Centennial
>> The first day of classes at Centennial will be on Wednesday, Aug. 14 with classes dismissing at 1:30 p.m.
>> Centennial’s fall sports pre-season meeting will be Monday, Aug. 19, at 6:30 p.m., in the performing arts center.
>> Centennial students will attend the Youth Frontiers Courage Retreat on Wednesday, Aug. 21 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.
>> Centennial School’s health screenings will be Thursday, Aug. 22, for grades 1-4, 7 and 10.
>> Centennial School bus stops are as follows: Beech and Ella, 7:22 a.m.; Plum and Post, 7:25 a.m.; Elm and Alice, 7:32 a.m.; Pine and Maud, 7:34 a.m.; Pine and alley west of Rose, 7:35 a.m.
>> There will be no classes at Centennial on Monday, Sept. 2 in observance of Labor Day.
Cross County
>> Cross County School will start classes on Thursday, Aug. 15, with a 1 p.m. dismissal.
>> The Cross County Cash for Camps fundraiser will be held Friday, Aug. 23, at 6:30 p.m. It will be immediately following sports scrimmages. The guest speaker will be V.J. Smith, author of the best-selling book, “The Richest Man in Town.” Tickets for a burger dinner, steak dinner or speaker only event can be purchased online at CougarsCashFor Camps.weebly.com. Auction items may be viewed at the site as well.
>> Wednesday, Aug. 28, will be picture day at Cross County Community School.
>> There will be no classes at Cross County on Monday, Sept. 2 in observance of Labor Day.
Exeter-Milligan
>> The Exeter-Milligan Boosters will meet on Tuesday, Aug. 13 at 7 p.m. in the music room at the Milligan site. This meeting is open to all Exeter-Milligan parents and patrons.
>> The Exeter-Milligan Board of Education will meet at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 13 in Milligan.
>> The Grades 7 – 12 laptop roll-out will be done on the first day of school Wednesday, Aug. 14. Students should bring completed laptop paperwork and the appropriate laptop deployment payment.
>> The first day of school at Exeter-Milligan will be on Wednesday, Aug. 14. Classes will dismiss at 2:20 p.m. that day.
>> Exeter-Milligan TeamMates will meet at 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 16.
>> The Exeter-Milligan FCCLA Chapter will meet at 6:15 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 19.
>> School pictures will be taken at Exeter-Milligan on Tuesday, Aug. 20.
>> The Exeter-Milligan Marching Band will perform at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island on Monday, Aug. 26.
Fillmore Central
>> Fillmore Central will hold their first day of school on Wednesday, Aug. 14.
>> The Fillmore Central FBLA will hold their Kick-Off Meeting on Monday, Aug. 19 at 6:30 p.m.
>> The Fillmore Central Marching Band will perform at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island on Monday, Aug. 26.
>> Fillmore Central will hold an Academic Booster Club meeting on Monday, Aug. 26 at 6:30 p.m. in the High School Library.
>> The Fillmore Central FFA Chapter will hold their Kick-Off Meeting on Monday, Aug. 26 at 6:30 p.m.
>> A 5th Grade Band Parent Meeting will be held at Fillmore Central on Tuesday, Aug. 27 at 6 p.m.
>> Fillmore Central FFA members will be at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island Aug. 31 – Sept. 2.
>> There will be no classes at Fillmore Central on Monday, Sept. 2 in observance of Labor Day.
Hampton
>> The Hampton Booster Club Tournament will be at the Central City Golf Course on Saturday, Aug. 17. Please contact Jen Arndt if you wish to participate or donate.
>> The Hampton FFA Chapter will be at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island on Aug. 24 – Sept. 2.
>> Hampton High School will hold their Fall Pep Rally on Tuesday, Aug. 27. Food will be served at 6:30 p.m. and the Pep Rally will follow.
>> The Hampton Marching Band will perform at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island on Friday, Aug. 30.
>> There will be no classes at Hampton on Monday, Sept. 2 in observance of Labor Day.
>> The Hampton FFA Chapter will meet at 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 2.
Hampton Lutheran
>> Join Hampton Lutheran School and the Leadership Center for the third annual Soaring with Eagles 5K and Family Mile Fun Run and Walk on Saturday, Aug. 31. Everyone is welcome. The event takes place at the Leadership Center in Aurora. Registration opens at 8 a.m., the 5K begins at 9 a.m., and the Family Mile Fun Run and Walk starts at 10 a.m. Early bird registration at a reduced fee is available before Aug. 23. Early bird registration payments can be sent to the Hampton Lutheran School office by Aug. 23. All proceeds raised will be used to support the students at HLS. Registration fees and forms are available online.
Heartland
>> The first day of classes at Heartland will be on Wednesday, Aug. 14.
>> Monday, Aug. 19 will be the start of Jr. High Football and Volleyball practices at Heartland.
>> Heartland athletes will take team pictures on Wednesday, Aug. 21 at 3:30 p.m.
>> The Heartland FFA Chapter will compete in the State Dairy Foods Contest on Saturday, Aug. 24.
>> The Heartland FBLA Chapter will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 26.
>> Heartland FFA members will be at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island Aug. 30 – Sept. 2.
>> There will be no classes at Heartland on Monday, Sept. 2 in observance of Labor Day.
High Plains
>> High Plains will hold a Back To School Celebration on Friday, Aug. 16 at Clarks.
>> High Plains students will take school pictures on Wednesday, Aug. 21 in Clarks and on Thursday, Aug. 22 in Polk.
>> The High Plains Marching Band will perform at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island on Thursday, Aug. 29.
>> High Plains elementary students will take a school trip to the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island on Thursday, Aug. 29.
>> There will be no classes at High Plains on Monday, Sept. 2 in observance of Labor Day.
McCool
>> McCool will hold their K-12 Open House from 5:30 – 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 15.
>> The first day of classes at McCool will be on Friday, Aug. 16 with classes dismissing at 12:30 p.m.
>> McCool Cheerleaders will have Cheer Practice at 7 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 19.
>> The McCool FFA Chapter will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 19.
>> McCool 5th Graders will attend the Kindness Retreat on Tuesday, Aug. 20.
>> McCool will take school pictures on Wednesday, Aug. 21.
>> McCool 9th Graders will attend the Respect Retreat on Thursday, Aug. 22.
>> The McCool Football Soap Scrimmage game will be played on Friday, Aug. 23.
>> McCool Cheerleaders will have Cheer Practice at 7 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 26.
>> The McCool Choose HOPE Squad will meet on Monday, Aug. 26.
>> The McCool Marching Band will perform at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island on Wednesday, Aug. 28.
>> McCool FFA members will be at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island Aug. 30 – Sept. 2.
>> There will be no classes at McCool on Monday, Sept. 2 in observance of Labor Day.
>> There will be no classes at McCool on Tuesday, Sept. 3 due to Teacher-In Service.
Nebraska Lutheran
>> Classes will start at the Nebraska Evangelical Lutheran High School on Monday, Aug. 12.
York Public
>> York Elementary School will hold their Open House on Wednesday, Aug. 14 from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.
>> York Middle School will be holding their Open House on Tuesday, Aug. 13 from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.
>> York High School will be holding their Open House on Tuesday, Aug. 13 at 7 p.m.
>> The York High School Marching Band will perform at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island on Wednesday, Aug. 28.
>> The York Booster Club will host a Hamburger Feed on Friday, Aug. 30 before the York vs. Alliance football game starting at 5 p.m.
>> York FFA members will be at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island Aug. 31 – Sept. 2.
>> There will be no classes at York Public Schools on Monday, Sept. 2 in observance of Labor Day.