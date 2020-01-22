Centennial
>> Centennial students will attend District FCCLA in Seward on Jan. 24.
>> Centennial will hold their Winter Formal on Saturday, Jan. 25 from 8 p.m. – 12 a.m.
>> Centennial students will compete in the Geography Bee Finals on Wednesday, Jan. 29 in the auditorium from 2 – 3 p.m.
>> Centennial students will participate in the Heartland Junior High Honor Choir Clinic on Friday, Jan. 31.
>> Centennial will host their Youth Dance Camp on Friday, Jan. 31 from 3:30 – 7:30 p.m.
>> The Centennial Board of Education will meet at 8 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 10.
>> Centennial students will compete at NCDA Show Choir in Central City on Tuesday, Feb. 11.
Cross County
>> Cross County students will participate in the UNO BOCH Festival Jan. 24-26.
>> The Cross County Robotics team will compete at Axtell on Saturday, Jan. 25.
>> The Cross County Speech Team will compete at Columbus on Saturday, Jan. 25.
>> Cross County students will participate in the UNK Honor Choir/Band on Monday, Jan. 27.
>> There will be no classes at Cross County on Wednesday, Jan. 29 due to Teacher In-Service.
>> Cross County will hold a Blood Drive on Thursday, Jan. 30 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the west parking lot.
>> Cross County students will attend District FFA on Thursday, Jan. 30.
>> The Cross County Robotics Team will compete in Aurora on Saturday, Feb. 1.
>> Cross County students will participate in the Junior High CRC Vocal and Band Clinic on Monday, Feb. 3 at Hampton. At 5 p.m. the entire group will perform a concert.
>> Cross County students will participate in FCCLA Star at Exeter-Milligan on Tuesday, Feb. 4.
>> Cross County FCCLA will meet at 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6.
>> Cross County students will participate in the Hastings College Honor Choir Feb. 6 – 8.
>> The Cross County Robotics Team will compete at Omaha North on Saturday, Feb. 8.
>> The Cross County Robotics Team will compete at Aurora on Saturday, Feb. 8.
Exeter-Milligan
>> Exeter-Milligan will hold TeamMates Recognition Night on Thursday, Jan. 23 during the basketball games. All mentees, mentors and board members will be honored. There will also be a basket raffle to help raise funds for TeamMates.
>> Exeter-Milligan students will participate in UNL Winter Fest Jan. 24-26.
>> Exeter-Milligan students will participate in the Wayne State Honor Band on Saturday, Jan. 25.
>> The Exeter-Milligan Speech Team will compete at the MUDECAS Speech Meet on Saturday, Feb. 1.
>> Exeter-Milligan students will participate in the Junior High CRC Vocal and Band Clinic on Monday, Feb. 3 at Hampton. At 5 p.m. the entire group will perform a concert.
>> Exeter-Milligan students will participate in County Government Day on Monday, Feb. 3.
>> Exeter-Milligan students will participate in FCCLA Star District 4 Competitions on Tuesday, Feb. 4.
>> Exeter-Milligan students will attend the Striv Winter Summit in Fremont on Tuesday, Feb. 4.
>> Feb. 5 will be a STAR Snowday for Exeter-Milligan students.
>> FFA State Degree Interviews will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 5 at Exeter-Milligan.
>> The Exeter-Milligan Speech Team will compete at Aurora on Saturday, Feb. 8.
Fillmore Central
>> The Fillmore Central Speech Team will compete at Thayer Central on Saturday, Jan. 25.
>> The Fillmore Central Speech Team will compete at Lincoln Northeast on Saturday, Feb. 1.
>> Fillmore Central students will participate in County Government Day on Monday, Feb. 3.
>> Fillmore Central students will compete at FCCLA District STAR Competition on Monday, Feb. 3.
>> FFA State Degree Interviews will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 5 at Fillmore Central.
>> The Fillmore Central Speech Team will compete at Crete on Saturday, Feb. 8.
>> Fillmore Central will present a Speech Showcase on Sunday, Feb. 9 at the high school library.
>> The Fillmore Central School Board will meet at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 10.
