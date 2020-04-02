YORK – Schools are now closed for the 2019-20 school year.
Testing for the virus continues in York County – with only one positive result so far.
Swimming pools will probably not be opened until late July, if at all.
Playgrounds in York are now closed to kids.
Personal protective equipment is coming from the state, as Four Corners is placing orders every two weeks based on medical and first responder needs here.
Preparation continues at area hospitals if and when there is a surge of need.
Businesses are struggling – but there are places to ask for help.
Those were just a few of the messages conveyed during the regular Thursday morning community meeting held online. This was the third such meeting in York County since the COVID-19 situation began.
Laura McDougall, director of the Four Corners Health Department, reported that as of Thursday morning, there were 214 cases of COVID-19 in the state and there have been four deaths.
In the Four Corners Health Department, there has been one travel-related case that has been lab-confirmed. That person was tested 15 days ago and remains self-quarantined at home. And she said there is more good news in that no one who had any sort of contact with that person has shown symptoms. The person is classified as having low risk to the community.
“We continue testing in the Four Corners District,” McDougall said. “So far, we have had 48 tests come back negative, only the one positive and right now we have 5-10 tests pending. We had 206 total people in self-quarantine and now there are only 60. So 134 people have been released from quarantine after not developing any illness.”
McDougall said her office has received calls/complaints about certain gatherings and businesses not complying with the state health directive. She said her office has had contact with local law enforcement and then law enforcement has checked on those situations and followed through the issues.
York County Commissioner Chairman Randy Obermier said the status at the courthouse remains the same, as far as offices being closed to the public but staff remaining at work.
“And the election is going to go on as planned,” Obermier said further. “All registered voters in York County will be receiving a mailing from the state, which will go out on Friday, and those will be applications you can send to the clerk’s office to get a ballot in the mail so you can vote by mail.”
York Mayor Barry Redfern noted that York Parks and Recreation Director Cheree Folts took the lead to post signs to close the city’s playgrounds “because we couldn’t keep them sanitized and people were gathering around them. We have had conversations with Four Corners and the police department (about businesses not complying with the directive) and reminders have been given to them. Hopefully we won’t need sterner reminders.”
In talking with Folts later, independently, she indicated that, “We are working on a proactive, aggressive plan to do everything we can to open all facilities including the pool when it’s safe to do so. The Parks, Aquatic Center and Ballfield Complex are staples for the community, especially during the summer months, and if allowed we want to have these facilities ready to open for public use when restrictions are lifted.”
Aubrey Saltus, representing the City of Henderson, said the topic of whether the swimming pool will be opened this upcoming season, “has been a hot topic,” and asked for further information about what is being recommended. McDougall said the recommendation at this point, “for Memorial Day weekend, we are pretty certain that won’t be a time we will be wanting kids at the pool. Children have a hard time maintaining social distance. I think it’s kind of a dicey situation going into the summer – maybe it might be possible later in the summer. Communities will need to decide for themselves if it is worth it to open and hire staff for that short of time.”
Lisa Hurley, executive director of the York County Development Corporation, said she’s already received 51 responses to a business survey they developed (see story in this publication). From that survey, “we are starting to see some shipping issues, both incoming and outgoing. Almost all the replies so far include concerns for employees. The businesses are taking a financial hit. I’d encourage you that if you are experiencing difficulty, that you contact your lenders. Manufactures are doing their best for employee social distancing and most have closed their doors to outsiders.”
York Public Schools Superintendent Mitch Bartholomew addressed the governor’s order that all schools are going to remain closed for the rest of the school year. “We have confirmed that is the case and it is right decision. There will be a lot of conversation coming about unfortunate cancellations – as all activities as well are now cancelled. These are events the students and staff and families look forward to. We will communicate those changes. Schools are doing a great job taking care of families and students – we are serving about 500 meals a day. We have several pickup locations now. We implanted our e-learning plan are receiving both compliments as well as frustrations which is understandable.”
Regarding graduation, he said York is looking at two dates for possible graduation at the city auditorium – June 27 and July 25. “We wanted to set one date per month, just in case. But there are guidelines we must follow. If we can’t do a graduation ceremony, we might have to come up with creative ideas on how to give out diplomas to our seniors.”
Brad Best, superintendent at Heartland, wanted to echo Bartholomew’s information – also noting schools had no prior information about a final decision on the school year until the governor’s office released the decision late Wednesday night.
“We haven’t talked at length yet about what graduation might look like,” Best said. “We will be doing that. This week, we moved to more of a skeleton crew, we are feeding about 2/3 of our kids. We will be moving to the pickup of five meals at one time, to reduce contact between parents and staff. And meanwhile, our teachers are working hard.”
“I want to communicate that we deeply appreciate all the community spirit and everyone working as a team,” McDougall said.
