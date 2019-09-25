Centennial
>> Classes at Centennial will dismiss at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 25.
>> Parent/Teacher Conferences will be held at Centennial on Wednesday, Sept. 25 from 4-8:30 p.m.
>> Centennial will have a two hour late start on Friday, Sept. 27 due to Teacher Inservice.
>> Centennial will host a FFA Farm Safety Day on Friday, Sept. 27.
>> Classes at Centennial will dismiss at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 2.
>> Centennial will hold Parent/Teacher Conferences on Wednesday, Oct. 2 from 4 – 8:30 p.m.
>> Centennial will host Youth Cheer Camp on Friday, Oct. 4.
>> The Centennial Marching Band will compete in the Harvest of Harmony Parade in Grand Island on Saturday, Oct. 5.
Cross County
>> Classes at Cross County will dismiss at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 25.
>> Cross County students will attend the FFA Green Hand Leadership Conference at Central Community College on Wednesday, Sept. 25.
>> Parent/Teacher Conferences will be held at Cross County on Wednesday, Sept. 25 from 4-8 p.m. and on Thursday, Sept. 25 from 4 – 8 p.m. A Scholastic Book Fair will be available in the library during the conferences.
>> There will be no classes at Cross County on Friday, Sept. 27.
>> Cross County students will attend FCCLA District Leadership Conference in Hastings on Tuesday, Oct. 2.
>> Cross County students will participate in FFA District Land Judging on Wednesday, Oct. 2.
>> The Cross County Marching Band will compete in the Harvest of Harmony Parade in Grand Island on Saturday, Oct. 5.
Exeter-Milligan
>> Exeter-Milligan students will attend the Cornerstone Bank Careers in Agriculture Day in York on Wednesday, Sept. 25.
>> The Exeter-Milligan FCCLA will meet at 6:15 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 26.
>> Exeter-Milligan will hold Outdoor Education Day for 2nd graders and Bio II class members on Friday, Sept. 27.
>> The Exeter-Milligan FFA Chapter will meet at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 27.
>> Exeter-Milligan students will participate in the FCCLA District Leadership Conference in Hastings on Wednesday, Oct. 2.
>> Classes at Exeter-Milligan will dismiss at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 2.
>> Exeter-Milligan will hold Parent/Teacher Conferences on Wednesday, Oct. 2 at 4 p.m.
Fillmore Central
>> Fillmore Central students will attend the SNC Sportsmanship Summit at McCool on Wednesday, Sept. 25.
>> Fillmore Central students will attend FCCLA District Leadership Conference in Hastings on Wednesday, Oct. 2.
>> Classes at Fillmore Central will dismiss at 1:05/1:20/1:35 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 2 for Teacher Workday.
Hampton
>> Hampton High School will host Grounds for Growing on Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 10 a.m.
Heartland
>> Heartland students will attend the Cornerstone Bank Careers in Agriculture Day in York on Wednesday, Sept. 25.
>> The Heartland Marching Band will compete in the Harvest of Harmony Parade in Grand Island on Saturday, Oct. 5.
High Plains
>> High Plains students will attend the Careers in Agriculture event in York on Wednesday, Sept. 25.
>> High Plains students will attend the FFA EDGE Leadership Conference on Wednesday, Sept. 25.
>> Classes at High Plains will dismiss at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 25.
>> The High Plains FFA Chapter will host at Red Cross Blood Drive at the Polk Community Center on Wednesday, Oct. 2.
>> High Plains will participate in a Junior/Senior College Fair on Thursday, Oct. 3.
>> The High Plains Marching Band will compete in the Harvest of Harmony Parade in Grand Island on Saturday, Oct. 5.
McCool
>> McCool students will attend the FBLA Fall Leadership Conference in Kearney on Tuesday, Sept. 27.
>> The McCool Student Council will host a Big Brother/Big Sister event on Tuesday, Sept. 27.
>> McCool will have a 10 a.m. late start on Wednesday, Sept. 25 due to Teacher Inservice.
>> McCool students will attend the Careers in Agriculture event in York on Wednesday, Sept. 25.
>> McCool FFA members will have Land Judging practice on Saturday, Sept. 29 from 4 – 6 p.m. and on Sunday, Sept. 30 from 6 – 7 p.m.
>> Classes at McCool will dismiss at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 2.
>> McCool will hold Parent/Teacher Conferences on Wednesday, Oct. 2 from 1 – 8 p.m.
>> The McCool Student Council will meet at 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 2.
>> The McCool FFA Officers will meet during lunch on Thursday, Oct. 3.
>> The McCool Marching Band will compete in the Harvest of Harmony Parade in Grand Island on Saturday, Oct. 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.