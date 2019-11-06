Centennial
>> Centennial students will participate in FFA District Livestock Judging on Wednesday, Nov. 6 at York.
>> Centennial students will compete in a Junior High Quiz Bowl on Wednesday, Nov. 6 in Seward.
>> Centennial students will attend the Concordia Musical Arts Day on Friday, Nov. 8.
>> The Centennial One Act Team will compete in York on Saturday, Nov. 9.
>> The Centennial FFA Fall Harvest Dinner will be held on Sunday, Nov. 10.
>> Centennial will present a Veterans Day Program on Monday, Nov. 11 at 10 a.m.
>> The Centennial Board of Education will meet at 8 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 11.
>> Centennial will have a two hour late start on Friday, Nov. 11 due to Teacher Inservice.
>> Centennial students will attend National FCCLA Fall Conference Nov. 15 – 17.
Cross County
>> Classes at Cross County will dismiss at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 6.
>> The Cross County One Act Team will compete at Loup City on Friday, Nov. 8.
>> A “Night With The Cougars” will be held Friday, Nov. 8, from 5 p.m. until midnight in the Cross County gym. All boys, grades 2-8, who have or will participate in the Cross County boys’ basketball youth program are invited. The Cross County High School coaching staff and players will be the hosts.
>> Cross County will host a Community Veterans Day Program on Monday, Nov. 11 at 10 a.m.
>> Cross County students will attend UNL Math Day on Thursday, Nov. 14 in Lincoln.
>> Cross County students will participate in STEAM Day on Friday, Nov. 15.
>> Cross County will hold a Middle School Dance on Friday, Nov. 15 from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.
Exeter-Milligan
>> Exeter-Milligan students will compete in a Junior High and 9th Grade Quiz Bowl on Wednesday, Nov. 6.
>> Exeter-Milligan FFA members will compete at District 5 Livestock Judging on Wednesday, Nov. 6.
>> Exeter-Milligan students will attend the Concordia Musical Arts Day on Friday, Nov. 8.
>> Makerspace will be held in Milligan on Monday, Nov. 11.
>> Exeter-Milligan will host a Veterans Day Program on Monday, Nov. 11 starting at 10 a.m.
>> The Exeter-Milligan FFA Chapter will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 11.
>> The Exeter-Milligan Board of Education will meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 12.
>> Exeter-Milligan students will attend UNL Math Day on Thursday, Nov. 14 in Lincoln.
Fillmore Central
>> Classes at Fillmore Central will dismiss at 1:05/1:20/1:35 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 6 due to a Teacher Workday.
>> Fillmore Central FBLA members will participate in the Geneva Chamber China Luncheon at the Fillmore County Fairgrounds in Geneva on Saturday, Nov. 9.
>> The Fillmore Central Middle School Book Fair will be held on Monday, Nov. 11 until Saturday, Nov. 16 from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. each day.
>> The Fillmore Central Board of Education will meet at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 11.
>> Fillmore Central FBLA Money Smart will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 14.
>> Fillmore Central students will participate in the FCCLA Cluster at Wilber-Clatonia Nov. 15 – 17.
Hampton
>> Hampton Junior High students will compete in a Quiz Bowl in Seward on Wednesday, Nov. 6.
>> Hampton FFA members will compete at District Livestock Judging on Wednesday, Nov. 13
>> The Hampton One Act Play Production team will compete at Scotia on Wednesday, Nov. 13.
>> Hampton students will participate in All-State Band and Choir Nov. 14-16.
Heartland
>> Heartland will hold D.A.R.E. Graduation on Thursday, Nov. 7 at 7 p.m.
>> Heartland will host a Veterans Day Program on Monday, Nov. 11 at 9 a.m. in the theater.
>> The Heartland School Board will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 11.
>> Heartland students will compete in FFA District Livestock Judging on Wednesday, Nov. 12.
>> Heartland students will attend UNL Math Day on Thursday, Nov. 14 in Lincoln.
>> The Heartland National Honor Society will host a blood drive on Friday, Nov. 15.
High Plains
>> Classes at High Plains will dismiss at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 6.
>> The High Plains One Act Play Production team will give a public performance on Sunday, Nov. 10.
>> High Plains will host a Veteran Day Program on Monday, Nov. 11 and will attend the Veterans Day Parade at 2 p.m.
>> The High Plains Board of Education will meet on Monday, Nov. 11 at Clarks.
>> High Plains FFA members will compete at District Livestock Judging on Wednesday, Nov. 13.
McCool
>> McCool FFA member will compete at District Livestock Judging in York on Wednesday, Nov. 6.
>> McCool students will compete at the Junior High Quiz Bowl in Seward on Wednesday, Nov. 6.
>> McCool students will present a One Act/Talent Show on Thursday, Nov. 7.
>> The McCool One Act Team will compete at York on Saturday, Nov. 9.
St. Paul Lutheran
>> The St. Paul School fall bazaar will be held Sunday, Nov. 17, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. It will be at the school gym. There will be many craft booths with home-based businesses as well. Soup and cinnamon rolls will be served. Freewill donations will be accepted with proceeds benefiting school projects. This is sponsored by the St. Paul Parents Association.
York
>> York FFA members will compete in District Livestock Judging on Wednesday, Nov. 6.
>> York Public Schools will host A Salute to Veterans on Friday, Nov. 8 at 10 a.m. at the York High School Theate. Guest presenter will be Chad Schroetlin who is currently on active duty for the Nebraska National Guard and a Veteran Purple Heart Recipient and was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal.
>> The York One Act team will host the York Invite on Saturday, Nov. 9 in the YHS theater.
>> The York FFA Chapter will hold their Harvest Moon banquet on Sunday, Nov. 10 at the Holthus Convention Center in York.
>> The York Mock Trial team will compete in Lincoln on Tuesday, Nov. 12.
>> The York One Act Play Production team will compete at Kearney on Saturday, Nov. 16.
