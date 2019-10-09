Centennial
>> Centennial will hold school picture retakes on Thursday, Oct. 10.
>> Centennial will host elementary family night on Thursday, Oct. 10.
>> Centennial students will attend the FFA EDGE Conference at McCool Junction on Saturday, Oct. 12.
>> The Centennial Board of Education will meet at 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 14.
>> Centennial students will compete at the Young Women’s Quiz Bowl at the Civic Center in Seward on Wednesday, Oct. 16.
>> There will be no classes at Centennial on Friday, Oct. 18 due to Fall Break or on Monday, Oct. 21 due to Teacher In-Service.
>> Centennial students will compete at the Concordia Quiz Bowl in Seward on Wednesday, Oct. 23.
>> The Centennial Show Choir will compete at Peru State College on Wednesday, Oct. 23.
Cross County
>> Cross County Homecoming 2019, “On the ROAD to Victory,” will be held the week of Oct. 7-11. Many events are scheduled for Friday, Oct. 11. The Cross County high school band will march in Benedict around 8:45 a.m., and in Stromsburg around 9:30 a.m. A Homecoming Tailgate will be held from 6 p.m. until halftime (or until all food is gone) Smoked pork sandwich, baked beans, chips, dessert and drinks will be served for a free will donation with all proceeds going toward Post Prom. Kickoff for the football game against Nebraska Lutheran will be at 7 p.m. Special recognition of the Stromsburg Vikings 1999 state football champions will be at midfield during halftime of the game. Following the game, the Homecoming candidates will be introduced and the king and queen will be crowned. The homecoming dance will follow, from 10 p.m. until 12:30 a.m.
>> Cross County juniors will attend a Career/Tech/College Day at Schuyler on Wednesday, Oct. 16.
>> There will be no classes on Thursday, Oct. 17 due to Teacher In-Service.
>> The Cross County High School and Middle School Fall Concert will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24.
Exeter-Milligan
>> Exeter-Milligan students will attend FFA District 5 EDGE Conference on Saturday, Oct. 12.
>> Exeter-Milligan students will compete at the Young Women’s Quiz Bowl at the Civic Center in Seward on Wednesday, Oct. 16.
>> The Exeter-Milligan Board of Education will meet in Milligan at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 16.
>> Exeter-Milligan will have School Picture Retakes on Tuesday, Oct. 22.
>> Exeter-Milligan students will compete in a History/Geography Bowl on Wednesday, Oct. 23.
>> Exeter-Milligan seniors will meet with EducationQuest on Thursday, Oct. 24 at 10:30 a.m.
Fillmore Central
>> Fillmore Central FFA members will compete at District Land Judging in Grand Island on Wednesday, Oct. 9.
>> Fillmore Central students will attend the Find Your Grind College Fair in Grand Island on Wednesday, Oct. 9.
>> The Fillmore Central Marching Band will compete at Bennington High School on Saturday, Oct. 12.
>> Fillmore Central will hold Parent/Teacher Conferences on Monday, Oct. 14 and on Tuesday, Oct. 15 from 4 – 8 p.m. both days.
>> The Fillmore Central School Board will meet at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 14.
>> Fillmore Central students will compete at the Young Women’s Quiz Bowl at the Civic Center in Seward on Wednesday, Oct. 16.
>> There will be no classes at Fillmore Central on Friday, Oct. 18 due to Fall Break.
>> Fillmore Central will have One Act practice on Friday, Oct. 18 from 12 – 5 p.m.
>> The Fillmore Central Marching Band will compete at Ashland-Greenwood on Saturday, Oct. 19.
>> Fillmore Central students will compete at FFA State Land Judging on Wednesday, Oct. 23.
>> Fillmore Central students will compete in a History/Geography Quiz Bowl on Wednesday, Oct. 23 at Concordia College in Seward.
>> The Fillmore Central Marching Band will compete in Kearney on Saturday, Oct. 26.
