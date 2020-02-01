YORK — With a trash can between them (just in case), and plenty of condiments in front of them, York Elementary School Principal Kris Friesen and YES Assistant Principal Brad Luce had a slimy afternoon snack: “worms.”
Students cheered and chanted at the schoolwide spectacle, which was the culmination of YES’s 2020 One School, One Book celebration. One School, One Book is an annual book club for all of YES. This year’s selection was “How to Eat Fried Worms” by Thomas Rockwell.
“How to Eat Fried Worms” was hand-picked just for YES students. In it, the book’s protagonist is challenged to eat a worm a day for 15 days – with $50 on the line. Not to be shown-up by a book character, Friesen and Luce took on a dare to eat “worms” themselves – served up with all of the “How to Eat Fried Worms” fixings.
Other special school-wide activities took One School, One Book go beyond the pages of “How to Eat Fried Worms,” leading up to Friday afternoon’s main event.
One School, One Book selections are made from a list that has been compiled for the next few years – one book per year. “That list was accumulated based on appropriateness for our elementary audience, not using ones that are used in classrooms -- for example the third grade uses Charlotte’s Web each spring,” YES K-5 media teacher and One School, One Book organizer Elizabeth Kavan said. Themes are also considered, with topics relevant to elementary school students chosen.
The much-loved read-along tradition started the first year Kavan joined the YES family, who developed the program while working closely with Friesen. Through the years, the program has become bigger and better – unlike Friesen’s and Luce’s appetites.
