YORK – School work for local students is wrapping up in the York School District as the school year will be completely finished on May 15.
York Superintendent Mitch Bartholomew said Thursday that students are finishing their work for the year – some will be done this Friday, May 8 – and everything will be finished by the end of next week.
“Then, the week following May 15, the teachers and staff will finish up their work for the 2019-20 school year,” he said.
“We are aware that for some other schools, graduations are taking place in the next week or two,” Bartholomew said. “We are continuing to stick to our plan (of hopefully having an actual ceremony in late July), in order to see if we can actually have a ceremony.”
With York High School having more than 100 graduates, the sheer numbers prevent York from having a ceremony at this time.
“We just can’t do that yet, because of the numbers,” he said.
“We are also starting to get a lot of questions about what school will look like in the fall, in the next school year,” Superintendent Bartholomew said. “We just don’t know. And it’s my personal opinion that it is way too early to starting creating Plan A, B, C, etc. We will wait and start putting plans together when we have that information and see what happens next.”
He also noted that this week is Teacher Appreciation Week and he encourages everyone to reach out to a teacher and say thank you.
That includes him.
“I want to express my sincere appreciation to all our teachers, for all the hard, incredible work they do. I truly appreciate it.”
