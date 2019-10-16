Centennial
>> Centennial students will compete at the Young Women’s Quiz Bowl at the Civic Center in Seward on Wednesday, Oct. 16.
>> There will be no classes at Centennial on Friday, Oct. 18 due to Fall Break or on Monday, Oct. 21 due to Teacher In-Service.
>> Centennial students will compete at the Concordia Quiz Bowl in Seward on Wednesday, Oct. 23.
>> The Centennial Show Choir will compete at Peru State College on Wednesday, Oct. 23.
>> Centennial FFA members will attend the National FFA Convention Oct. 30 – Nov. 2.
>> Centennial students will participate in Seward County Government day on Wednesday, Oct. 30.
Cross County
>> Cross County juniors will attend a Career/Tech/College Day at Schuyler on Wednesday, Oct. 16.
>> There will be no classes on Thursday, Oct. 17 due to Teacher In-Service.
>> The 1997 Benedict Eagles football state champions will be recognized on Friday, Oct. 18, during halftime of the Cross County Cougars vs. BDS football game. Kick-off will be at 7 p.m.
>> The Cross County High School and Middle School Fall Concert will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24.
>> Cross County FFA members will attend the National FFA Convention Oct. 30 – Nov. 2.
>> There will be no classes at Cross County on Friday, Nov. 1 due to Fall Break.
Exeter-Milligan
>> Exeter-Milligan students will compete at the Young Women’s Quiz Bowl at the Civic Center in Seward on Wednesday, Oct. 16.
>> The Exeter-Milligan Board of Education will meet in Milligan at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 16.
>> Exeter-Milligan will have School Picture Retakes on Tuesday, Oct. 22.
>> Exeter-Milligan students will compete in a History/Geography Bowl on Wednesday, Oct. 23.
>> Exeter-Milligan seniors will meet with EducationQuest on Thursday, Oct. 24 at 10:30 a.m.
>> Exeter-Milligan FCCLA members will Trick or Treat on Sunday, Oct. 27.
>> Exeter-Milligan FFA members will attend the National FFA Convention Oct. 30 – Nov. 2.
>> Exeter-Milligan K-6 students will have eye and ear checks on Thursday, Oct. 31 starting at 8:30 p.m.
>> Classes at Exeter-Milligan will dismiss at 2:20 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.
>> There will be no classes at Exeter-Milligan on Friday, Nov. 1.
>> Exeter-Milligan will present their One-Act Play/FCCLA Dessert Luncheon on Sunday, Nov. 3.
Fillmore Central
>> Fillmore Central students will compete at the Young Women’s Quiz Bowl at the Civic Center in Seward on Wednesday, Oct. 16.
>> There will be no classes at Fillmore Central on Friday, Oct. 18 due to Fall Break.
>> Fillmore Central will have One Act practice on Friday, Oct. 18 from 12 – 5 p.m.
>> The Fillmore Central Marching Band will compete at Ashland-Greenwood on Saturday, Oct. 19.
>> Fillmore Central students will compete at FFA State Land Judging on Wednesday, Oct. 23.
>> Fillmore Central students will compete in a History/Geography Quiz Bowl on Wednesday, Oct. 23 at Concordia College in Seward.
>> The Fillmore Central Marching Band will compete in Kearney on Saturday, Oct. 26.
>> The Fillmore Central Marching Band will present a home exposition at the high school on Sunday, Oct. 27 at 2 p.m.
>> Fillmore Central will hold picture retakes on Tuesday, Oct. 29.
>> Fillmore Central FFA members will attend the National FFA Convention Oct. 30 – Nov. 2.
>> Fillmore Central FBLA will participate in Square on the Square Thursday, Oct. 31 from 3:45 – 5:30 p.m.
>> Opening Night for Fillmore Central’s L Street/Choir/One-Act will be held on Friday, Nov. 1.
Hampton
>> Hampton students will compete at the Young Women’s Quiz Bowl at the Civic Center in Seward on Wednesday, Oct. 16.
>> Hampton students will compete in State FFA Land Judging on Wednesday, Oct. 23.
>> Hampton students will compete in a high school Quiz Bowl on Wednesday, Oct. 23 in Seward.
>> Hampton FFA members will attend the National FFA Convention Oct. 30 – Nov. 2.
Heartland
>> Heartland students will compete at the Young Women’s Quiz Bowl at the Civic Center in Seward on Wednesday, Oct. 16.
>> Heartland FBLA members will play BINGO at the nursing home on Monday, Oct. 21 at 6:30 p.m.
>> Heartland will compete at FFA State Land Judging on Wednesday, Oct. 23.
>> Heartland FFA members will attend the National FFA Convention Oct. 30 – Nov. 2.
>> There will be no school at Heartland on Friday, Nov. 1 due to Teacher Professional Development.
High Plains
>> High Plains will hold a One Act Play Workshop on Tuesday, Oct. 22 at 1 p.m.
>> Classes at High Plains will dismiss at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 23.
>> High Plains will hold Middle School/High School Academic Recognition on Thursday, Oct. 24 at 8 a.m.
>> There will be no classes at High Plains on Friday, Oct. 25 due to a Teacher Comp Day.
>> High Plains FFA members will attend the National FFA Convention Oct. 30 – Nov. 2.
McCool
>> McCool students will compete at the Young Women’s Quiz Bowl at the Civic Center in Seward on Wednesday, Oct. 16.
>> McCool 8th Graders will visit UNL and SCC in Lincoln on Wednesday, Oct. 23.
>> McCool students will compete at State FFA Land Judging on Wednesday, Oct. 23.
>> McCool students will compete at the High School History/Geography Quiz Bowl at Concordia in Seward on Wednesday, Oct. 23.
Nebraska Lutheran
>> Nebraska Lutheran seniors will participate in Nebraska Apply2College Day through EducationQuest on Wednesday, Oct. 16.
>> The Nebraska Lutheran volleyball team will observe Senior Night/Parents Night on Thursday, Oct. 17 when they face off against Hampton.
York
>> York students will compete at the Young Women’s Quiz Bowl at the Civic Center in Seward on Wednesday, Oct. 16.
>> The York High School Marching Band will compete at the Minden Marching Band Contest in Minden on Saturday, Oct. 19.
>> York Public Schools is proud to once again host the Special Olympics State Flag Football competition on Oct. 19 and 20 at York High School. This is an awesome event that brings in several athletes and their families to our wonderful community for the weekend. This event is not possible without monetary and volunteer donations. We are still in need of about 50 volunteers to help with a variety of opportunities. If you are interested in making a donation to this event to help cover costs or to volunteer your time, please email Beth Ericson at beth.ericson@yorkdukes.org or Gayla Knight at gayla.knight@yorkdukes.org. We would also encourage as many people as can come to York High School on Oct.19 and/or 20 to help cheer on these athletes from all across Nebraska. The games and skills competitions will be held at the track complex north of York High School.
>> The York High School and York Middle School Choir Concert will be held on Monday, Oct. 21 at 7 p.m.
>> The York High School Mock Trial Team will compete at the Lincoln City/County Building in Lincoln on Tuesday, Oct. 22 at 6 p.m.
>> York High School students will compete in a Quiz Bowl at Concordia University in Seward on Wednesday, Oct. 23.
>> A Carve Out Cancer 5K Run sponsored by the York FFA Chapter will be held on Sunday, Oct. 27. Registration is at 12 noon and the run begins at 1 p.m. The run will start and stop at Harrison Park. There will be a breakfast meal and pumpkin carving to follow. All proceeds will go to “Totes for Hope”.
