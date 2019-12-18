Centennial
>> Centennial will have an early dismissal on Friday, Dec. 20, at 1:30 p.m., and classes will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 7.
>> Centennial Student Council will host a mobile blood drive on Thursday, Jan. 9 from 12 – 5 p.m.
>> The Centennial Board of Education will meet on Monday, Jan. 13 at 8 p.m.
Cross County
>> Cross County will dismiss for the holiday break on Friday, Dec. 20, at 1 p.m. Students will return on Monday, Jan. 6.
>> Cross County students will participate in the Doane Vocal Festival on Jan. 5 & 6.
>> Cross County FCCLA members will meet at 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9.
Exeter-Milligan
>> Classes at Exeter-Milligan will dismiss for Christmas Break on Friday, Dec. 20 at 2:20 p.m. School will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 7.
>> The Exeter-Milligan FCCLA STAR members will have a work day on Saturday, Jan. 11.
Fillmore Central
>> The Fillmore Central Elementary Music Concert will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 19 in the high school gym.
>> Classes at Fillmore Central will dismiss for the Christmas break on Friday, Dec. 20 at 1:05/1:20/1:35 p.m. Classes will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 7.
>> The Fillmore Central Speech Team will hold a Mock Meet on Saturday, Jan. 4.
>> The Fillmore Central FBLA will host a Middle School Dance in the gym on Friday, Jan. 10 from 7 – 10 p.m.
>> The Fillmore Central Speech Team will compete at Adams Central on Saturday, Jan. 11.
Hampton
>> The Hampton Junior High/High School Band and Choir Christmas Program will be held on Thursday, Dec. 19 starting at 7 p.m.
>> Hampton FFA members will hold a chapter meeting on Monday, Jan. 6 at 6:30 p.m.
Heartland
>> The Heartland 7th – 12th grade Holiday Concert will be performed on Thursday, Dec. 19 at 7:30 p.m.
>> Classes at Heartland will dismiss at noon on Friday, Dec. 20 for Christmas Break. Classes will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 7.
>> The Heartland School Board will meet on Monday, Jan. 13 at 7 p.m.
High Plains
>> Classes at High Plains will dismiss at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 19 and Friday, Dec. 20. School will resume on Monday, Jan. 6.
>> The High Plains Board of Education will meet on Monday, Jan. 13 at 5:30 p.m. in Polk.
McCool
>> McCool will hold a School Christmas Cook-Out on Friday, Dec. 20.
>> Classes at McCool will dismiss at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 20. Classes will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 7.
>> The McCool cheerleaders will hold a gift wrapping fundraiser on Saturday, Dec. 21 from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m.
>> The McCool Student Council will meet on Wednesday, Jan. 8 at 7:30 a.m.
>> McCool will hold Parents Night during the McCool vs. Meridian basketball games on Friday, Jan. 10.
