Centennial
>> Centennial will take school pictures on Thursday, Sept. 5.
>> EducationQuest will give a presentation to Centennial seniors on Thursday, Sept. 5 at 10 a.m.
>> The Centennial Marching Band will march in the Yorkfest Parade on Saturday, Sept. 7 starting at 10 a.m.
>> Centennial will hold a Junior/Senior Counselor/Parent meeting on Monday, Sept. 9 at 6:30 p.m. in the auditorium.
>> Centennial will celebrate Homecoming Week Sept. 9 – 13.
>> The Centennial Board of Education will meet Monday, Sept. 9, at 8 p.m.
>> Centennial FFA members to attend Husker Harvest Days in Grand Island on Wednesday, Sept. 11.
>> The Lions Club will hold their Burger Bash on Friday, Sept. 13 before the Centennial vs. Battle Creek football game. Serving will take place from 6 – 6:30 p.m.
>> Centennial students will participate in the FCCLA Fall Leadership Conference in Kearney on Monday, Sept. 16.
Cross County
>> Cross County will present a Financial Aid program on Thursday, Sept. 5 at 1:05 p.m.
>> The Cross County Marching Band will march in the Yorkfest Parade on Saturday, Sept. 7.
>> The Cross County FFA Alumni and Supporters will have a kickoff meeting on Monday, Sept. 9 at 7 p.m. in the school Ag Room. All current members as well as those interested in joining are encouraged to attend.
>> Cross County FFA members will attend Husker Harvest Days in Grand Island on Wednesday, Sept. 11.
>> Cross County students will attend the FCCLA Fall Leadership Conference in Kearney on Monday, Sept. 16.
Exeter-Milligan
>> Exeter-Milligan students will attend the EDGE Leadership AgEd Conference on Friday, Sept. 6.
>> Makerspace will be held in Exeter on Monday, Sept. 9.
>> Makerspace will be held in Milligan on Tuesday, Sept. 10.
>> Exeter-Milligan FFA members will attend Husker Harvest Days in Grand Island on Wednesday, Sept. 11.
>> The Exeter-Milligan Board of Education will meet at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 11.
>> Exeter-Milligan students will participate in a Literature Bowl on Wednesday, Sept. 18.
Fillmore Central
>> Classes at Fillmore Central will dismiss at 1:05/1:20/1:35 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 4 due to a Teacher Workday.
>> Fillmore Central will celebrate Homecoming Week Sept. 3 – 6.
>> Fillmore Central will take school pictures on Wednesday, Sept. 11.
>> Fillmore Central FCCLA members will attend a Fall Leadership Workshop on Sunday, Sept. 15 and Monday, Sept. 16 in Kearney.
>> The Fillmore Central Board of Education will meet at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 16.
Hampton
>> Hampton High School students will compete in a Quiz Bowl in Seward on Wednesday, Sept. 18.
Heartland
>> The Heartland Marching Band will march in the Yorkfest Parade in York on Saturday, Sept. 7.
>> The Heartland School Board will meet on Monday, Sept. 9 at 8 p.m.
>> Heartland FFA members will attend Husker Harvest Days in Grand Island on Wednesday, Sept. 11.
>> Heartland 4th graders will participate in Heritage Day at Henderson Mennonite Heritage Park on Saturday, Sept. 14.
High Plains
>> High Plains students will participate in Aurora Coop FFA Day on Wednesday, Sept. 4.
>> The High Plains School Board will meet on Monday, Sept. 9 at 7 p.m. in Clarks.
>> High Plains FFA members will attend Husker Harvest Days in Grand Island on Tuesday, Sept. 10.
>> Classes at High Plains will dismiss at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 11.
>> High Plains will hold Parent/Teacher Conference on Wednesday, Sept. 11 from 2 – 8 p.m.
>> High Plains students will attend the Careers in Agriculture event in York on Wednesday, Sept. 25.
>> High Plains students will attend the FFA EDGE Leadership Conference on Wednesday, Sept. 25.
>> Classes at High Plains will dismiss at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 25.
McCool
>> The McCool Student Council will meet at 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 4.
>> McCool FFA officers will meet during lunch on Thursday, Sept. 5.
>> The McCool Marching Band will march in the Yorkfest Parade in York on Saturday, Sept. 7.
>> McCool FFA members will meet at 7 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 9.
>> The McCool HOPE Squad will meet during lunch on Monday, Sept. 9.
>> The McCool Board of Education will meet in Monday, Sept. 9 at 7 p.m.
>> McCool FFA members will attend Husker Harvest Days in Grand Island on Wednesday, Sept. 11.
>> McCool will celebrate Homecoming Week Sept. 16 – 20.
>> McCool seniors will attend a Career Fair in Deshler on Wednesday, Sept. 18.
Nebraska Lutheran
>> Nebraska Lutheran will celebrate Homecoming Week Sept. 23-27.
York Public
>> The York High School Marching Band will march in Yorkfest on Saturday, Sept. 7.
>> York will celebrate Homecoming Week Sept. 16 – 21.
>> The York Homecoming Dance will be held on Saturday, Sept. 21 at the YHS Cornerstone Wrestling Activity Center from 8:30 – 11 p.m.
