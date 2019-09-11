Centennial
>> Centennial will celebrate Homecoming Week Sept. 9 – 13.
>> The Centennial Board of Education will meet Monday, Sept. 9, at 8 p.m.
>> Centennial FFA members to attend Husker Harvest Days in Grand Island on Wednesday, Sept. 11.
>> The Lions Club will hold their Burger Bash on Friday, Sept. 13 before the Centennial vs. Battle Creek football game. Serving will take place from 6 – 6:30 p.m.
>> Centennial students will participate in the FCCLA Fall Leadership Conference in Kearney on Monday, Sept. 16.
>> Classes at Centennial will dismiss at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 25.
>> Parent/Teacher Conferences will be held at Centennial on Wednesday, Sept. 25 from 4-8:30 p.m.
>> Centennial will have a two hour late start on Friday, Sept. 27 due to Teacher Inservice.
>> Centennial will host a FFA Farm Safety Day on Friday, Sept. 27.
Cross County
>> Cross County FFA members will attend Husker Harvest Days in Grand Island on Wednesday, Sept. 11.
>> Cross County Schools will hold an Ag Safety Day on Friday, Sept. 13 from 12 – 6 p.m. Students will get to participate in demonstrations and hands-on activities and there will be mums for sale at the event. Sponsored by the Cross County FFA.
>> Cross County students will attend the FCCLA Fall Leadership Conference in Kearney on Monday, Sept. 16.
>> Classes at Cross County will dismiss at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 25.
>> Parent/Teacher Conferences will be held at Cross County on Wednesday, Sept. 25 from 4-8 p.m. and on Thursday, Sept. 25 from 4 – 8 p.m. A Scholastic Book Fair will be available in the library during the conferences.
>> There will be no classes at Cross County on Friday, Sept. 27.
Exeter-Milligan
>> Exeter-Milligan FFA members will attend Husker Harvest Days in Grand Island on Wednesday, Sept. 11.
>> The Exeter-Milligan Board of Education will meet at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 11.
>> Exeter-Milligan will celebrate Homecoming Week Sept. 16 – 20. Dress Up Days are as follows: Monday: Twin Day; Tuesday: Decades Day; Wednesday: Character Day; Thursday: Nerd Day; Friday: Spirit Day. A Pep Rally will be held on Friday, Sept. 20 in downtown Exeter at 1:30 p.m. with the Homecoming Coronation following the Exeter-Milligan/Friend vs. Thayer Central football game. The Homecoming Dance will follow the Coronation and last until midnight.
>> The Exeter-Milligan Booster Club will host a Tailgate on Friday, Sept. 20 during the Homecoming football game.
>> Exeter-Milligan students will participate in a Literature Bowl on Wednesday, Sept. 18.
>> Exeter-Milligan students will attend the Cornerstone Bank Careers in Agriculture Day in York on Wednesday, Sept. 25.
>> The Exeter-Milligan FCCLA will meet at 6:15 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 26.
>> Exeter-Milligan will hold Outdoor Education Day for 2nd graders and Bio II class members on Friday, Sept. 27.
>> The Exeter-Milligan FFA Chapter will meet at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 27.
Fillmore Central
>> Fillmore Central will take school pictures on Wednesday, Sept. 11.
>> Fillmore Central FCCLA members will attend a Fall Leadership Workshop on Sunday, Sept. 15 and Monday, Sept. 16 in Kearney.
>> The Fillmore Central Board of Education will meet at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 16.
>> Fillmore Central will celebrate Homecoming Week Sept. 16 – 20. The Homecoming Parade will start at 2:45 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 20 followed by the Pep Rally. From 5 – 7 p.m. a Hamburger Feed will be held at the high school north parking lot. Homecoming Coronation will take place following the Fillmore Central vs. Minden football game.
>> Fillmore Central students will attend the FBLA Fall Leadership Conference in Kearney on Tuesday, Sept. 24.
>> Fillmore Central students will attend the SNC Sportsmanship Summit at McCool on Wednesday, Sept. 25.
Hampton
>> Hampton High School students will compete in a Quiz Bowl in Seward on Wednesday, Sept. 18.
>> Hampton High School will host Grounds for Growing on Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 10 a.m.
Heartland
>> Heartland FFA members will attend Husker Harvest Days in Grand Island on Wednesday, Sept. 11.
>> Heartland 4th graders will participate in Heritage Day at Henderson Mennonite Heritage Park on Saturday, Sept. 14.
>> Parent/Teacher conferences at Heartland will be held on the evenings of Monday, Sept. 23 and Monday, Sept. 30 from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Parents of elementary students are able to schedule conferences from 4:30 - 8:30 p.m., both evenings. Starting Sept. 7, parents of elementary students can pick which available time works best in their schedule using the website at heartlandschools.org. High school conferences run from 4:30 - 8:30 p.m., both evenings on a walk in basis. No appointments are necessary for high school.
>> Heartland students will attend the FBLA Fall Leadership Conference in Kearney on Tuesday, Sept. 24.
>> Heartland students will attend the Cornerstone Bank Careers in Agriculture Day in York on Wednesday, Sept. 25.
High Plains
>> Classes at High Plains will dismiss at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 11.
>> High Plains will hold Parent/Teacher Conference on Wednesday, Sept. 11 from 2 – 8 p.m.
>> High Plains seniors will take their Senior Class Photo on Tuesday, Sept. 24.
>> High Plains students will attend the Careers in Agriculture event in York on Wednesday, Sept. 25.
>> High Plains students will attend the FFA EDGE Leadership Conference on Wednesday, Sept. 25.
>> Classes at High Plains will dismiss at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 25.
McCool
>> McCool FFA members will attend Husker Harvest Days in Grand Island on Wednesday, Sept. 11.
>> McCool will celebrate Homecoming Week Sept. 16 – 20.
>> McCool seniors will attend a Career Fair in Deshler on Wednesday, Sept. 18.
>> The McCool Marching Band will march at Mustang Roundup on Saturday, Sept. 21.
>> McCool FBLA members will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 23.
>> McCool students will attend the FBLA Fall Leadership Conference in Kearney on Tuesday, Sept. 27.
>> The McCool Student Council will host a Big Brother/Big Sister event on Tuesday, Sept. 27.
>> McCool will have a 10 a.m. late start on Wednesday, Sept. 25 due to Teacher Inservice.
>> McCool students will attend the Careers in Agriculture event in York on Wednesday, Sept. 25.
>> McCool FFA members will have Land Judging practice on Saturday, Sept. 29 from 4 – 6 p.m. and on Sunday, Sept. 30 from 6 – 7 p.m.
Nebraska Lutheran
>> Nebraska Lutheran will celebrate Homecoming Week Sept. 23-27.
York Public
>> York will celebrate Homecoming Week Sept. 16 – 21.
>> The York Homecoming Spirit March will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 18 starting at 2:45 p.m. beginning on 9th and Lincoln, it will then head south on Lincoln and turn west on 5th Street and end with a brief pep rally at the Kilgore Memorial Library parking lot.
>> The York Homecoming Pep Rally and Bonfire will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 8 p.m. in the YHS East parking lot.
>> The YPS Foundation and Henderson State Bank will be hosting a Hamburger Feed on Friday, Sept. 20 from 5 – 7 p.m. before the York vs. Skutt football game. They will be serving hamburger, pork loin and hot dog meals.
>> York Homecoming coronation will take place on Friday, Sept. 20 during halftime of the York vs. Omaha Skutt football game.
>> The York Homecoming Dance will be held on Saturday, Sept. 21 at the YHS Indoor Tennis Court area from 8:30 – 11 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.