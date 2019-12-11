Centennial
>> The Centennial Show Choir will perform at the Beaver Crossing Luncheon on Thursday, Dec. 12 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
>> Centennial students will take the ACT Test on Saturday, Dec. 14.
>> Centennial will have an early dismissal on Friday, Dec. 20, at 1:30 p.m., and classes will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 7.
Cross County
>> Classes at Cross County will dismiss at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 11.
>> Cross County Superintendent Brent Hollinger will host a community coffee for Cross County School on Thursday, Dec. 12, at Central Prairie Creek Restaurant in Benedict at 9:30 a.m.
>> The Cross County Junior High Art Show will be held on Thursday, Dec. 12 starting at 7 p.m.
>> The Cross County Silver Stars Dance Camp will be held Saturday, Dec. 14. Dancers are to report to the auditorium at 4 p.m. and they will perform at halftime of the boys’ basketball game which starts at 7:30 p.m.
>> The chili cook-off fundraiser for Cross County will be held Saturday, Dec. 14, from 5-7 p.m., during the Cross County vs. Malcolm basketball games. Everyone will be able to sample the chili and vote for their favorite. A suggested donation will include samples of chili as well as a bowl of choice, plus a cinnamon roll. To enter chili in the contest, call Quinn Peterson at 402-363-1075.
>> The Cross County Middle School and High School winter concert will be Tuesday, Dec. 17, at 7 p.m.
>> Cross County will dismiss for the holiday break on Friday, Dec. 20, at 1 p.m. Students will return on Monday, Jan. 6.
Exeter-Milligan
>> The Exeter-Milligan Board of Education will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 11.
>> The Exeter-Milligan FFA will meet in the Friend lunchroom at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 15.
>> The Exeter-Milligan Grades 7-12 Winter Concert will be held on Monday, Dec. 16 at 7 p.m.
>> Classes at Exeter-Milligan will dismiss for Christmas Break on Friday, Dec. 20 at 2:20 p.m.
Fillmore Central
>> Fillmore Central students will take the ACT Test on Saturday, Dec. 14.
>> The Fillmore Central One-Act Play Production Team will give an encore performance on Sunday, Dec. 15 at the Rialto II Theater in Geneva.
>> The Fillmore Central High School Band and Choir Winter Concert will be held on Monday, Dec. 16 at 7 p.m.
>> The Fillmore Central Elementary Music Concert will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 19 in the high school gym.
>> Classes at Fillmore Central will dismiss for the Christmas break on Friday, Dec. 20 at 1:05/1:20/1:35 p.m.
Hampton
>> Hampton FFA members will attend the District Leadership Conference at The Leadership Center in Aurora on Wednesday, Dec. 11.
>> The Hampton Elementary Christmas Program will be held on Thursday, Dec. 12 at 7 p.m.
>> Boys youth basketball practice will be held from 6:15 – 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 16 for students in grades 3-6.
>> The Hampton Junior High/High School Band and Choir Christmas Program will be held on Thursday, Dec. 19 starting at 7 p.m.
Heartland
>> Heartland FFA members will participate in the District Leadership Conference in Aurora on Wednesday, Dec. 11.
>> Heartland 2nd graders will take a field trip to Heritage Park on Monday, Dec. 16.
>> The Heartland FBLA Christmas party will be held on Monday, Dec. 16 at 7 p.m.
>> The Heartland 7th – 12th grade Holiday Concert will be performed on Thursday, Dec. 19 at 7:30 p.m.
High Plains
>> High Plains FFA members will participate in the District Leadership Conference in Aurora on Wednesday, Dec. 11.
>> Classes at High Plains will dismiss at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 11.
>> The High Plains Elementary Music Program will be held on Thursday, Dec. 12 in Clarks.
>> High Plains will hold their Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Friday, Dec. 13 between the boys and girls High Plains vs. McCool basketball games.
>> Classes at High Plains will dismiss at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 19 and Friday, Dec. 20.
McCool
>> McCool Student Council will hold a Big Brother/Big Sister event on Thursday, Dec. 12.
>> McCool students will take the ACT Test on Saturday, Dec. 14.
>> The McCool Cheerleaders will hold a gift wrapping fundraiser on Saturday, Dec. 14 from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m.
>> The McCool FFA Christmas Party will be held on Saturday, Dec. 14.
>> The McCool Junior High/High School Christmas Concert will be held on Monday, Dec. 16 at 7 p.m.
>> McCool will hold a School Christmas Cook-Out on Friday, Dec. 20.
>> Classes at McCool will dismiss at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 20.
>> The McCool cheerleaders will hold a gift wrapping fundraiser on Saturday, Dec. 21 from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m.
York
>> The York One-Act Play Production Team will compete at State One-Acts in Norfolk on Friday, Dec. 13.
>> The York High School/ Middle School Christmas Choir Concert will be held on Monday, Dec. 16 at 7 p.m.