>> The Fillmore Central Marching Band will present a home exposition at the high school on Sunday, Oct. 27 at 2 p.m.
Hampton
>> Hampton FFA members will compete in Area Land Judging on Wednesday, Oct. 9.
>> Hampton will hold a Homecoming Dance following the Hampton vs. Silver Lake football game on Friday, Oct. 11.
>> Hampton students will compete at the Young Women’s Quiz Bowl at the Civic Center in Seward on Wednesday, Oct. 16.
>> Hampton students will compete in State FFA Land Judging on Wednesday, Oct. 23.
>> Hampton students will compete in a high school Quiz Bowl on Wednesday, Oct. 23 in Seward.
Heartland
>> Heartland students will compete at FFA District Land Judging on Wednesday, Oct. 9.
>> There will be no classes at Heartland on Friday, Oct. 11.
>> Heartland will take School Pictures on Monday, Oct. 14.
>> Heartland will celebrate Homecoming during the week of Oct. 14-18.
>> Heartland FBLA will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct.14.
>> The Heartland School Board will meet at 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 14.
>> Heartland students will compete at the Young Women’s Quiz Bowl at the Civic Center in Seward on Wednesday, Oct. 16.
>> Heartland FBLA members will play BINGO at the nursing home on Monday, Oct. 21 at 6:30 p.m.
>> Heartland will compete at FFA State Land Judging on Wednesday, Oct. 23.
High Plains
>> High Plains students will compete at FFA Land Judging on Wednesday, Oct. 9.
>> High Plains students will attend the FCCLA Leadership Conference on Monday, Oct. 14.
>> The High Plains School Board will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 14 at Clarks.
>> High Plains will hold a One Act Play Workshop on Tuesday, Oct. 22 at 1 p.m.
>> Classes at High Plains will dismiss at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 23.
>> High Plains will hold Middle School/High School Academic Recognition on Thursday, Oct. 24 at 8 a.m.
>> There will be no classes at High Plains on Friday, Oct. 25 due to a Teacher Comp Day.
McCool
>> McCool FFA members will compete at District Land Judging on Wednesday, Oct. 9.
>> A Red Cross Bloodmobile will be held at McCool Junction High School on Monday, Oct. 14 from 12 – 6 p.m.
>> McCool juniors and seniors will attend a Drama Conference at Doane University on Monday, Oct. 14.
>> The McCool School Board will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 14.
>> McCool students will compete at the Young Women’s Quiz Bowl at the Civic Center in Seward on Wednesday, Oct. 16.
>> McCool 8th Graders will visit UNL and SCC in Lincoln on Wednesday, Oct. 23.
>> McCool students will compete at State FFA Land Judging on Wednesday, Oct. 23.
>> McCool students will compete at the High School History/Geography Quiz Bowl at Concordia in Seward on Wednesday, Oct. 23.
Nebraska Lutheran
>> There will be no classes at Nebraska Lutheran on Monday, Oct. 14 and Tuesday, Oct. 15 due to Fall Teacher’s Conference.
>> Nebraska Lutheran seniors will participate in Nebraska Apply2College Day through EducationQuest on Wednesday, Oct. 16.
>> The Nebraska Lutheran volleyball team will observe Senior Night/Parents Night on Thursday, Oct. 17 when they face off against Hampton.
York
>> York FFA members will attend the FFA Edge Conference in McCool on Saturday, Oct. 12.
>> York students will compete at the Young Women’s Quiz Bowl at the Civic Center in Seward on Wednesday, Oct. 16.
>> The York High School Marching Band will compete at the Minden Marching Band Contest in Minden on Saturday, Oct. 19.
>> The York High School and York Middle School Choir Concert will be held on Monday, Oct. 21 at 7 p.m.
>> The York High School Mock Trial Team will compete at the Lincoln City/County Building in Lincoln on Tuesday, Oct. 22 at 6 p.m.
>> York High School students will compete in a Quiz Bowl at Concordia University in Seward on Wednesday, Oct. 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.