Weather Alert

...LIGHT SNOW CREATING HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS... AT 400 PM CST...NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED THE INTENSITY OF THE LIGHT SNOW WAS INCREASING. PORTIONS OF INTERSTATE 80 BETWEEN KEARNEY AND YORK WERE AFFECTED...AS WELL AS HIGHWAY 281 BETWEEN HASTINGS AND GRAND ISLAND...AND HIGHWAY 6 BETWEEN HOLDREGE AND GENEVA. LAW ENFORCEMENT INDICATED THAT SLIDE OFFS AND TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS WERE INCREASING AS ROADS WERE BECOMING SLICK. THOSE TRAVELING OR COMMUTING SHOULD EXPECT SLIPPERY ROADS AND ALLOW EXTRA TIME TO REACH THEIR DESTINATION. SNOWFALL ACCUMULATIONS SHOULD BE AROUND 1 INCH OR LESS...BUT IT DOES NOT TAKE MUCH TO MAKE TRAVEL DANGEROUS. THE SNOW WILL COME TO AN END THIS EVENING.