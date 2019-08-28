YORK — Throughout the summer, employees of Corteva Agriscience in York collected backpacks and school supplies for children served by CASA for York County.
In all, the employees collected 75 backpacks, 76 packs of pencils, 58 boxes of crayons, 46 packs of markers and 107 notebooks. This year 75 children were supplied with backpacks and supplies, thanks to the generous donations.
“We are so in awe of the generosity that our community here in York shows us time and time again. It was so fun to watch our CASA kids ‘shop’ for their supplies through our [CASA’s] office,” said Elizabeth Hain, Executive Director of CASA for York County. “The parents and foster parents were so appreciative of the kindness of those employees of Corteva. It truly takes a big chunk of the burden off of them for back-to-school shopping.”