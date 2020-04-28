YORK – During this past week’s community sector online meeting, York Superintendent Mitch Bartholomew provided an update regarding the educational realm in the community – noting that when it comes to graduation, it’s just still too early to tell what’s going to happen.
“We are trying to make some summer plans, but we have postponed everything and we are waiting like everyone else,” Dr. Bartholomew said.
When it comes to a graduation ceremony for the Class of 2020, Bartholomew said, “We’d like to have a ceremony if possible. We set alternative dates for June 27 and July 25. We are not anticipating being able to use the June date, but we will wait and see.”
He said schools have been advised that they should not expect having traditional graduation ceremonies – but districts remain in a holding pattern with hopeful thoughts.
As far as rumors about not being able to start school in the fall – Bartholomew said they have simply been told to start thinking about alternatives, “but it is way too early to make those decisions, we have just been instructed to have a back-up plan. At this point, that is all we are looking at, just contingency plans should that happen to be the case.”
Meanwhile, Dr. Bartholomew said YPS continues its e-learning plan, saying teachers are working hard via Zoom and Google Classroom. He said “they are doing a tremendous job and we are very, very proud of our teachers.”
