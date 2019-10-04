Stephen Springborn, music teacher at Nebraska Evangelical Lutheran High School, puts a lot of thought into his students’ concerts.
The school’s upcoming one is extra special, he said.
“I’m pretty excited -- my theme is ‘Celebrating Women in Music,’” Springborn said. “I’m featuring only female writers, mostly to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment.”
The 19th amendment gives women the right to vote: “The right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of sex.”
“The music industry has been a boys’ club for a long time,” Springborn said. This, along with the amendment’s century mark, helped spur his theme.
The concert, featuring the NELHS band and choirs, consists of a wide variety of styles and genres: “Danny Boy,” originally transcribed by Jane Ross; “He Is Exalted,” composed by Twila Paris; “Comfort, Comfort, All My People,” translated by Catherine Winkworth; “The Word Was God,” composed by Rosephanye Powell; “Shallow,” co-written by Stefani Germanotta (Lady Gaga); and “The Meditations of My Heart,” composed by Elaine Hagenberg.
Springborn noted that some of his selections are modern – particularly “Shallow.” “I wanted to do some pop,” he said. Modern hymn writer Paris also fit in with his theme. “Her songs are among the repertoire of Christian music.”
Noted Christian choral composer Powell is helping round out the modern selections. Her primary concentration is on African-American spirituals.
Springborn also stayed on the cutting edge by including Hagenberg. “She’s very new,” Springborn said. “She’s going to be the next big thing.”
Some of the selections, however, are more traditional. Winkworth, born in 1827, translated traditional German church hymns for English speakers. Because of this, she is recognized liturgically by Episcopal Church and Evangelical Lutheran Church. Additionally, she was a girls’ education advocate.
Jane Ross was an early collector of folk music, collecting over 100 folk song lyrics and melodies – including “Danny Boy.” Historians say that Ross came upon “Danny Boy” from a street musician traveling through her home town.
Springborn said the October 6 concert, held at NELHS at 4 p.m., has made for a good learning experience. “It’s good for me as a teacher, good for my students and the audience.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.