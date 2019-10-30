Centennial
>> Centennial FFA members will attend the National FFA Convention Oct. 30 – Nov. 2.
>> Centennial students will participate in Seward County Government day on Wednesday, Oct. 30.
>> The Centennial Junior High and High School Fall Music Concert will be held on Monday, Nov. 4 starting at 7 p.m.
>> The Centennial One Act Team will give a public performance on Tuesday, Nov. 5.
>> Centennial students will participate in FFA District Livestock Judging on Wednesday, Nov. 6 at York.
>> Centennial students will compete in a Junior High Quiz Bowl on Wednesday, Nov. 6 in Seward.
>> Centennial students will attend the Concordia Musical Arts Day on Friday, Nov. 8.
>> The Centennial One Act Team will compete in York on Saturday, Nov. 9.
>> The Centennial FFA Fall Harvest Dinner will be held on Sunday, Nov. 10.
>> Centennial will present a Veterans Day Program on Monday, Nov. 11 at 10 a.m.
>> The Centennial Board of Education will meet at 8 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 11.
>> Centennial will have a two hour late start on Friday, Nov. 15 due to Teacher Inservice.
>> Centennial students will attend National FCCLA Fall Conference Nov. 15 – 17.
Cross County
>> Cross County FFA members will attend the National FFA Convention Oct. 30 – Nov. 2.
>> There will be no classes at Cross County on Friday, Nov. 1 due to Fall Break.
>> Classes at Cross County will dismiss at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 6.
>> The Cross County One Act Team will compete at Loup City on Friday, Nov. 8.
>> A Night With the Cougars Junior High and Youth Basketball Kickoff Party will be held on Friday, Nov. 8 from 5 p.m. until Midnight at the Cross County Gyms. All boys in grades 2 – 8 who plan on participating in the Cross County boys basketball youth program are invited to attend.
>> Cross County will host a Community Veterans Day Program on Monday, Nov. 11 at 10 a.m.
>> Cross County students will attend UNL Math Day on Thursday, Nov. 14 in Lincoln.
>> Cross County students will participate in STEAM Day on Friday, Nov. 15.
>> Cross County will hold a Middle School Dance on Friday, Nov. 15 from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.
Exeter-Milligan
>> Exeter-Milligan FFA members will attend the National FFA Convention Oct. 30 – Nov. 2.
>> Exeter-Milligan K-6 students will have eye and ear checks on Thursday, Oct. 31 starting at 8:30 p.m.
>> Classes at Exeter-Milligan will dismiss at 2:20 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.
>> There will be no classes at Exeter-Milligan on Friday, Nov. 1.
>> Exeter-Milligan will present their One-Act Play/FCCLA Dessert Luncheon on Sunday, Nov. 3.
>> The Exeter-Milligan One Act Team will participate in the Small High School One-Act Festival at York College on Monday, Nov. 4.
>> Exeter-Milligan students will compete in a Junior High and 9th Grade Quiz Bowl on Wednesday, Nov. 6.
>> Exeter-Milligan FFA members will compete at District 5 Livestock Judging on Wednesday, Nov. 6.
>> Exeter-Milligan students will attend the Concordia Musical Arts Day on Friday, Nov. 8.
>> Makerspace will be held in Milligan on Monday, Nov. 11.
>> Exeter-Milligan will host a Veterans Day Program on Monday, Nov. 11 starting at 10 a.m.
>> The Exeter-Milligan FFA Chapter will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 11.
>> The Exeter-Milligan Board of Education will meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 12.
>> Exeter-Milligan students will attend UNL Math Day on Thursday, Nov. 14 in Lincoln.
Fillmore Central
>> Fillmore Central FFA members will attend the National FFA Convention Oct. 30 – Nov. 2.
>> Fillmore Central FBLA will participate in Square on the Square Thursday, Oct. 31 from 3:45 – 5:30 p.m.
>> Opening Night for Fillmore Central’s L Street/Choir/One-Act will be held on Friday, Nov. 1.
>> The Fillmore Central Academic Booster Club will meet on Monday, Nov. 4 at 6:30 p.m. in the high school library.
>> Classes at Fillmore Central will dismiss at 1:05/1:20/1:35 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 6 due to a Teacher Workday.
>> Fillmore Central FBLA members will participate in the Geneva Chamber China Luncheon at the Fillmore County Fairgrounds in Geneva on Saturday, Nov. 9.
