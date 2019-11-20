Centennial
>> Centennial students will participate in the All-State Music competition Nov. 21-23.
>> There will be no classes at Centennial Nov. 27-29 due to Thanksgiving vacation.
>> The Centennial School grades 9-12 winter sports parent meeting will be held Monday, Dec. 2, at 6:30 p.m., and the Booster Club meeting will be held immediately after.
>> Centennial will be hosting District one-act competition on Wednesday, Dec. 4, and there will be no school for students that day.
>> The Centennial preschool, K-2 and 3-6 programs will be Friday, Dec. 6, starting at 6 p.m.
>> The Centennial Board of Education meeting will be Monday, Dec. 9, at 8 p.m.
Cross County
>> The Cross County One-Act team will compete at the Crossroads Conference One-Act Competition on Wednesday, Nov. 20.
>> Cross County students will participate in the All-State Music competition Nov. 21-22.
>> Cross County will host a Robotics Tournament on Saturday, Nov. 23.
>> The Cross County One-Act Team will give a community performance at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 25.
>> The Cross County One-Act Team will compete at Lincoln High on Tuesday, Nov. 26.
>> Classes at Cross County will dismiss at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27 for Thanksgiving vacation. There will be no classes Nov. 28-29.
Exeter-Milligan
>> The One-Act Team will compete at Crossroads Conference One-Acts in Shickley on Wednesday, Nov. 20.
>> Exeter-Milligan students will compete at All-State Band/Choir Competition Nov. 21-23.
>> Classes at Exeter-Milligan will dismiss at 2:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 26 for Thanksgiving vacation. There will be no classes Nov. 27-29.
>> Exeter-Milligan will present their K-6 Grade Winter Concert on Tuesday, Dec. 3.
>> The Exeter-Milligan One-Act Play Production Team will compete at Districts in Shickley on Tuesday, Dec. 3.
>> The Exeter-Milligan Speech Team will hold a workday on Saturday, Dec. 7.
Fillmore Central
>> Fillmore Central students will compete at the All-State Band competition Nov. 21-23.
>> There will be no classes at Fillmore Central Nov. 27 – 29 due to Thanksgiving vacation.
>> Fillmore Central FCCLA members will hold their Christmas Party on Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 6:30 p.m.
>> Classes at Fillmore Central will dismiss at 1:05/1:20/1:35 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 4 due to a Teacher Work Day.
>> The Fillmore Central One-Act Production Team will compete at the District One-Act Contest at Centennial on Wednesday, Dec. 4.
Hampton
>> Boys Youth Basketball for grades 3-6 will practice on Thursday, Nov. 21 from 6:15 – 7:30 p.m.
>> The Hampton Robotics team will compete at the Robotics Tournament at Cross County on Saturday, Nov. 23.
>> Boys Youth Basketball for grades 3-6 will practice on Monday, Nov. 25 from 6:15 – 7:30 p.m.
>> Hampton will hold their annual Tip-Off Supper on Monday, Dec. 2. Soup will be served starting at 6 p.m. with the pep rally to follow.
>> Boys Youth Basketball for grades 3-6 will practice on Monday, Dec. 2 from 6:15 – 7:30 p.m.
>> The Hampton FFA chapter will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 2.
>> The Hampton One-Act Play Production team will compete at Districts in Shickley on Tuesday, Dec. 3.
>> The Hampton Robotics Team will host a tournament on Saturday, Dec. 7 in the South Gym.
Heartland
>> Heartland students will compete at a VEX Robotics Competition at Cross County on Saturday, Nov. 23.
>> Heartland students will present their Fall Band Concert on Tuesday, Nov. 26 at 7:30 p.m.
>> There will be no classes at Heartland Nov. 27-29 due to Thanksgiving vacation.
>> Heartland FBLA members will go Can Caroling on Monday, Dec. 2 starting at 6:30 p.m.
>> The Heartland One-Act Play Production Team will compete at Districts at Cross County on Wednesday, Dec. 4.
>> The Heartland K-6 Grade Vocal Concert will be held on Thursday, Dec. 5 at 2:30 p.m. and again at 7 p.m.
>> The Heartland Robotics Team will compete at the VEX Robotics Competition at Hampton on Saturday, Dec. 7.
>> The Heartland One-Act Play Production Team will give a public performance on Saturday, Dec. 7 starting at 7:30 p.m.
High Plains
>> The High Plains One-Act Team will compete in the Crossroads Conference One-Act Play competition at Cross County on Wednesday, Nov. 20.
>> High Plains will hold National Honor Society Induction on Thursday, Nov. 21.
>> A National Honor Society Dance will be held at High Plains on Friday, Nov. 22.
>> High Plains students will participate in County Government Day on Monday, Nov. 25.
>> The High Plains One-Act Team will give a public performance on Tuesday, Nov. 26 at 2 p.m.
>> There will be no classes at High Plains on Nov. 27 – 29 due to Thanksgiving vacation.
>> High Plains will hold a Middle School Dance on Friday, Dec. 6.
McCool
>> The McCool One-Act Team will compete at Crossroads Conference One-Acts in Shickley on Wednesday, Nov. 20.
>> McCool FFA members will compete at the York College LDE Contest in York on Thursday, Nov. 21.
>> The McCool One-Act Team will compete at Lincoln High on Tuesday, Nov. 26.
>> Classes at McCool will dismiss at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27. There will be no classes Nov. 28-29 due to Thanksgiving vacation.
>> The McCool K-6 Grade Christmas Concert will be presented on Monday, Dec. 2 starting at 6:30 p.m.
>> The McCool One-Act Play Production Team will compete at Districts at Cross County on Wednesday, Dec. 4.
>> The McCool Little Rowdies will practice from 8 – 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7 and will then give a performance at during the varsity basketball games that same night.
Nebraska Lutheran
>> The Nebraska Lutheran One-Act Team will compete at the Crossroads Conference One-Act Competition in Shickley on Wednesday, Nov. 20.
>> There will be no classes at Nebraska Lutheran Nov. 27-29 for Thanksgiving vacation.
>> Nebraska Lutheran will present their Christmas Concert/One-Act Play Production on Sunday, Dec. 8 starting at 4 p.m.
York
>> York students will compete at All-State Honor Band/Choir on Nov. 21 – 23.
>> The York One-Act Play Production Team will compete at Hartington/Newcastle on Saturday, Nov. 23.
>> The York One-Act Play Production Team will compete at the Central Conference One-Act Competition on Tuesday, Nov. 26 in Crete.
>> The York High School Band Soup Supper will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 3 from 5 – 7 p.m.
>> York will host District One-Acts on Friday, Dec. 6.
>> The York High School Madrigal Dinner will be held on Saturday, Dec. 7 starting at 6 p.m. and on Sunday, Dec. 8 at 6 p.m.
>> The York Mock Trial Team will compete in Lincoln on Monday, Dec. 9.
