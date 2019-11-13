Centennial
>> Centennial will have a two-hour late start on Friday, Nov. 15 due to Teacher In-Service.
>> Centennial students will attend National FCCLA Fall Conference Nov. 15 – 17.
>> Centennial FFA members will attend FFA P2C at York on Saturday, Nov. 16.
>> The first day of boys and girls basketball and wrestling practice at Centennial will be Monday, Nov. 18.
>> The Centennial One-Act Team will compete at Southern Nebraska Conference One-Acts in Wilber-Clatonia on Tuesday, Nov. 19.
>> Centennial students will participate in the All-State Music competition Nov. 21-23.
>> There will be no classes at Centennial Nov. 27-29 due to Thanksgiving vacation.
Cross County
>> Cross County students will attend UNL Math Day on Thursday, Nov. 14 in Lincoln.
>> Cross County students will participate in STEAM Day on Friday, Nov. 15.
>> Cross County will hold a Middle School Dance on Friday, Nov. 15 from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.
>> The Cross County One-Act team will present a matinee at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 19.
>> The Cross County One-Act team will compete at the Crossroads Conference One-Act Competition on Wednesday, Nov. 20.
>> Cross County students will participate in the All-State Music competition Nov. 21-22.
>> Cross County will host a Robotics Tournament on Saturday, Nov. 23.
>> The Cross County One-Act Team will give a community performance at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 25.
>> The Cross County One-Act Team will compete at Lincoln High on Tuesday, Nov. 26.
>> Classes at Cross County will dismiss at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27 for Thanksgiving vacation. There will be no classes Nov. 28-29.
Exeter-Milligan
>> Students will attend UNL Math Day on Thursday, Nov. 14 in Lincoln.
>> Winter sports practices will start on Monday, Nov. 18.
>> A Digital Citizenship presentation will be held on Monday, Nov. 18 at 8:30 a.m.
>> A FCCLA meeting will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 19 at 6:15 p.m.
>> The One-Act Team will compete at Crossroads Conference One-Acts in Shickley on Wednesday, Nov. 20.
>> Exeter-Milligan students will compete at All-State Band/Choir Competition Nov. 21-23.
>> Classes at Exeter-Milligan will dismiss at 2:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 26 for Thanksgiving vacation. There will be no classes Nov. 27-29.
Fillmore Central
>> Fillmore Central FBLA Money Smart will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 14.
>> Fillmore Central students will participate in the FCCLA Cluster at Wilber-Clatonia Nov. 15 – 17.
>> The One-Act Team will compete at Southern Nebraska Conference One-Acts in Wilber-Clatonia on Tuesday, Nov. 19.
>> Fillmore Central students will compete at the All-State Band competition Nov. 21-23.
>> There will be no classes at Fillmore Central Nov. 27 – 29 due to Thanksgiving vacation.
Hampton
>> Hampton FFA members will compete at District Livestock Judging on Wednesday, Nov. 13
>> The Hampton One Act Play Production team will compete at Scotia on Wednesday, Nov. 13.
>> Hampton students will participate in All-State Band and Choir Nov. 14-16.
>> Hampton FFA members will attend the Pathways to Career conference on Saturday, Nov. 16.
>> Hampton students will compete at a robotics tournament at Cross County on Saturday, Nov. 16.
>> The Hampton One Act Team will give a community performance of “Oz” on Sunday, Nov. 17 in the south gym. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. and the show starts at 4 p.m.
Heartland
>> Heartland students will attend UNL Math Day on Thursday, Nov. 14 in Lincoln.
>> The Heartland National Honor Society will host a blood drive on Friday, Nov. 15.
>> Boys and girls basketball practice will begin on Monday, Nov. 18.
>> The Heartland FBLA and FFA will host a meal together on Monday, Nov. 18 at 6:30 p.m.
>> The Heartland One-Act Team will compete at Southern Nebraska Conference One-Acts in Wilber-Clatonia on Tuesday, Nov. 19.
>> Heartland students will compete at a VEX Robotics Competition at Cross County on Saturday, Nov. 23.
>> Heartland students will present their Fall Band Concert on Tuesday, Nov. 26 at 7:30 p.m.
>> There will be no classes at Heartland Nov. 27-29 due to Thanksgiving vacation.
High Plains
>> High Plains FFA members will compete at District Livestock Judging on Wednesday, Nov. 13.
>> High Plains FFA members will participate in the Pathways to Careers Conference on Saturday, Nov. 16.
>> The High Plains One-Act Team will compete in the Crossroads Conference One-Act Play competition at Cross County on Wednesday, Nov. 20.
>> High Plains will hold National Honor Society Induction on Thursday, Nov. 21.
>> A National Honor Society Dance will be held at High Plains on Friday, Nov. 22.
>> High Plains students will participate in County Government Day on Monday, Nov. 25.
>> The High Plains One-Act Team will give a public performance on Tuesday, Nov. 26 at 2 p.m.
>> There will be no classes at High Plains on Nov. 27 – 29 due to Thanksgiving vacation.
McCool
>> Classes at McCool will start at 10 a.m. on Wednsday, Nov. 13.
>> The McCool One-Act Team will compete at Scotia on Wednesday, Nov. 13.
>> McCool FBLA members will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 18.
>> Winter sports practices will start at McCool on Monday, Nov. 18.
>> The McCool One-Act Team will compete at Crossroads Conference One-Acts in Shickley on Wednesday, Nov. 20.
>> McCool FFA members will compete at the York College LDE Contest in York on Thursday, Nov. 21.
>> The McCool One-Act Team will compete at Lincoln High on Tuesday, Nov. 26.
>> Classes at McCool will dismiss at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27. There will be no classes Nov. 28-29 due to Thanksgiving vacation.
Nebraska Lutheran
>> Nebraska Lutheran will have a late start on Friday, Nov. 15 due to a faculty meeting.
>> The Nebraska Lutheran Fall Activities Banquet will be held at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 17.
>> Winter sports practices will begin on Monday, Nov. 18 at Nebraska Lutheran.
>> The Nebraska Lutheran One-Act Team will compete at the Crossroads Conference One-Act Competition in Shickley on Wednesday, Nov. 20.
>> There will be no classes at Nebraska Lutheran Nov. 27-29 for Thanksgiving vacation.
St. Paul Lutheran
>> The St. Paul School fall bazaar will be held Sunday, Nov. 17, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. It will be at the school gym. There will be many craft booths with home-based businesses as well. Soup and cinnamon rolls will be served. Freewill donations will be accepted with proceeds benefiting school projects. This is sponsored by the St. Paul Parents Association.
York
>> The York One-Act Play Production team will compete at Kearney on Saturday, Nov. 16.
>> Winter sports practices will begin at York on Monday, Nov. 18.
>> The York One-Act Team will compete in Gothenburg on Tuesday, Nov. 19.
>> York students will compete at All-State Honor Band/Choir on Nov. 21 – 23.
>> The York One-Act Play Production Team will compete at Hartington/Newcastle on Saturday, Nov. 23.
>> The York One-Act Play Production Team will compete at the Central Conference One-Act Competition on Tuesday, Nov. 26 in Crete.