Hampton
>> The Hampton Quiz Bowl Team will compete at Silver Lake on Thursday, Jan. 23.
>> The Hampton Speech Team will have a work day from 4 – 8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23.
>> The Hampton Robotics Team will compete at Axtell on Saturday, Jan. 25.
>> The Hampton Junior High Quiz Bowl Team will compete at Lawrence-Nelson on Wednesday, Jan. 29.
>> The Hampton Robotics Team will compete at Aurora on Saturday, Feb. 1.
>> The Hampton Speech Team will host a meet on Saturday, Feb. 1.
>> The Junior High CRC Vocal Clinic will be held on Monday, Feb. 3 at Hampton. At 5 p.m. the entire group will perform a concert consisting of four songs and some individual school will also perform.
>> The Hampton High School Quiz Bowl Team will compete in Hastings on Wednesday, Feb. 5.
>> The Hampton Junior High Quiz Bowl Team will compete in Hastings on Thursday, Feb. 6.
>> The Hampton Robotics Team will compete in Omaha on Saturday, Feb. 8.
>> The Hampton Speech Team will compete in Aurora on Saturday, Feb. 8.
>> The Hampton FFA Chapter will take part in the Aurora Home and Garden Show on Saturday, Feb. 9.
>> Hampton FFA members will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 10.
>> Hampton students will compete at the Bruning-Davenport Middle School Band Contest on Saturday, Feb. 22.
Heartland
>> Heartland students in Grades 5-8 will compete in a Geography Bee on Thursday, Jan. 23 at 3:30 p.m.
>> The Heartland Robotics Team will compete at the VEX Robotics Competition at Ravenna High School on Saturday, Jan. 25.
>> Heartland will host a Junior High Vocal Clinic and Concert on Friday, Jan. 31. The concert will be performed at 7 p.m.
>> Heartland students will compete in the VEX Robotics Competition on Saturday, Feb. 1 starting at 8 a.m.
>> FFA Proficiency and State Degree Interviews will be held at Heartland on Wednesday, Feb. 5.
High Plains
>> The High Plains Speech Team will compete at Columbus Scotus on Saturday, Jan. 25.
>> The High Plains Speech team will compete at Hampton on Saturday, Feb. 1.
>> High Plains students will participate in FFA State Degree Interviews at the Merrick County Fairgrounds on Wednesday, Feb. 5.
>> Classes at High Plains will dismiss at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 5 and Thursday, Feb. 6.
>> High Plains will hold Parent/Teacher Conferences on Thursday, Feb. 6 from 2 – 8 p.m.
>> High Plains will hold Parent/Teacher Conferences at the Clarks site on Friday, Feb. 7.
>> There will be no classes for High Plains students in grades Pre-K – 6 at the Clarks site on Friday, Feb. 7.
>> The High Plains Speech Team will compete at Aurora on Saturday, Feb. 8.
McCool
>> McCool FBLA members will take a field trip to Hudl in Lincoln on Friday, Jan. 24.
>> The McCool Speech Team will compete in Hampton on Saturday, Feb. 1.
>> McCool students will participate in the Junior High CRC Vocal and Band Clinic on Monday, Feb. 3 at Hampton. At 5 p.m. the entire group will perform a concert.
>> McCool FFA members will meet on Monday, Feb. 3 at 6:30 p.m.
>> The McCool Student Council will meet at 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 5.
>> Classes at McCool will dismiss at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 5.
>> McCool students will participate in FFA State Degree Interviews at Milford on Wednesday, Feb. 5.
>> McCool will hold Parent/Teacher Conferences on Wednesday, Feb. 5 from 1 – 8 p.m.
>> The McCool Speech Team will compete in Aurora on Saturday, Feb. 8.
York
>> The York Speech Team will compete at Lincoln Southwest on Saturday, Jan. 25.
>> York students will participate in the UNK Honor Band/Choir on Monday, Jan. 27.
>> The York Speech Team will compete at Lincoln Northeast on Saturday, Feb. 1.
>> The York Speech Team will compete in Aurora on Saturday, Feb. 8.
