March 11.
>> There will be no classes at High Plains on Thursday, March 12 and Friday, March 13 due to Spring Break.
>> The Polk Community Scholarship Fundraiser will be held on Saturday, March 14.
>> The High Plains Photography Class will take a class trip on Monday, March 16.
>> The High Plains Speech Team will compete at the District Speech Meet in Clarkson on Tuesday, March 17.
McCool
>> McCool teachers will have a staff in-service meeting at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, March 11.
>> McCool will have a 10 a.m. late start on Wednesday, March 11.
>> There will be no classes at McCool on Thursday, March 12 and Friday, March 13 due to Spring Break.
>> The McCool Speech Team will have practice on Sunday, March 15 to prepare for the District Speech Meet.
>> McCool FBLA members will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, March 16.
>> The McCool Speech Team will compete at the District Speech Meet at Thayer Central on Monday, March 16.
>> McCool students will participate in County Government Day in York on Friday, March 20.
York
>> There will be no classes at York on Thursday, March 12 and Friday, March 13 and Monday, March 16 due to Spring Break.
>> The York Speech Team will compete at the District Speech Meet on Tuesday, March 17 at Minden High School.
>> York Middle School will present their annual YMS Musical on Thursday, March 19 and Friday, March 20 at the York High School Theater.
>> York Middle School Honor Band will perform on Saturday, March 21 at the York High School Theater.
>> Set up for the York Science Expo will be held on Monday, March 23 from 3:30 – 6 p.m. at the York City Auditorium.
>> The York Science Expo will be held on Tuesday, March 24. Presentations to science experts will take place from 6 – 6:30 p.m. and public viewing of the science expo projects will take place from 6:30 – 7:15 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.