Centennial
>> The Centennial Back to School Night will be Monday, Aug. 12.
>> Centennial’s seventh grade student/parent orientation will be Monday, Aug. 12, at 6:15 a.m., and ninth grade student/parent orientation will follow at 8 p.m.
>> The Centennial Board of Education will meet at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 13.
>> The first day of classes at Centennial will be on Wednesday, Aug. 14 with classes dismissing at 1:30 p.m.
>> Centennial’s fall sports pre-season meeting will be Monday, Aug. 19, at 6:30 p.m., in the performing arts center.
>> Centennial School bus stops are as follows: Beech and Ella, 7:22 a.m.; Plum and Post, 7:25 a.m.; Elm and Alice, 7:32 a.m.; Pine and Maud, 7:34 a.m.; Pine and alley west of Rose, 7:35 a.m.
Cross County
>> Sixth grade and new student orientation will be held Monday, Aug. 12, at 6 p.m., at the Cross County School.
>> The Cross County Board of Education will meet at the media center on Monday, Aug. 12, at 6:50 p.m., for a public hearing on the proposed wellness policy. The regular meeting will follow at 7 p.m.
>> A back-to-school open house will be held Tuesday, Aug. 13, from 5:30-7 p.m. A free hamburger meal will be served. Students can find their classrooms and say hello to their teachers.
>> The laptop deployment night at Cross County School will be held Tuesday, Aug. 13, from 5:30-6:30 p.m., at the east gym for all students in seventh through 12th grade. Parents and students must be present to receive a laptop.
>> Cross County School will start classes on Thursday, Aug. 15, with a 1 p.m. dismissal.
>> The Cross County Cash for Camps fundraiser will be held Friday, Aug. 23, at 6:30 p.m. It will be immediately following sports scrimmages. The guest speaker will be V.J. Smith, author of the best-selling book, “The Richest Man in Town.” Tickets for a burger dinner, steak dinner or speaker only event can be purchased online at CougarsCashFor Camps.weebly.com. Auction items may be viewed at the site as well.
>> Wednesday, Aug. 28, will be picture day at Cross County Community School.
Exeter-Milligan
>> All Exeter-Milligan students new to the district or wishing to change their schedule can meet with Mrs. Kovanda from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 12.
>> Fall sports practices will begin at Exeter-Milligan on Monday, Aug. 12.
>> Exeter-Milligan will hold an open house on Monday, Aug. 12 from 5 – 7 p.m. Elementary students are encouraged to bring their school supplies during the open house.
>> The Exeter-Milligan Boosters will meet on Tuesday, Aug. 13 at 7 p.m. in the music room at the Milligan site. This meeting is open to all Exeter-Milligan parents and patrons.
>> The Exeter-Milligan Board of Education will meet at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 13 in Milligan.
>> The Grades 7 – 12 laptop roll-out will be done on the first day of school Wednesday, Aug. 14. Studens should bring completed laptop paperwork and the appropriate laptop deployment payment.
>> The first day of school at Exeter-Milligan will be on Wednesday, Aug. 14. Classes will dismiss at 2:20 p.m. that day.
>> Exeter-Milligan TeamMates will meet at 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 16.
Fillmore Central
>> Fillmore Central will hold their Elementary Open House on Monday, Aug. 12 from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m.
>> Fillmore Central will hold 9th Grade/New Student Laptop Checkout on Tuesday, Aug. 13 at 2 p.m.
>> Fillmore Central will hold their Middle School Pool Basho on Tuesday, Aug. 13 from 3 – 4:30 p.m. at the Fairmont Pool.
>> Fillmore Central will hold their Middle School Open House on Tuesday, Aug. 13 from 4:30 – 6 p.m. in Fairmont.
>> Fillmore Central will hold their first day of school on Wednesday, Aug. 14.
Hampton Lutheran
>> Join Hampton Lutheran School and the Leadership Center for the third annual Soaring with Eagles 5K and Family Mile Fun Run and Walk on Saturday, Aug. 31. Everyone is welcome. The event takes place at the Leadership Center in Aurora. Registration opens at 8 a.m., the 5K begins at 9 a.m., and the Family Mile Fun Run and Walk starts at 10 a.m. Early bird registration at a reduced fee is available before Aug. 23. Early bird registration payments can be sent to the Hampton Lutheran School office by Aug. 23. All proceeds raised will be used to support the students at HLS. Registration fees and forms are available online.
Heartland
>> Heartland will hold 7th Grade Orientation and Orientation for new students in grade 8-12 along with their parents on Thursday, Aug. 8 at 6 p.m.
>> Heartland will hold a Concussion Awareness and Sports Information meeting on Thursday, Aug. 8 at 7 p.m.
>> Fall sports practices will begin at Heartland on Monday, Aug. 12.
>> The Heartland Board of Education will meet on Monday, Aug. 12 at 8 p.m.
>> Heartland will hold their Elementary Open House at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 13.
>> The first day of classes at Heartland will be on Wednesday, Aug. 14.
>> Monday, Aug. 19 will be the start of Jr. High Football practice at Heartland.
High Plains
>> High Plains will hold a Middle School/High School Open House at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 12.
>> The High Plains School Board will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 12 at Clarks.
>> The first day of school at High Plains will be on Tuesday, Aug. 13 with classes dismissing at 1:30 p.m.
>> High Plains will hold a Back To School Celebration on Friday, Aug. 16 at Clarks.
McCool
>> The McCool Board of Education will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 12.
>> Fall sports practices will begin on Monday, Aug. 12 at McCool.
>> McCool will hold their K-12 Open House from 5:30 – 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 15.
>> The first day of classes at McCool will be on Friday, Aug. 16 with classes dismissing at 12:30 p.m.
Nebraska Lutheran
>> Nebraska Lutheran will hold Registration Day from 1 - 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 11 with Opening Services taking place at 4 p.m.
>> Classes will start at the Nebraska Evangelical Lutheran High School on Monday, Aug. 12.
York Public
>> The York High School Fall Sports Meeting for parents will take place on Sunday, Aug. 11 at 7 p.m. in the YHS Theater. The YHS Fine Arts (One Act, Speech and Musical) Meeting will be at 8 p.m. in the YHS Theater.
>> York Elementary School will hold their Open House on Wednesday, Aug. 14 from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.
>> York Middle School will be holding their Open House on Tuesday, Aug. 13 from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.
>> York High School will be holding their Open House on Tuesday, Aug. 13 at 7 p.m.