>> The Fillmore Central Middle School Book Fair will be held on Monday, Nov. 11 until Saturday, Nov. 16 from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. each day.
>> The Fillmore Central Board of Education will meet at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 11.
>> Fillmore Central FBLA Money Smart will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 14.
>> Fillmore Central students will participate in the FCCLA Cluster at Wilber-Clatonia Nov. 15 – 17.
Hampton
>> Hampton FFA members will attend the National FFA Convention Oct. 30 – Nov. 2.
>> The Hampton One Act Team will participate in the Small High School One-Act Festival at York College on Monday, Nov. 4.
>> Hampton FFA members will hold a chapter meeting on Monday, Nov. 4.
>> Hampton Junior High students will compete in a Quiz Bowl in Seward on Wednesday, Nov. 6.
>> Hampton FFA members will compete at District Livestock Judging on Wednesday, Nov. 13
>> The Hampton One Act Play Production team will compete at Scotia on Wednesday, Nov. 13.
>> Hampton students will participate in All-State Band and Choir Nov. 14-16.
Heartland
>> Heartland FFA members will attend the National FFA Convention Oct. 30 – Nov. 2.
>> There will be no school at Heartland on Friday, Nov. 1 due to Teacher Professional Development.
>> Heartland students in grade 5 – 12 will present a vocal concert on Monday, Nov. 4 starting at 7 p.m.
>> Heartland will hold school picture retakes on Tuesday, Nov. 5.
>> Heartland FBLA members will participate in Bingo Night at the Care Center on Tuesday, Nov. 5.
>> Heartland will hold D.A.R.E. Graduation on Thursday, Nov. 7 at 7 p.m.
>> Heartland will host a Veterans Day Program on Monday, Nov. 11 at 9 a.m. in the theater.
>> The Heartland School Board will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 11.
>> Heartland students will compete in FFA District Livestock Judging on Wednesday, Nov. 12.
>> Heartland students will attend UNL Math Day on Thursday, Nov. 14 in Lincoln.
>> The Heartland National Honor Society will host a blood drive on Friday, Nov. 15.
High Plains
>> High Plains FFA members will attend the National FFA Convention Oct. 30 – Nov. 2.
>> The High Plains One Act Team will participate in the Small High School One-Act Festival at York College on Monday, Nov. 4.
>> Classes at High Plains will dismiss at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 6.
>> The High Plains One Act Play Production team will give a public performance on Sunday, Nov. 10.
>> High Plains will host a Veteran Day Program on Monday, Nov. 11 and will attend the Veterans Day Parade at 2 p.m.
>> The High Plains Board of Education will meet on Monday, Nov. 11 at Clarks.
>> High Plains FFA members will compete at District Livestock Judging on Wednesday, Nov. 13.
McCool
>> McCool students will attend the FFA National Convention in Indianapolis, Ind. Oct. 29 – Nov. 1.
>> The McCool One Act Team will compete at Norfolk on Saturday, Nov. 2.
>> There will be no classes at McCool on Monday, Nov. 4 due to Fall Break.
>> McCool FFA member will compete at District Livestock Judging in York on Wednesday, Nov. 6.
>> McCool students will compete at the Junior High Quiz Bowl in Seward on Wednesday, Nov. 6.
>> McCool students will present a One Act/Talent Show on Thursday, Nov. 7.
>> The McCool One Act Team will compete at York on Saturday, Nov. 9.
York
>> The York High School One Act Team will compete in Norfolk on Saturday, Nov. 2.
>> The York High School Mock Trial team will compete in Lincoln on Monday, Nov. 4.
>> The York High School Marching Band Highlights Concert will be held on Monday, Nov. 4.
>> York FFA members will compete in District Livestock Judging on Wednesday, Nov. 6.
>> York Public Schools will host A Salute to Veterans on Friday, Nov. 8 at 10 a.m. at the York High School Theate. Guest presenter will be Chad Schroetlin who is currently on active duty for the Nebraska National Guard and a Veteran Purple Heart Recipient and was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal.
>> The York One Act team will host the York Invite on Saturday, Nov. 9 in the YHS theater.
>> The York FFA Chapter will hold their Harvest Moon banquet on Sunday, Nov. 10 at the Holthus Convention Center in York.
>> The York Mock Trial team will compete in Lincoln on Tuesday, Nov. 12.
>> The York One Act Play Production team will compete at Kearney on Saturday, Nov. 16.
